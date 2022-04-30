Malgamations Island codes in Roblox: Free Amber (May 2022)

Roblox Malgamations Island codes can be redeemed to get Amber, which is the currency of the game. Alternatively, Amber can be purchased by paying Robux from the game's shop.
Amber can be used to purchase animals in the game. It's also utilized in the creation of oogers and other useful tools. Amber retains its worth of 0.1 Robux per Amber regardless of the size of the bundle.
Roblox never fails to deliver. There are numerous genres and games to choose from. Malgamations Island is one such thrilling game. Players can survive as unique animals in this universe, from the earth to the heavens, alongside their friends and foes.
Roblox Malgamations Island codes for free Amber
Active codes in Roblox Malgamations Island
Please keep in mind that since the coupons are temporary, they may expire at any time. This is why players should redeem them as quickly as possible. It is recommended that players enter the codes exactly as they are given below. This is because the reddem codes in Roblox are case sensitive and might not work if entered incorrectly.
- 1mil! – Redeem code for 100 Amber
- happynewyear – Redeem code for 350 Amber
- welcome! – Redeem code for 100 Amber
Expired codes in Roblox Malgamations Island
This is a record of previously available codes that have since been removed from Roblox Malgamations Island. If players want to see which codes have been deactivated, they can do so in the list below.
If these codes were used by players before they were deactivated (expired), they have nothing to worry about as the rewards will remain with the players and will never be withdrawn from their inventories.
- Greenland – Redeem code for 2 Amber
- Italy – Redeem code for 2 Amber
- nocturne! – Redeem code for Nocte Stinger
- playantheria – Redeem code for 150 Amber
- Poland : Redeem this code and get the reward
- RatFilth – Redeem code for Decka
- Russia – Redeem code for 7 Amber
- seasonsfrightening – Redeem code for 300 Amber
- stinkertimeover – Redeem code for 1,000 Amber
- Test – Redeem code for a reward
- tubstinky – Redeem code for 500 Amber
- Walkeri – Redeem code for 30 Amber
- Welcome – Redeem code for 50 Amber
- winteriscoming – Redeem code for 300 Amber
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Malgamations Island
Players should follow these steps to redeem the codes for Roblox Malgamation's Island:
1). Open the game and click on 'Settings.'
2) Next, players will see a large box to enter the Promo Codes.
3) Then, enter each valid code into the text box and press 'Enter' on the keyboard to redeem the reward.
4) If the code works, players will receive a confirmation.
Game Description
The official description of Roblox Malgamation's Island reads:
Here, you can survive as unique creatures from land, sea to sky with your friends and foes. Explore the alien world from the deepest depths to the largest mountains. Become the biggest and strongest creature of them all!
🌟 Use each creatures special ability to help you survive!
✏️ Customize your creatures any way you want!
👣 Explore the map and grow bigger!
⛈️ Experience natural disasters!
👥 Form packs with your friends!
⚔️ Fight enemies with your creatures!
Abilities in Roblox Malgamations Island
Abilities are special features or behaviors that aid in a creature's survival, usually by assisting or avoiding a fight. They can be classified into two types: active and passive.
Active
Offensive, defensive, and utility abilities are the three subcategories of active abilities. Depending on how they're used, a few skills can fall into numerous categories.
- Adreio - Wet Skin - Defensive
- Arachneis - Web Spit - Utility
- Arbyl - Pounce - Offensive & Utility
- Archalius - Ancient Healing Magic - Defensive
- Axoodle - Wet Skin - Defensive
- Bone Seeker - Shape Shifter - Utility
- Cryvazier - Crystallize - Defensive
- Didlex - Sand Cloud - Utility
- Emphinifa - Tail Whip - Offensive
- Fern Stalker and Classic Fern Stalker - Shrink - Utility
- Hoopy - Burrow - Utility
- Jaemos and Classic Jaemos - Stomp - Offensive
- Kenomo - Heat Sense - Utility
- Kivarok - Spike Barrage - Offensive
- Maderix and Chaderix - Extreme Venom - Offensive
- Mizumara - Stun Tail Whip - Offensive & Defensive
- Morium - Tunneling - Utility
- Nawin - Horn Launch - Offensive
- Nocturne - Tunneling - Utility
- Onesai - Stalk - Utility
- Ooger - Craft - Utility
- Osarmis and Harvest Dragon - Predator's Drag - Offensive
- Pelairukus - Tunneling - Utility
- Petracorpius - Ancient Defensive Magic - Defensive
- Plicko and Falling Leaf - Glide - Utility
- Sakura Wyvern - Fire Ball - Offensive
- Sealight - Wet Skin - Defensive
- Sneeu - Uproot - Utility
- Strutho - Glide - Utility
- Tarvaeus - Uproot - Utility
- Vandia and Classic Vandia - Magma Ball - Offensive
- Zoot - Tunneling - Utility
Passive
Passive abilities are qualities that are inherent in the game and do not require the user to press the corresponding ability button.
- Agrex - Bone Break
- Arbyl - Bleed
- Astralus - Astral Health Gain
- Brelu - Poisonous
- Classic Jaemos - Bone Break
- Daimotias - Fireproof
- Deo’Lisk - Bone Break
- Deo'Zyrah - Bone Break
- Frunanti - Bone Break
- Genomantis - Venomous
- Ghiaccio - Toxin Immunity
- Govoro - Bleed
- Hizolith - Bleed
- Hizolith - Fireproof
- Jaemos - Bone Break
- Lamoa - Bone Break
- Lumakara - Bleed
- Onesai - Toxin Immunity
- Osarmis - Bleed
- Osarmis - Bone Break
- Pelairukus - Bleed
- Petracorpius - Bone Break
- Posaidonus - Bone Break
- Sakura Wyvern - Bleed
- Shroovobera - Poisonous
- Tarvaeus - Bleed
Conclusion
A lot of players kill for fun/on sight because there are so many people in this Roblox game with diverse playstyles. Many people despise this type of play, while many others appreciate it and see it as a legitimate approach to keep the game interesting. Pick your side and enjoy the game!