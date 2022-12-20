Leah Ashe vs IBella playing Roblox Adopt Me! in RB Battles Season 3 Championship: Round details and more

The second match of Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship's semi-finals round saw Leah Ashe locking horns with IBella. The YouTubers faced each other on the integrated RB Battles map of Adopt Me!.

Leah Ashe and IBella had to scavenge the integrated custom map for three little hosts and a golden trophy. Viewers were surprised when Russo did not host the semi-finals and was replaced by guest commentator Devoun.

How did IBella defeat Leah Ashe in Roblox Adopt Me!?

Round details of Roblox Adopt Me!:

Leah Ashe and IBella had to track down three little hosts and make a trade with them for an extra legendary pet. Once they got all three versions of the pet, they had to make a neon pet. The first player to make a neon pet and place a golden RB Battles trophy on top of it wins.

Once the round started, both content creators picked their legendary pets. Leah chose a Unicorn pet, while IBella picked a Dragon pet.

Belle finds DJ Monopoli hiding behind the wooden stump (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

For the first few minutes, both contestants searched for the hosts. However, luck struck IBella first, as she found a miniature DJ hiding behind the wooden stairs next to the Obbies cabin.

Leah, on the other hand, struggled to find anything. She kept exploring the buildings on the map, trying to find a lead.

As the contestants struggled for a while, DJ Monopoli gave them a hint, revealing that the hosts weren't inside any buildings. Additionally, they were allowed to use their in-game money. This proved to be a massive advantage, as the contestants could purchase vehicles and potions.

IBella purchased a helicopter, while Leah took off on a plane. However, both YouTubers couldn’t fly as expected.

Leah before spotting Devoun (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Leah and IBella soon discovered Devoun's miniature and traded their pets. IBella had to track down Sabrina to obtain the neon version of her legendary pet, whereas Leah had to locate two hosts.

Sabrina gave away the next hint by saying, "Look up." Instantly, both contestants got on their aircraft and went up to the sky. Unfortunately, they were still unable to locate the host.

Leah and IBelle got more help from the hosts, as they traded flying potions with Devouns and DJ.

Leah after finding Sabrina (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Leah then found the DJ's spot and traded a pet. She next had to find Sabrina to craft a neon pet.

After a few minutes, Leah tracked down Sabrina, who was standing on a tree branch. She headed to a cave and started to craft a neon pet.

IBella also tracked down Sabrina and acquired the remaining pet. She hurried to the cave and instantly crafted a neon pet.

All the contestants had to do then was find the secret RB Battles Trophy Hat. They had to interact with various objects inside a random building to unlock the secret hat.

Belle equipping the RB Battles Trophy Hat on her pet (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

IBella found the building, got to the basement, and activated the objects. She flew off on her dragon and glided up the blue pole in the middle of the map to find the golden trophy. She equipped the trophy hat on her neon pet and won the matchup.

With the win, IBella advanced to the grand finals of RB Battles Season 3. On the other hand, Leah will head to the Battle Back stage, which will be hosted on Mount Everest Climbing Roleplay.

Poll : 0 votes