Monsters of Etheria codes in Roblox: Free skin (September 2022)

Roblox Monsters of Etheria is a game inspired by Pokemon. Created by @Uglypoe on January 18, 2012, the title is notably older than Roblox Doodle world. Monsters of Etheria is exactly like the anime series, with the only difference being that the monsters here are called Etherians.

That said, players can utilize codes to attain notable rewards and advantages to accelerate their progress.

However, only Tarabi Confident Skin is available via the free code. Players can follow the game's creator's Twitter account, @EtheriaRBLX, for more codes and updates. Similarly, they can join their official Discord and Roblox groups.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria

Active codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria

Here is the active code in the game:

sub2TheConfidentDiamond - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Tarabi Confident Skin

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria

These codes have become defunct:

DayTwoSwag2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 Creation crates

HappyEaster2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Multi crates

MidMay2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

BlackFriday2019 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rich Flyden skin

HAPPYBDAY2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn BDay2020 Ignititan

Adcredits - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn credits

CodeFix2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 Multi crate

OneHundredEtherians - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 Self crates

AprilFools2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Multi crates

BackToSchool2019 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 Self crates

FiveForFive2019 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 Self crates

SelfReflectionFour2019 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 Self crates

Halloween2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Eerie Tadbowl

SpookySeason2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 credits

LunarNewYear2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn YOTOx Braybug

CodeOverhaul2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Multi-crate

HappyAnniversary2019 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 Self crates

Independence2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Starry Spectrability

DayThreeTreasure2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Multi crates

FinalFortune2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 Multi crates

HappyHolidays2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 credits

HolidaySeason2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 credits

SummerFun2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 credits

HNY2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 Self crates

DaMap2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 Self crates

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes:

Launch the game and wait for it to load.

Once loaded, you will have to locate and enter the Roleplay portal.

You will notice a menu window appear. Click Explorer to enter further.

Next, please find and enter the building named General Shoppe which is red in color.

Select Codes option from the menu that appears now.

Copy and paste an active code from the list.

Finally, hit enter to redeem the code and claim your free rewards.

Players can use manual input as well, but that might lead to recurring errors. Therefore, they should stick to copy-pasting the codes.

