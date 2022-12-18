How to earn the Wacky Wizards Badge in Roblox Wacky Wizards? (RB Battles Season 3 event badge)

The Roblox RB Battles Season 3 event is well underway. For those who are unfamiliar, the event lasts a month and features a tournament with 16 metaverse-based YouTubers. Robloxians can also acquire limited edition in-game accessories based on the Season 3 event.

Furthermore, they must collect 12 special event badges in order to claim the exclusive Winner's Wings 2.0 in the RB Battles Season 3 Event Badge Hall. One can earn these badges by competing in a variety of challenges in the Roblox titles featured in this year's tournament.

Jayingee eliminated Flamingo from the Championship tournament on a custom RB Battles-integrated map in Wacky Wizards. Robloxians now have the chance to earn the Wacky Wizards Badge by completing an obby course on the custom map. Interested readers can learn more about the badge via this article.

How to get the Wacky Wizards Badge in Roblox Wacky Wizards?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to claim the Wacky Wizards badge within no time:

Launch Wacky Wizards and enter the server

Once inside the server, go to the middle of the map and then through the RB Battles portal

The challenge will instantly start after you teleport to the RB Battles map

You will be given 11 seconds to select a magic potion

Select the suitable potion and get ready for the race

When the timer ends, an obby course will randomly be generated

All you have to do is finish the race within two minutes by reaching the end of the course to earn the Wacky Wizards Badge

Enter the portal to start the challenge (Image via Conor3D YouTube)

Players can view the newly earned badge in their Roblox profile or find it in the Event Badge Hall inside RB Battles.

Important tips and rules to follow during the race

During the race, you will compete against other players on the server. Instead of panicking, remain calm and composed throughout the race.

Gamers who are eliminated will respawn at the starting location. This can stymie progress and is also time-consuming. Hence, players who are eliminated must regain momentum as soon as possible because the timer will run out faster as more players finish the challenge.

Consider using the Athlete Potion or the Super Jump Potion as well, as these potions can assist one in overcoming traps and walls. You can also use the Air Walking Potion to avoid getting eliminated if you miss a jump or have a bad fall.

The Cannon Potion is also very useful because it can propel users further ahead on the course. Players who are not trained in obby-based gameplay should consider using this because if they are eliminated midway, they can simply use it to recover their lost headway.

