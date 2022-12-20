Roblox Da Hood codes (December 2022): Free Cash and weapon wraps

Roblox Da Hood is one of the best town and city titles on the platform. In this offering, gamers can become feared gangsters that don't play by the rules or police officers who protect the innocent.

Da Hood's gameplay includes a number of special features that have received positive feedback from the community. However, thriving in Da Hood's crime-ridden world is not easy. This is why gamers must consider using some free codes offered by the developers. These can provide rewards like money and weapon skins.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Da Hood

RifleWinter2022 - Redeem this code for 100K and a weapon wrap (New)

RevolverWinter2022 - Redeem this code for 100K and a weapon wrap (New)

SMGWinter2022 - Redeem this code for 100K and a weapon wrap (New)

ShotgunWinter2022 - Redeem this code for 100K and a weapon wrap (New)

P90Winter2022 - Redeem this code for 100K and a weapon wrap (New)

TacticalShotgunWinter2022 - Redeem this code for 100K and a weapon wrap (New)

FlamethrowerWinter2022 - Redeem this code for 100K and a weapon wrap (New)

DrumWinter2022 - Redeem this code for 100K and a weapon wrap (New)

DoubleBarrelWinter2022 - Redeem this code for 100K and a weapon wrap (New)

GlockWinter2022 - Redeem this code for 100K and a weapon wrap (New)

AugWinter2022 - Redeem this code for 100K and a weapon wrap (New)

Ak47Winter2022 - Redeem this code for 100K and a weapon wrap (New)

RPGWinter2022 - Redeem this code for 100K and a weapon wrap (New)

LMGWinter2022 - Redeem this code for 100K and a weapon wrap (New)

SilencedGlockWinter2022 - Redeem this code for 100K and a weapon wrap (New)

SilencedAR15Winter2022 - Redeem this code for 100K and a weapon wrap (New)

Gamers are advised to redeem all the new codes in Roblox Da Hood with haste, as they will expire soon. They can use the free Cash obtained to purchase the finest weapons, skins, and crates.

Newbies can use the rewards acquired from the active codes to ensure a dream start to their journey. Through them, they can instantly catch up with veteran players and start dominating the server early on.

Inactive codes in Roblox Da Hood

Regrettably, a large number of old codes in Roblox Da Hood have become invalid, and they are:

ACCOMPLISHMENT - This code was redeemable for 200K Da Hood Cash, five Premium Crates, and five Knife Crates

AUGUST2022! - This code was redeemable for Knife Skin Crates and Da Hood Cash

DHSUPRISE! - This code was redeemable for 50K Cash, 10 Crates, and eight Premium Crates

#FREED - This code was redeemable for 50K Da Hood Cash

2022JUNE - This code was redeemable for several Crate Rolls

June2022 - This code was redeemable for 250K DHC, three Premium Crates, and five Regular Crates

FIREWORKS - This code was redeemable for 100K Da Hood Cash, 5x Premium Crates, 5x DHC Crates, 5x Fireworks

freepremiumcrate - This code was redeemable for a premium Crate Roll

easterdahood - This code was redeemable for a free Crate Roll

HAPPYHALLOWEEN! - This code was redeemable for Halloween AR and 10K Da Hood Cash

WASHINGMACHINE - This code was redeemable for 100K Da Hood Cash, seven Premium Crates, and two Random Marker Knife Skins

BACK2SCHOOL - This code was redeemable for exclusive Back to School Marker, x2 Crates, and Da Hood Cash

Stars - This code was redeemable for one million Cash

DHUpdate - This code was redeemable for three million Cash

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Da Hood

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the aforementioned active Roblox codes within a few minutes:

Launch the title and enter the server.

Select the white treasure chest logo on the bottom left side of the screen. Subsequently, a black interface featuring your skins will appear, and the code box will be visible on the left side of the UI.

Copy any code from the active list provided earlier and paste it in "Enter code here" text box.

Press the red "Redeem" button to redeem the code instantly.

Users who manually enter the codes during the redemption process must double-check them for typos and spelling errors before clicking the Redeem button.

