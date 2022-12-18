KreekCraft vs. Ominous Nebula playing Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator in RB Battles Season 3 Championship: Round details and more 

The first Semi-finals matchup in Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship featured KreekCraft locking horns with Ominous Nebula. The content creators faced each other in Sonic Speed Simulator. ThinkNoodles and PghLFilms were eliminated by KreekCraft and Ominous Nebula in the Group Stages, respectively.

Both YouTubers had to compete in a single round on Sonic Speed Simulator's special RB Battles integrated map. NightFoxx filled in as a guest commentator, taking Russo's place for this season's first Semi-finals match. He was joined by Sabrina and DJ Monopoli, the hosts.

The loser of the matchup would end up in the Battle Back round (wild card round), where they'd get a shot at the Grand Finals of the Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship. As for the winner, they'd be the first finalist in the tournament.

KreekCraft defeats Ominous Nebula in Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship

To advance to the Finals, each contestant had to collect 25 switches and race to the top of the tower. The integrated RB Battles map revolved around giving the content creators an Obby-based experience.

If the players were eliminated by falling from the building, they would lose progress and would have to start collecting switches from the beginning. This made the gameplay quite difficult because the participants had to compete against each other in a tricky, high-tempo environment.

Both players entered a golden portal called Synth City Obby to start the round. Once the contest kicked off, Kreek began sprinting and got an early lead. Ominous saw a slow start as he was perplexed by the map.

The former began to parkour his way up the tower. He made rapid progress, reaching the second sector of the map in a matter of seconds. Ominious, on the other hand, was clearly struggling as he couldn't find his path up the tower. He even fell down twice, trying to climb it.

KreekCraft showed off his proficiency in Sonic Speed Simulator; even the hosts found it difficult to keep up with his movement. He had five switches within a minute and 40 seconds.

KreekCraft falling down (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Unfortunately, his momentum came to an end when he missed a jump and fell. Kreek's switches were reset to zero, forcing him to restart. Ominous had found one switch and was slowly making his way up the tower at this point.

KreekCraft got off to a dream start again, getting to the next part of the tower within a few seconds. However, the YouTuber fell again, as he missed a jump for the second time. Still, he wasn't eliminated and retained his 11 switches. He started exploring the Obby map to find more.

Ominous collected three switches and tried to use a ramp to get the fourth one. Unfortunately, he couldn't make the jump and eventually gave up on it. Meanwhile, Kreek managed to get 19 switches and had a commanding lead over his competition.

Ominous struggling with the ramp jump (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Adding to his bad luck, Ominous went back to the ramp and suffered a bad fall, leading to his being eliminated. He lost all his switches and had to start over.

KreekCraft is the first finalist of RB Battles Season 3 Championship (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Kreek eventually reached the helipad of the building with 21 switches. Then, he went back down to the lower levels and found the remaining switches. Subsequently, the YouTuber returned to the roof and cruised his way to victory, thus becoming the first Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship finalist.

