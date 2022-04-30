Malgamations Island codes in Roblox: Free Amber (May 2022)

Roblox Malgamations Island codes can be redeemed to get Amber, which is the currency of the game. Alternatively, Amber can be purchased by paying Robux from the game's shop.

Amber can be used to purchase animals in the game. It's also utilized in the creation of oogers and other useful tools. Amber retains its worth of 0.1 Robux per Amber regardless of the size of the bundle.

Roblox never fails to deliver. There are numerous genres and games to choose from. Malgamations Island is one such thrilling game. Players can survive as unique animals in this universe, from the earth to the heavens, alongside their friends and foes.

Roblox Malgamations Island codes for free Amber

Active codes in Roblox Malgamations Island

Please keep in mind that since the coupons are temporary, they may expire at any time. This is why players should redeem them as quickly as possible. It is recommended that players enter the codes exactly as they are given below. This is because the reddem codes in Roblox are case sensitive and might not work if entered incorrectly.

1mil! – Redeem code for 100 Amber

happynewyear – Redeem code for 350 Amber

welcome! – Redeem code for 100 Amber

Expired codes in Roblox Malgamations Island

This is a record of previously available codes that have since been removed from Roblox Malgamations Island. If players want to see which codes have been deactivated, they can do so in the list below.

If these codes were used by players before they were deactivated (expired), they have nothing to worry about as the rewards will remain with the players and will never be withdrawn from their inventories.

Greenland – Redeem code for 2 Amber

Italy – Redeem code for 2 Amber

nocturne! – Redeem code for Nocte Stinger

playantheria – Redeem code for 150 Amber

Poland : Redeem this code and get the reward

RatFilth – Redeem code for Decka

Russia – Redeem code for 7 Amber

seasonsfrightening – Redeem code for 300 Amber

stinkertimeover – Redeem code for 1,000 Amber

Test – Redeem code for a reward

tubstinky – Redeem code for 500 Amber

Walkeri – Redeem code for 30 Amber

Welcome – Redeem code for 50 Amber

winteriscoming – Redeem code for 300 Amber

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Malgamations Island

Players should follow these steps to redeem the codes for Roblox Malgamation's Island:

1). Open the game and click on 'Settings.'

2) Next, players will see a large box to enter the Promo Codes.

3) Then, enter each valid code into the text box and press 'Enter' on the keyboard to redeem the reward.

4) If the code works, players will receive a confirmation.

Game Description

The official description of Roblox Malgamation's Island reads:

Here, you can survive as unique creatures from land, sea to sky with your friends and foes. Explore the alien world from the deepest depths to the largest mountains. Become the biggest and strongest creature of them all!

🌟 Use each creatures special ability to help you survive!

✏️ Customize your creatures any way you want!

👣 Explore the map and grow bigger!

⛈️ Experience natural disasters!

👥 Form packs with your friends!

⚔️ Fight enemies with your creatures!

Abilities in Roblox Malgamations Island

Abilities are special features or behaviors that aid in a creature's survival, usually by assisting or avoiding a fight. They can be classified into two types: active and passive.

Active

Offensive, defensive, and utility abilities are the three subcategories of active abilities. Depending on how they're used, a few skills can fall into numerous categories.

Adreio - Wet Skin - Defensive

Arachneis - Web Spit - Utility

Arbyl - Pounce - Offensive & Utility

Archalius - Ancient Healing Magic - Defensive

Axoodle - Wet Skin - Defensive

Bone Seeker - Shape Shifter - Utility

Cryvazier - Crystallize - Defensive

Didlex - Sand Cloud - Utility

Emphinifa - Tail Whip - Offensive

Fern Stalker and Classic Fern Stalker - Shrink - Utility

Hoopy - Burrow - Utility

Jaemos and Classic Jaemos - Stomp - Offensive

Kenomo - Heat Sense - Utility

Kivarok - Spike Barrage - Offensive

Maderix and Chaderix - Extreme Venom - Offensive

Mizumara - Stun Tail Whip - Offensive & Defensive

Morium - Tunneling - Utility

Nawin - Horn Launch - Offensive

Nocturne - Tunneling - Utility

Onesai - Stalk - Utility

Ooger - Craft - Utility

Osarmis and Harvest Dragon - Predator's Drag - Offensive

Pelairukus - Tunneling - Utility

Petracorpius - Ancient Defensive Magic - Defensive

Plicko and Falling Leaf - Glide - Utility

Sakura Wyvern - Fire Ball - Offensive

Sealight - Wet Skin - Defensive

Sneeu - Uproot - Utility

Strutho - Glide - Utility

Tarvaeus - Uproot - Utility

Vandia and Classic Vandia - Magma Ball - Offensive

Zoot - Tunneling - Utility

Passive

Passive abilities are qualities that are inherent in the game and do not require the user to press the corresponding ability button.

Agrex - Bone Break

Arbyl - Bleed

Astralus - Astral Health Gain

Brelu - Poisonous

Classic Jaemos - Bone Break

Daimotias - Fireproof

Deo’Lisk - Bone Break

Deo'Zyrah - Bone Break

Frunanti - Bone Break

Genomantis - Venomous

Ghiaccio - Toxin Immunity

Govoro - Bleed

Hizolith - Bleed

Hizolith - Fireproof

Jaemos - Bone Break

Lamoa - Bone Break

Lumakara - Bleed

Onesai - Toxin Immunity

Osarmis - Bleed

Osarmis - Bone Break

Pelairukus - Bleed

Petracorpius - Bone Break

Posaidonus - Bone Break

Sakura Wyvern - Bleed

Shroovobera - Poisonous

Tarvaeus - Bleed

Conclusion

A lot of players kill for fun/on sight because there are so many people in this Roblox game with diverse playstyles. Many people despise this type of play, while many others appreciate it and see it as a legitimate approach to keep the game interesting. Pick your side and enjoy the game!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan