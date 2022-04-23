Get Big Simulator codes in Roblox: Get free strength, gems and boosts (April 2022)

Roblox Get Big Simulator was created in 2021 by US Simulators, the game is played by several players online on the official platform. It is all about pumping iron until the character's body is wrapped up with muscles.

Once the body has grown huge, players can also tease or bully others in the game by punching them with their character. Strengths are gained by lifting weights. The game also involves players selling their strengths and upgrading their weight, body and DNA.

Roblox Get Big Simulator has over six million visitors across the globe. Take a deep dive into Atlantis or travel to the moon via a spaceship, there are many adventures to be unleashed while playing the game. This Roblox game is all about gaining strength and using it to dominate the islands or becoming the greatest weight lifter of all time.

The decision is completely up to the players themselves. There are many codes available in the game to gain strength and gems. This article is all about the list of new valid codes to redeem strength and gems for free.

Roblox: Get Big Simulator codes for redeeming free gems, strengths and boosts

New active codes

The codes are case-sensitive and also not everlasting, meaning they can expire in the coming days. So it is recommended that players keep checking for the latest list of codes and use them as soon as possible. Also, ensure to copy the exact same code to make it work properly.

So with that, here's a list of all the new valid and working Get Big Simulator codes (April 2022):

60gains : Redeem to get 200 Gems and 650 Strength

: Redeem to get 200 Gems and 650 Strength 190klifting : Redeem to get Gems & Strength (New Code!)

: Redeem to get Gems & Strength (New Code!) 170buildit : Redeem to get Gems & Strength

: Redeem to get Gems & Strength 10triceps : Redeem to get 100 Gems & 700 Strength

: Redeem to get 100 Gems & 700 Strength 160klifting : Redeem to get Gems & Strength

: Redeem to get Gems & Strength 150gains : Redeem to get Gems & Strength

: Redeem to get Gems & Strength 200buff : Redeem to get Gems & Strength (New Code!)

: Redeem to get Gems & Strength (New Code!) 140kbench : Redeem to get 140 Gems & 300 Strength

: Redeem to get 140 Gems & 300 Strength 130triceps : Redeem to get 100 Gems and 700 Strength

: Redeem to get 100 Gems and 700 Strength 80triceps : Redeem to get 100 Gems and 700 Strength

: Redeem to get 100 Gems and 700 Strength 120klifting : Redeem to get 190 Gems and 500 Strength

: Redeem to get 190 Gems and 500 Strength 20kbench : Redeem to get 140 Gems and 300 Strength

Redeem to get 140 Gems and 300 Strength 110gains : Redeem to get 200 Gems and 650 Strength

: Redeem to get 200 Gems and 650 Strength 210buildit: Redeem to get Gems & Strength (New Code!)

Expired codes

As codes get removed from Get Big Simulators after some time, players also want to see the expired ones. They won't lose any rewards even if they try to enter these expired codes.

Here are the expired Get Big Simulator codes:

freecode : Redeem to get a free boost

Steps to redeem: Get Big Simulator Codes and rewards

To redeem any of these codes in Roblox Get Big Simulator, simply follow the procedures below:

Firstly, open the game. After that, click on the Codes button available on the right side of the screen. A new code redemption panel will be opened. Copy one of the working codes from the above. Then, click on Confirm to get free rewards. Enjoy the rewards.

