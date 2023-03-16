Popular Stranger Things game Roblox Starcourt Mall to shut down soon, fans react

Roblox Stranger Things: Starcourt Mall recently updated that the game will officially shut down on March 27, 2023 at 5:00 pm PT. Since it was developed on October 20, 2020, the Roblox title has received over 42.7 million visits from players, making it rather popular within the community.

In an ambitious collaboration with Netflix, the Roblox platform was used to develop Roblox Starcourt Mall, a virtual world that was inspired by Starcourt Mall from the hit television series Stranger Things.

Although there has been no official announcement about the reason behind this decision, it seems as if this was a temporary game to celebrate the series and that Netflix is unwilling to give away permanent rights to keep the game on the platform.

Fans had mixed reactions to the news of Roblox Stranger Things: Starcourt Mall shutting down

Roblox has successfully attracted numerous brands since it's a flexible platform and game creation system which has rapidly grown in popularity, with a huge active user base, especially amongst young adults and children. Through Roblox, brands can communicate with players in a way that's far more engaging and interactive than conventional advertising techniques by developing branded experiences within the platform.

While Netflix potentially did want to increase overall usage and engagement within Roblox, their primary goal is to promote various shows and other content that's available on their platform. This means that they focus on creating and promoting high-quality original content, as well as recommending personalized content to users based on their viewing history and preferences.

As a result, players can likely expect newer experiences based on the latest shows on the popular streaming platform. As exciting as this sounds, the community had a mixed reaction to this particular game shutting down, with many fans saddened to see one of their favorite titles being shut down:

TheSithOfLife @KSithlord100 @RBXNews_ Im gonna miss this event, thank you for all the memories stranger things and roblox @RBXNews_ Im gonna miss this event, thank you for all the memories stranger things and roblox😭

TheSithOfLife @KSithlord100 @RBXNews_ Im gonna miss this event, thank you for all the memories stranger things and roblox @RBXNews_ Im gonna miss this event, thank you for all the memories stranger things and roblox😭

A handful of users revealed that they didn't care too much about this announcement. It wasn't that they hated the game, but that such situations happen frequently online and moving on to the next game is key.

ImNotPharellize @kalevplayz @RBXNews_ It doesn't really matter anymore considering the prizes don't work anymore. @RBXNews_ It doesn't really matter anymore considering the prizes don't work anymore.

Others stated that the game had too many bugs and that they weren't really into it:

Furrycality  @Furrycality @RBXNews_ Imagine shutting down an old event instead of fixing it @RBXNews_ Imagine shutting down an old event instead of fixing it

afia·˚ ༘ @saiyarraa @RBXNews_ i wanted the items but the game was so bugged @RBXNews_ i wanted the items but the game was so bugged😭

How to play Stranger Things: Starcourt Mall

In order to play the game, you'll need a Roblox account and have access to the platform itself. To enjoy the Roblox game Starcourt Mall, you must follow these steps:

Visit the www.roblox.com website and log into your account.

To find the Starcourt Mall game, use the search function. The game can also be found by selecting the "Games" option and going through the wide selection of games that are available.

Once you've located the Starcourt Mall game, click on Play to launch it.

You'll then be taken to the Starcourt Mall once the game loads, where you can look around the many shops and locations there, chat with other players, and perform challenges and objectives.

Use the arrow or WASD keys on your keyboard to move your character around. By clicking on them with your mouse, you can communicate with both inanimate items as well as other players.

You must accomplish specific in-game tasks or achievements in order to earn badges. Check the game's instructions or get advice from other players as these tasks may differ depending on the game.

Keep in mind that, based on the version that you're playing and the developer's preferences, the specific gameplay and goals in the Starcourt Mall game may vary.

Poll : 0 votes