PinkLeaf vs Jackeryz playing Roblox Tower of Hell in RB Battles Season 3 Championship: Round details and more 

The seventh matchup of Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship saw PinkLeaf go up against Jackeryz in Tower of Hell. The winner earned 30,000 Robux and advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament.

PinkLeaf and Jackeryz competed in three rounds. In the first round, the contestants had to make the most progress inside the tower at the end of 10 minutes.

In the second round, PinkLeaf and Jackeryz had to reach the top of the tower before the timer ran out. However, they were not allowed to OOF (eliminate) even once.

To prevail in the final round, the participants had to collect three Halos and bring them to the top of the tower.

RB Battles @RobloxBattles



Watch here:

youtu.be/ZvpX-0BdQmg In today's battle @PinkLeafReal and @JackeryzTTV race to the top of Tower of Hell! Only one will come out on top and move on to the semi-finals.. Who will it be?Watch here: In today's battle @PinkLeafReal and @JackeryzTTV race to the top of Tower of Hell! Only one will come out on top and move on to the semi-finals.. Who will it be?🏆Watch here:▶ youtu.be/ZvpX-0BdQmg https://t.co/tz7sChKV7v

How did PinkLeaf defeat Jackeryz in Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship?

Round 1: PinkLeaf defeats Jackeryz

PinkLeaf immediately took the lead in this round, showcasing his mastery of Tower of Hell. Jackeryz attempted to keep up with him but was unable to do so.

When the YouTubers reached the yellow portion of the tower, PinkLeaf cemented his dominance with perfect leaps. He made it to the Red Cylinders of Doom portion, while Jackeryz plummeted to the bottom floor.

It was clear that Jackeryz had lost the round owing to this regrettable error.

Jackeryz lost a significant amount of progress from this slip in Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

PinkLeaf continued to parkour his way up to the top, overcoming obstacles. Jackeryz tumbled down again after a terrible leap in the violet section.

During all this chaos, PinkLeaf didn't utter a single word as he was completely focused on his gameplay. However, upon Jackeryz's request, he purposefully dropped to the section below.

This did not hinder PinkLeaf's lead, as he instantly regained his mojo and ascended the tower without breaking a sweat.

PinkLeaf finished the round within five minutes and thirty seconds. He was rewarded with a point.

Round 2: PinkLeaf defeats Jackeryz

Jackeryz took the lead in this round by executing clean hops to begin his ascent to the top of the tower. PinkLeaf, on the other hand, seized the initiative by leaping atop the ladder when Jackeryz stumbled. Fortunately, Jackeryz was not eliminated, as the fall was negligible.

PinkLeaf parkoured his way out of the green-themed floating platform section. When Jackeryz reached the same section, he slipped but wasn't eliminated.

Jackeryz getting eliminated from the second round (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

PinkLeaf went on to reach the top of the tower and secured a point.

Jackeryz's luck ran out as he climbed back to the green section and got eliminated by the platform.

Round 3: PinkLeaf defeats Jackeryz

The final round took place on a special RB Battles integration map. The first player to collect three halos and bring them to the top of the tower was to earn two points.

Both participants began climbing the tower, but Jackeryz made a terrible jump and collapsed. Meanwhile, PinkLeaf was eliminated for the first time before entering the objective section.

The YouTubers then began parkouring their way toward the violet-themed circular section. Jackeryz was eliminated after falling from a terrible position and had to restart from the respawn point.

Pink Leaf, on the other hand, regained his groove and successfully avoided multiple traps. He obtained the blue halo and set out to find the rest. He made it beyond the lasers and found the green halo.

Meanwhile, Jackeryz had obtained the blue halo and was hurrying to the next sector to get the other halos.

PinkLeaf's winning moment (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

PinkLeaf parkoured to the top of the tower, where he discovered the final purple halo. He then leaped into the next portion and avoided the traps to reach the tower's end.

PinkLeaf won the round, thereby advancing to the semi-finals of Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship.

Poll : 0 votes