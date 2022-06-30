Ghost Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Pets, keys, and more (July 2022)

In Roblox Ghost Simulator, players simply need to collect and sell ghosts. Players who successfully complete chores will receive jewels, which will sporadically emerge when they catch a ghost. It is a pleasant game for players to enjoy and not a scary one.

Players can quickly and easily advance in the game using Roblox Ghost Simulator codes that will help them capture a lot more ghosts and earn a lot more Ectoplasm and Gems. Gems and Ectoplasm are crucial for all purchases and upgrades in the game.

Roblox Ghost Simulator codes make it easier to capture and sell more ghosts

Active codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

Players are advised to use these codes as soon as possible as they do not have a fixed expiry date and can be pulled from the game at any time:

100TH – Redeem this code in the game to get Free Pet

1STRANDO – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for 2 Boss Bait

1YEAR – Redeem this code in the game to get Anniversary Pet & Hoverboard.

2NDARC – Redeem this code in the game to get Fallen Spirit

2YEARS – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for a Godly pet.

ALANSTEVEALAN – Redeem this code in the game to get Pet

BACONRA1D – Redeem this code in the game to get Stack O Bacon

BADGIFT – Redeem this code in the game to get Bad Gift Pet

BASKET – Redeem this code in the game to get Pet

BOOST – Redeem this code in the game to get Squeezed

BOOSTED – Redeem this code in the game to get Boosted Lucky Gem

CHATTYPEEPS – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for Reward

CORN – Redeem this code in the game to get Corn Board McCoard

DRIP – Redeem this code in the game to get Thrift Krepy and 350 Snowflakes

EERIE – Redeem this code in the game to get x350 Candies and Exorcist Pegasus Pet

ETERNAL12 – Redeem this code in the game to get Crate Key

EXCITE! – Redeem this code in the game to get Excite Hoverboard

FIREFLY – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for a Firefly Pet.

FRIDGE – Redeem this code in the game to get Legendary Pet

GARLIC – Redeem this code in the game to get Legendary Pet

GHOSTSIM2 – Redeem this code in the game to get Pet

GS2022 – Redeem this code in the game to get Shooting Star 2022 Pet

HUMBLE – Redeem this code in the game to get Pumpkin Pie

LASTWEEK – Redeem this code in the game to get Legendary Pet

LEAFPOWER – Redeem this code in the game to get Bounty Harvest

LEAK – Redeem this code in the game to get Crate Key

LOVECURSE – Redeem this code in the game to get Free Pet

LUCKY22 – Redeem this code in the game to get Pet

MERRY – Redeem this code in the game to get Peppermint Pegasus and 350 Snowflakes

NOTACODE – Redeem this code in the game to get One Event Bait and Two Crate Keys

PLAY – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for a Cosmic Hand Pet.

PUGSARECOOL – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for Pug Pet

PUPPET – Redeem this code in the game to get Puppet Master Pet

R1FT – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for a Purple Pegasus Pet.

REMNANT – Redeem this code in the game to get Sugardrop

SADGE – Redeem this code in the game to get Sadge Pet

SPAC3 – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for a Dave Pet.

SPF-GS – Redeem this code in the game to get Sunprotec

THEEND – Redeem this code in the game to get Gears & The End Hoverboard.

TOX1N – Redeem this code in the game to get Toxin Treats

TREEHUGGER – Redeem this code in the game to get Koala Pet

UWURACER – Redeem this code in the game to get Jinshi

XMASBEATS – Redeem this code in the game to get Drummin Pet

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:

BADBAD – Redeem this code in the game to get Free Pet (Expires Jan 28)

BOSSRAID – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for Bloo Chonks Pet

FALLSEND – Redeem this code in the game to get Fall Staff (Expires December 17)

L1STED – Redeem this code in the game to get Santa’s List Pet (Expires Jan 3)

LIBERTY – Redeem this code in the game to get 4th of July code

m3ta – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem codes for an OP Godly pet.

PUZZLE – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for Sorry Board (must be in BloxByte Games Group)

R3BIRTH – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for a Pegasus pet.

S1LLYBUNNY – Redeem this code in the game to get Crate Key

SH0P – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for a T-Duck pet.

SUMM3R – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for a Snazzy Pegasus pet.

VDAY22 – Redeem this code in the game to get Godly Pet (Expires Feb 16)

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

It is extremely easy to redeem Roblox codes in the game. Once players are in the game, they can look for the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen to open the code redemption menu. Players can enter or copy-paste any of the codes from the list of active Roblox Ghost Simulator codes in the box labeled 'Enter a code' in the game and redeem them to obtain rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far