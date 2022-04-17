Last Pirates' codes in Roblox: Free HeartGems, Cash, and more (April 2022)

Last Pirates, formerly known as Last Piece, is a Roblox-based pirate game created by Last EXE. The game is still in beta, but it already has a massive following and is swiftly becoming one of the most popular Roblox games.

Devil Fruit spawns every thirty minutes and respawns every ten minutes to assist with the quests, but players can also use the Last Pirates cheat codes to get free money and reset their stats. Players may obtain in-game prizes like free money and stat resets by using the codes below, which are useful for both novices and veterans of the game.

Roblox Last Pirates' codes for free HeartGems, Cash and more

Active codes of Roblox Last Pirates

If players don't enter the codes exactly as they're written, they won't function. After the codes are used, this game will occasionally only show the Redeemed function, then it will enter the remainder in the background. It's possible that the codes aren't working when, in fact, they are.

Snappy—Redeem for 25k Cash (New)

111KFAV—Redeem for a Stat Reset (New)

100KFAV—Redeem for free Stat Reset

NEOGAMING—Redeem for 10 Heart Gems (New)

Juan—Redeem for 5 LP (New)

iSEN—Must be level 300 to claim

FreeGem—Redeem for 10 HeartGems

Expired codes of Roblox Last Pirates

This is a record of codes that were previously available but have since been removed from Roblox Last Pirates. So, if players want to see which codes have been deactivated, they can do so on the list below. If these codes were used by players before they were deactivated (expired), they have nothing to worry about as the rewards will never be lost.

25KVisit

Revolutionary – Use this code to Redeem level 50.

Katana

Alabasta – Use this code to Redeem level 200.

GUIDE1985 – Use this code to Redeem 10000 Cash for FREE

DIW_TW – Use this code to Redeem a Cash Reward

3MVisits—Redeem for a Cash Reward

10MVisits—Redeem for a Cash Reward

SmolEsan—Redeem for 10,000 Cash

10CandyCane – Use this code to Redeem Free Candy for FREE

10MVisits – Use this code to receive a stat reset

DIW_TW—Redeem for a Cash Reward

N4Animation – Use this code to receive a stat reset

UPDATE!!—Redeem code for 20,000 cash

HxW

MIUMA—Redeem code for 20,000 cash (Re-added)

yy0rk – Use this code to Redeem 10000 Cash for FREE

Yeti – Use this code to Redeem level 250.

RESET – Use this code to Redeem Reset Stats

HappyHalloween!! – Use this code to Redeem 10 Candy for FREE

FreeCandy – Use this code to Redeem Free Candy for FREE

KINGNONKD—Redeem code for 1,000 cash

Bisento

OatCasterCh—Redeem code for 10,000 cash

3MVisits – Use this code to receive a stat reset

Saber

UPDATE3

MarineFord – Use this code to Redeem level 370.

WholeCake – Use this code to Redeem level 570.

Rosaki - Redeem for 10,000 Cash

Vezxter

BUMBY – Use this code to Redeem 10 Candy for FREE

NEOGAMING—Redeem for a Cash Reward

Marine – Use this code to Redeem level 100.

Starter – Use this code to Redeem level 0.

XIEXIE—Redeem for 10,000 Cash

Yoru

WHITEKUNG—Redeem code to for 10,000 cash

Bisentov2

Shutdown – Use this code to Redeem Reset Stats

DIW_TV – Use this code to receive a stat reset

80KFAV – Use this code to Redeem 50000 Cash for FREE

MAOKUMA—Redeem code for 10,000 cash

JZ GAMMING—Redeem code for 10,000 cash

Buggy – Use this code to Redeem level 30.

Cathunt

30KLIKES – Use this code to Redeem Reset Stats

10KVisit

snowman - Redeem code for a reward

Steps to redeem the codes

These are the steps players need to follow to redeem the codes on Roblox Last Pirates.

Click the 'Codes' button on the bottom-left side of the screen. A screen will open/show. Paste or type codes in the blank area. Select 'Redeem' to use the codes!

Latest updates in Roblox Last Pirates

Current Level cap : 1500

Current Fruit : Tori, Yami, Pika, Mera, Moku, Suna, Suke, Guru, Yomi, Bomu, Hie, Magu, Zushi, Gura, Bari, Goro, Mochi, Awa, Fuwa, Soru

Devil fruit spawn every 1 hour and respawn every 15 mins

Control

Q - Dash

Ctrl - Sprint/Run

Double spacebar - Geppo

F- Flash Step

J - Armament

Since the game constantly undergoes changes, it's important for players to keep updated about all that's going on. The above information contains the latest changes that have been made to the game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan