How to get free rewards in the Roblox Fun-Tastic party Halloween event

Roblox's fanbase has grown significantly in recent years, with the online platform loved and cherished by thousands of gamers across the world. Many fans stream different Roblox games on their YouTube channels for viewers to learn more information and discover new ways to complete complex levels, upcoming features, and events in their favorite games.

Speaking of events, Roblox organizes many virtual events such as the Black Adam Experience, Amazon Trip Around the Blox, FIFA World, etc. These events are usually organized to generate hype and excitement within the community as well as attract more players to the online platform.

This Halloween, a popular China-based firm called TCL Electronics recently introduced an experience called TCL Roblox Fun-Tastic. The company introduced the event through a tweet on October 20, 2022. Players now have the perfect opportunity to win exciting prizes at the virtual event with their friends and other online members. Read on for more details.

TCL Electronics @TCL_Global #Spookyszn is in full swing! Looking for an immersive Metaverse experience this 🕸 Come play with your friends and climb to the top of the leaderboards!



Enter the excitement here : bit.ly/tclfuntastic is in full swing! Looking for an immersive Metaverse experience this #Halloween season? The party of the year, #TCLFun_Tastic is here!🕸 Come play with your friends and climb to the top of the leaderboards!Enter the excitement here #Spookyszn 🎃is in full swing! Looking for an immersive Metaverse experience this #Halloween season? The party of the year, #TCLFun_Tastic is here! 👻🕸 Come play with your friends and climb to the top of the leaderboards!💯Enter the excitement here 🙌: bit.ly/tclfuntastic https://t.co/PxUxtDBgeP

Collect exciting free rewards at the TCL Roblox Fun-Tastic event in 2022

TCL Roblox Fun-Tastic event 2022

It's currently the spookiest week of the year and TCL Electronics have launched an exciting event for gamers in October 2022. On its official site, the developers have described the experience as:

"TCL FUN-TASTIC PARTY IS HERE! It’s officially the spookiest week of the year. Are you ready for a week of playing, exploring, and hanging out with friends? This magical party lets you dress up in your favorite Halloween costumes, take cool selfies, and try a variety of fun games! Try on the COOLEST Halloween costumes. Bring FRESH air to a smoky room. Restore COLOR & CLARITY in a black and white world. Dance to the best RHYTHM. CATCH some ghosts along the way. COMPETE ON THE LEADERBOARDS. Don’t forget to snap some pics & videos and share them with your friends on social media for surprises!"

This is an exciting yet spooky experience and a smart marketing strategy by TCL Electronics.

Collect free rewards from the TCL Roblox Fun-Tastic event

Generally, events organized in sandbox video games are the perfect opportunity for players to grab free rewards and save them for later use. Similarly, the TCL Fun-Tastic event also allows users to win free rewards.

TCL Electronics @TCL_Global Time for you to get on board this to jump on leaderboards together!



Explore it now bit.ly/tclfuntastic Did you miss our invite to the party of the year, #TCLFun_Tastic ? 🥹Time for you to get on board this #Halloween ! Head to #Roblox and invite your friends to snap some pics 📸and catch some ghosts 🫳to jump on leaderboards together!Explore it now Did you miss our invite to the party of the year, #TCLFun_Tastic? 🥹👋Time for you to get on board this #Halloween! Head to #Roblox and invite your friends to snap some pics 📸and catch some ghosts 🫳👻 to jump on leaderboards together! Explore it now👉bit.ly/tclfuntastic https://t.co/QLkoS5OWTT

To win rewards, users simply have to take part in the event, play various games, explore the event by trying out new Halloween costumes, take cool selfies, dance to cool songs, catch some ghosts, and compete for positions on the leaderboards.

Players can also win exciting rewards by recording interesting videos and taking pictures with their friends to share on social media. Gamers are advised to tag their friends in these shared posts for additional surprises.

Have fun with friends and other online players at the virtual Halloween event and collect exciting rewards.

Poll : 0 votes