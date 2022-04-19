Banana Eats codes in Roblox: Free skins, coins, and beacon (April 2022)

Roblox brings to its players an exciting escape room game. If players have enjoyed playing Piggy on Roblox, they are in for a treat with this game. This is not a challenging game, and all that players must do is hide, survive, and escape from the killer Banana. The Banana's goal is to consume all of the players. Hence, the codes in this article will help players do better at hiding or escaping as the killer is faster than the players.

There are additional puzzles strewn across the maps that, once finished, cut the round's time in half. On the other hand, Banana can extend the game's duration by devouring the players. Gamers can hide from Banana in the lockers scattered throughout the map. The round time is six minutes, in which players won't participate for 15 seconds so that Runners can prepare.

There is a scary ambiance set in Banana Eats, but it's not a horror game. It is definitely one of the best beginner-friendly games to play.

Roblox: Banana Eats codes for free skins, coins, and beacon

Active codes

Codes can be used to obtain items such as beacons or even banana skins. They can be found in the game description or on the RyCitrus Twitter account.

400MILLION—Redeem for a Sinister Gold Skin

Expired codes

This is a record of previously available codes that have since been removed from Roblox Banana Eats. If players want to see which codes have been deactivated, they can do so on the list below. If players used these codes before they were deactivated (Expired), they have nothing to worry about as the rewards will never be lost.

MORECOINS - Redeem code for free coins!

FREEBEANS - Redeem code for a free Banana Skin!

THEGOLDENPEELS - Redeem code for a free Golden skin!

SPARECHANGE - Redeem code for 50 coins!

LUCKYBEACON - Redeem code for Beacon Skin!

FREECOINS - Redeem code for 100 Coins!

PINK—Redeem for a free beacon

300MILLION - Redeem to go into a game for a Banana skin

BOONANAEATS - Redeem code for a Peel-O-Lantern trap!

BIGUPDATES2021 - Redeem for a free Snow Peel Skin!

CHOCOLATE - Redeem code for White Chocolate Skin!

SNOWDAYS - Redeem for a free Snowman Banana skin!

NEWMAPSOON - Redeem code for a free Canned Peanuts Beacon Skin!

BANANAISHERE - Redeem code for a free Party Peely Skin!

200MILLION - Redeem for Banana Skin!

FREELOOT - Redeem code for 200 coins!

NEWMAP—Redeem for a free beacon

15KFOLLOWERS - Redeem code for a Blue Moldy Banana!

LUCKYPEEL - Redeem code for Lucky Peel Skin!

FANCYPANCAKE - Redeem code for a Waffle Beacon!

GLITTEREVERYWHERE - Redeem code for a Sparkle Teal Beacon!

NEWMAP - Redeem code for 100 coins!

BANANASPLIT150 - Redeem for a free Peel Beacon!

DIPPINGINTOINSANITY - Redeem code for a free Dipped Banana Beacon!

BANANALOVES - Redeem code for Chocolates Skin!

100MILLION - Redeem code for a free Beacon!

HAPPYBIRTHDAY - Redeem for Birthday Banana Skin

THANKFUL - Redeem for 250 Coins

THATEGGPLANTCOLOR - Redeem code for a Code Purple Beacon!

HAPPYHOLIDAYS - Redeem for Banana Skin

QUARTERBILLION - Redeem for Beacon Skin

BUGOFF - Redeem code for free coins!

Steps to redeem the codes

Players must have a Roblox account and the game loaded on their device to redeem these tickets. After players have completed all of the above, they must follow the steps below to claim the free prizes by redeeming codes from this page.

Launch the Banana Eats game on the Roblox website or the mobile device with the Roblox Android/iOS app.

Look at the bottom of the game and click on the Codes Button.

The "Redemption" is available there.

Collect the redeem code reward by copying and pasting the working codes into the redeem code box as it is.

Modes

Escape

This is the most fundamental mode where Runners are outrun by Banana. Banana Peels can be used to prevent the Runners from fleeing to another location. Hence, Runners must flee before Banana, who can see everyone and catch them in the final minute of the round.

Banana Split

Two players are chosen to be Banana in Split mode, but they can't use Banana Peels to stop Runners once they spawn. Therefore, the only way to get Runners is to physically find and bite them, unless the two picked Bananas are on fire and can one-bite Runners at the last minute. They can sprint faster and one-bite Runners, but they still can't see them.

Infection

A player is chosen to infect other players by biting them in the Infection mode. The game is completed when all the surviving Runners escape or all of the Runners become infected.

