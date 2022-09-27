Mining Simulator 2 codes in Roblox: Free boosts, gems, and more (September 2022)

Simulator games like Roblox Mining Simulator 2 have become quite popular, as they allow players to explore a virtual world they'd normally never visit. In this game, they can explore caves and collect gems to sell them for more money.
That said, free Roblox codes can be redeemed by players to get in-game currency, exclusive eggs, and upgrade their equipment. This is the most effective way to gain a headstart in the game. Players can save their Robux to buy other premium badges and game passes.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2
Active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2
Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- Atlantic - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 mins lucky boost
- Atlantis - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute lucky boost
- Candyland - This code can be redeemed to earn a 4 hour super lucky boost
- Chocolate - This code can be redeemed to earn a 4 Hour super lucky boost
- ExtraLuck - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute super lucky boost
- Factory - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of lucky boost
- Fishing - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of lucky boost
- FreeCrate - This code can be redeemed to earn a basic crate
- FreeEgg - This code can be redeemed to earn a basic egg
- Freegems - This code can be redeemed to earn 150 gems
- gems - This code can be redeemed to earn 50 gems
- July4th - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of lucky boost
- LostCity - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute Omega lucky boost
- LuckEvent - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 mins lucky boost
- Lucky - This code can be redeemed to earn a one hour lucky boost
- Mystery - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute lucky boost
- MysteryV3 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute super lucky boost
- Pastry - This code can be redeemed to earn a 4 Hour super lucky boost
- RareCrate - This code can be redeemed to earn a rare crate
- Release - This code can be redeemed to earn 100 coins
- Season2 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute Omega lucky boost
- SuperEvent - This code can be redeemed to earn a 1 hour lucky boost
- SuperLucky - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute super lucky boost
- Trading - This code can be redeemed to earn 250 gems
- Treasure - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute lucky boost
- UltraLucky - This code can be redeemed to earn a 4 hour Omega lucky boost
- Update10 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 mins super lucky boost
- Update11 - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 mins super lucky boost
- Update12 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute lucky boost
- Update13 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 6 hour lucky boost
- Update14 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 6 Hour lucky boost
- Update15 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 6 Hour lucky boost
- Update4 - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of super lucky boost
- Update5 - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of super lucky boost
- Update8 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute super lucky boost
- Update9 - This code can be redeemed to earn a 30 minute super lucky boost
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2
These Roblox codes have become defunct and don't work anymore:
- MegaLuck- This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of ultra lucky
- UltraLuck- This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of ultra lucky
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:
- Start the game.
- Select the Twitter logo on the left side.
- Codes menu will appear now.
- Copy and paste an active code in the text box.
- Hit Redeem to collect the rewards.
Players can use manual input to enter the code, but that may lead to persistent errors. The best way to redeem the code is by copy-pasting it.