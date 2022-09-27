Mining Simulator 2 codes in Roblox: Free boosts, gems, and more (September 2022)

Simulator games like Roblox Mining Simulator 2 have become quite popular, as they allow players to explore a virtual world they'd normally never visit. In this game, they can explore caves and collect gems to sell them for more money.

That said, free Roblox codes can be redeemed by players to get in-game currency, exclusive eggs, and upgrade their equipment. This is the most effective way to gain a headstart in the game. Players can save their Robux to buy other premium badges and game passes.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

Atlantic - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 mins lucky boost

Atlantis - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute lucky boost

Candyland - This code can be redeemed to earn a 4 hour super lucky boost

Chocolate - This code can be redeemed to earn a 4 Hour super lucky boost

ExtraLuck - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute super lucky boost

Factory - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of lucky boost

Fishing - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of lucky boost

FreeCrate - This code can be redeemed to earn a basic crate

FreeEgg - This code can be redeemed to earn a basic egg

Freegems - This code can be redeemed to earn 150 gems

gems - This code can be redeemed to earn 50 gems

July4th - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of lucky boost

LostCity - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute Omega lucky boost

LuckEvent - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 mins lucky boost

Lucky - This code can be redeemed to earn a one hour lucky boost

Mystery - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute lucky boost

MysteryV3 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute super lucky boost

Pastry - This code can be redeemed to earn a 4 Hour super lucky boost

RareCrate - This code can be redeemed to earn a rare crate

Release - This code can be redeemed to earn 100 coins

Season2 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute Omega lucky boost

SuperEvent - This code can be redeemed to earn a 1 hour lucky boost

SuperLucky - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute super lucky boost

Trading - This code can be redeemed to earn 250 gems

Treasure - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute lucky boost

UltraLucky - This code can be redeemed to earn a 4 hour Omega lucky boost

Update10 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 mins super lucky boost

Update11 - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 mins super lucky boost

Update12 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute lucky boost

Update13 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 6 hour lucky boost

Update14 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 6 Hour lucky boost

Update15 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 6 Hour lucky boost

Update4 - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of super lucky boost

Update5 - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of super lucky boost

Update8 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute super lucky boost

Update9 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute super lucky boost

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

These Roblox codes have become defunct and don't work anymore:

MegaLuck- This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of ultra lucky

UltraLuck- This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of ultra lucky

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:

Start the game.

Select the Twitter logo on the left side.

Codes menu will appear now.

Copy and paste an active code in the text box.

Hit Redeem to collect the rewards.

Players can use manual input to enter the code, but that may lead to persistent errors. The best way to redeem the code is by copy-pasting it.

