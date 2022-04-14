Factory Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Advanced Crate and cash (April 2022)

Factory Simulator in Roblox is a grid-based tycoon game in which players can design their own base and explore a big territory packed with resources that they must obtain. Players will acquire access to more and more ores and machines as they go through the game, allowing them to manipulate ores and develop the base.

All players who enjoy this RPG simulator game can check out the latest Factory Simulator Twitter codes, which are presently active and can be used to get free goodies such as in-game currency, income, Advanced Crates, and many other in-game rewards.

Roblox Factory Simulator codes that players can use for free Advanced Crate and cash bonuses

Active codes

The following is a list of Roblox's Factory Simulator codes that can be used to obtain crates, coins, and other in-game currencies.

TYSMFOR100KLIKES!! – Use this code for 2x Advanced Crates.

Stanscode – Use this code for 2x Advanced Crates.

TheCarbonMeister – Use this code for 2 Advanced Crates.

Expired codes

Here are some expired codes, now that the active codes have been mentioned. It was discovered that the majority of the sources have added the expired codes while investigating the functional codes. So, to avoid wasting time and any confusion, players should take a look at these.

discordspecial – Use this code for $5.64k cash.

EXTRAPREtevinisawesomept2! – Use this code for 1 Advanced Crate.

Firesam – Use this code for 3K cash.

FSTHANKYOU!! – Use this code for 3K cash.

Goatguy – Use this code for 3K cash.

greetingsmychildren – Use this code for 3K cash.

Kingkade – Use this code for 3K cash.

October – Use this code for 3.87k cash.

randomcodehehpt2 – Use this code for $3.87k cash.

Sub2Cikesha – Use this code for 3K cash.

SURPRISECODEHI! – Use this code for $3.00k cash.

TEAMGGS!! – Use this code for 3K cash.

tevinsalwayswatchingyes!! – Use this code for $3.00k cash.

THANKYOUFORPLAYING! – Use this code for 3K cash.

TwitterCode2021! – Use this code for Advanced Crate.

Steps to redeem the codes

Roblox players need not worry if they don't know how to use these codes in Factory Simulator. To use the redeem codes, simply follow the steps outlined below:

To begin, open the game and select the 'Machines' Shopping cart icon.

A new window will open, in which players must input the code in the required field.

To earn in-game goodies, click the 'Redeem' button.

Information about all the resources and their locations

Trees

One of the two main categories of materials in Factory Simulator in Roblox are trees. When they are harvested, they drop wood, which can be molded using various machinery.

Basic Tree - The Basic Tree can be found near the cliffs.

Hardwood Tree - Hardwood can be found near the cliffs, in the valley, in the living cave and on the hill.

Superwood Tree - Superwood trees can be found on The Hill, in The Living Caverns and the The Tundra.

Ultrawood Tree - Located on the volcano. After going to the mountain (or the Hills. where Hardwood trees and Gold Ores are located), keep going with the path for a while - after some time it's volcano. Players should now notice a lot of ultrawood trees. They can also find them inside the ice cave.

Petrified Tree - The petrified tree is located in the marble cave (same area as the tungsten ore).

Tropical Tree - The tropical tree is located on the start island (same area as the salt ore and boats).

Coral - Coral is located on the seafloor near where the boats spawn.

Ores

Gaming Glove Studios @teamgamingglove Want to participate in Factory Simulator's Race to Tier 8 tournament with cash prizes? Here's your chance!



Signups are open, and will closing soon! See the form below for more information, and to sign up!



forms.gle/7PjyyBnQRwwjVk…



#ROBLOX #FactorySimulator #tournament

Ores in Roblox's Factory Simulator are nodes that are formed at random and contain valuable material. This page will explain where each ore may be found and how much they are worth. To learn more about a specific ore, simply click on its name. It's supposed to be blue. Players should also keep checking the map as there are 27 ores, and keeping a track of all of them without it can become quite difficult. Here's a list of ores and their locations:

Ambernite - Rocky Islands

Bluemetal - The Ice Cave

Cobalt - Underwater Cave

Copper - The Plains

Diablium - Volcano Islands

Gold - The Hill

Iron - The Pit

Lead - Mountain Islands

Mithril - Underwater Cave

Nickel - Underwater Cave

Osmium - The Desert

Plutonium - Underwater Cave

Redmetal - The Lava Cave

Resinite - The Living Cave

Samarium - Underwater Cave

Sanctium - Light Islands

Sand - The Desert

Shroomite - The Shroom Cave

Silicon - Underwater Cave

Silver - Mountain Islands

Steelix - Underwater Cave

Stone - The Plains

Titanium - The Desert

Tungsten - The Marble Cave

Uranium - The Caverns

Weird Ore - The Weird Cave

Zinc - Underwater Cave

Crystals

Crystals in Roblox's Factory Simulator, like ores, are generated at nodes that spawn all across the map. After reaching Tier 3, the first crystal (Diamond) becomes available.

Machines

One of the most important components of this Roblox game are machines. These machines serve a variety of purposes. They alter the monetary values of certain Tier-specific items. Players will encounter more advanced and intricate machines as they go through the tiers.

