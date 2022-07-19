My Hero Mania codes in Roblox: Free spins (July 2022)

Using the Roblox My Hero Mania codes listed below, players can obtain free spins, powers and other in-game items. They can use these free codes to swiftly reach the top or spend Robux to get the items necessary for an upgrade.

My Hero Mania allows players to experience the anime universe through the eyes of their favorite manga and anime characters, such as Naruto, Goku, Deku and others. They begin their journey at level 1 in the city and complete tasks to accrue experience and level up. As they acquire spins, players can roll for a chance at new characters and powers.

Free Roblox My Hero Mania codes for a quick route to Legendary Class Hero status

Active codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

The codes don't have an expiration date. Furthermore, the developers haven't revealed any information, thus it's anyone's guess. Players should redeem them now:

230kcode! - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 spins

240kCODE - Redeem this code in the game to get 7 Spins

260ktime - Redeem this code in the game to get 8 Spins

270kREAL - Redeem this code in the game to get 9 Spins

280kLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

310kLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 11 common spins

320kday - Redeem this code in the game to get 11 free spins

330kLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 12 free spins

360kgoal - Redeem this code in the game to get 13 Spins

370klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Epic Spin (New)

big300k - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 common spins and 2 rare spins

easter340k - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 free spins and 2 Rare Spins

thank290k - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

thank350k - Redeem this code in the game to get 13 free spins

the250k - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

110kcodeyay - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 spins!

160ktux - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 free spins!

210kCODE! - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 free spins!

70kalready - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 spins!

80kcode! - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 spins!

big130k - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 free spins!

FirstCode! - Redeem the code in the game to get free spins!

goal200k - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Free Spins!

its90k! - Redeem this code in the game to get 6 spins!

letsgo150k - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 free spins!

likereward1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 spins

newupdate! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Free Spins

plus120k! - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 free spins!

santacode - Redeem the code in the game to get free spins!

spinner180k - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 free spins!

thank220k - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Free Spins

the100k - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 spins!

theultra190k - Redeem this code in the game to get free spins!

ultra140k - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 free spins!

zi170k - Redeem this code in the game to get free spins!

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox website and sign in with your username and password.

To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar. Once you've located it, start the game.

Allow it to load completely.

Hit the "M" key to access the menu when the game has completely loaded.

The next step must be flawless in order to redeem the codes. An active code should be copied and pasted from the list in the "Code here" tab.

The rewards that were promised will now be added to players' account.

More codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

For information on new codes, forthcoming events and game updates, players can follow the developers on Twitter or join the Discord server. Links to these accounts can be found on the game's home page.

