Last Pirates' codes in Roblox: Free HeartGems, Cash, and more (April 2022)

Last Pirates, formerly known as Last Piece, is a Roblox-based pirate game created by Last EXE. The game is still in beta, but it already has a massive following and is swiftly becoming one of the most popular Roblox games.
Devil Fruit spawns every thirty minutes and respawns every ten minutes to assist with the quests, but players can also use the Last Pirates cheat codes to get free money and reset their stats. Players may obtain in-game prizes like free money and stat resets by using the codes below, which are useful for both novices and veterans of the game.
Roblox Last Pirates' codes for free HeartGems, Cash and more
Active codes of Roblox Last Pirates
If players don't enter the codes exactly as they're written, they won't function. After the codes are used, this game will occasionally only show the Redeemed function, then it will enter the remainder in the background. It's possible that the codes aren't working when, in fact, they are.
- Snappy—Redeem for 25k Cash (New)
- 111KFAV—Redeem for a Stat Reset (New)
- 100KFAV—Redeem for free Stat Reset
- NEOGAMING—Redeem for 10 Heart Gems (New)
- Juan—Redeem for 5 LP (New)
- iSEN—Must be level 300 to claim
- FreeGem—Redeem for 10 HeartGems
Expired codes of Roblox Last Pirates
This is a record of codes that were previously available but have since been removed from Roblox Last Pirates. So, if players want to see which codes have been deactivated, they can do so on the list below. If these codes were used by players before they were deactivated (expired), they have nothing to worry about as the rewards will never be lost.
- 25KVisit
- Revolutionary – Use this code to Redeem level 50.
- Katana
- Alabasta – Use this code to Redeem level 200.
- GUIDE1985 – Use this code to Redeem 10000 Cash for FREE
- DIW_TW – Use this code to Redeem a Cash Reward
- 3MVisits—Redeem for a Cash Reward
- 10MVisits—Redeem for a Cash Reward
- SmolEsan—Redeem for 10,000 Cash
- 10CandyCane – Use this code to Redeem Free Candy for FREE
- 10MVisits – Use this code to receive a stat reset
- DIW_TW—Redeem for a Cash Reward
- N4Animation – Use this code to receive a stat reset
- UPDATE!!—Redeem code for 20,000 cash
- HxW
- MIUMA—Redeem code for 20,000 cash (Re-added)
- yy0rk – Use this code to Redeem 10000 Cash for FREE
- Yeti – Use this code to Redeem level 250.
- RESET – Use this code to Redeem Reset Stats
- HappyHalloween!! – Use this code to Redeem 10 Candy for FREE
- FreeCandy – Use this code to Redeem Free Candy for FREE
- KINGNONKD—Redeem code for 1,000 cash
- Bisento
- OatCasterCh—Redeem code for 10,000 cash
- 3MVisits – Use this code to receive a stat reset
- Saber
- UPDATE3
- MarineFord – Use this code to Redeem level 370.
- WholeCake – Use this code to Redeem level 570.
- Rosaki - Redeem for 10,000 Cash
- Vezxter
- BUMBY – Use this code to Redeem 10 Candy for FREE
- NEOGAMING—Redeem for a Cash Reward
- Marine – Use this code to Redeem level 100.
- Starter – Use this code to Redeem level 0.
- XIEXIE—Redeem for 10,000 Cash
- Yoru
- WHITEKUNG—Redeem code to for 10,000 cash
- Bisentov2
- Shutdown – Use this code to Redeem Reset Stats
- DIW_TV – Use this code to receive a stat reset
- 80KFAV – Use this code to Redeem 50000 Cash for FREE
- MAOKUMA—Redeem code for 10,000 cash
- JZ GAMMING—Redeem code for 10,000 cash
- Buggy – Use this code to Redeem level 30.
- Cathunt
- 30KLIKES – Use this code to Redeem Reset Stats
- 10KVisit
- snowman - Redeem code for a reward
Steps to redeem the codes
These are the steps players need to follow to redeem the codes on Roblox Last Pirates.
- Click the 'Codes' button on the bottom-left side of the screen.
- A screen will open/show.
- Paste or type codes in the blank area.
- Select 'Redeem' to use the codes!
Latest updates in Roblox Last Pirates
- Current Level cap : 1500
- Current Fruit : Tori, Yami, Pika, Mera, Moku, Suna, Suke, Guru, Yomi, Bomu, Hie, Magu, Zushi, Gura, Bari, Goro, Mochi, Awa, Fuwa, Soru
- Devil fruit spawn every 1 hour and respawn every 15 mins
- Control
- Q - Dash
- Ctrl - Sprint/Run
- Double spacebar - Geppo
- F- Flash Step
- J - Armament
Since the game constantly undergoes changes, it's important for players to keep updated about all that's going on. The above information contains the latest changes that have been made to the game.