Ghost Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Pets, keys, and more (July 2022)

In Roblox Ghost Simulator, players simply need to collect and sell ghosts. Players who successfully complete chores will receive jewels, which will sporadically emerge when they catch a ghost. It is a pleasant game for players to enjoy and not a scary one.
Players can quickly and easily advance in the game using Roblox Ghost Simulator codes that will help them capture a lot more ghosts and earn a lot more Ectoplasm and Gems. Gems and Ectoplasm are crucial for all purchases and upgrades in the game.
Roblox Ghost Simulator codes make it easier to capture and sell more ghosts
Active codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
Players are advised to use these codes as soon as possible as they do not have a fixed expiry date and can be pulled from the game at any time:
- 100TH – Redeem this code in the game to get Free Pet
- 1STRANDO – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for 2 Boss Bait
- 1YEAR – Redeem this code in the game to get Anniversary Pet & Hoverboard.
- 2NDARC – Redeem this code in the game to get Fallen Spirit
- 2YEARS – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for a Godly pet.
- ALANSTEVEALAN – Redeem this code in the game to get Pet
- BACONRA1D – Redeem this code in the game to get Stack O Bacon
- BADGIFT – Redeem this code in the game to get Bad Gift Pet
- BASKET – Redeem this code in the game to get Pet
- BOOST – Redeem this code in the game to get Squeezed
- BOOSTED – Redeem this code in the game to get Boosted Lucky Gem
- CHATTYPEEPS – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for Reward
- CORN – Redeem this code in the game to get Corn Board McCoard
- DRIP – Redeem this code in the game to get Thrift Krepy and 350 Snowflakes
- EERIE – Redeem this code in the game to get x350 Candies and Exorcist Pegasus Pet
- ETERNAL12 – Redeem this code in the game to get Crate Key
- EXCITE! – Redeem this code in the game to get Excite Hoverboard
- FIREFLY – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for a Firefly Pet.
- FRIDGE – Redeem this code in the game to get Legendary Pet
- GARLIC – Redeem this code in the game to get Legendary Pet
- GHOSTSIM2 – Redeem this code in the game to get Pet
- GS2022 – Redeem this code in the game to get Shooting Star 2022 Pet
- HUMBLE – Redeem this code in the game to get Pumpkin Pie
- LASTWEEK – Redeem this code in the game to get Legendary Pet
- LEAFPOWER – Redeem this code in the game to get Bounty Harvest
- LEAK – Redeem this code in the game to get Crate Key
- LOVECURSE – Redeem this code in the game to get Free Pet
- LUCKY22 – Redeem this code in the game to get Pet
- MERRY – Redeem this code in the game to get Peppermint Pegasus and 350 Snowflakes
- NOTACODE – Redeem this code in the game to get One Event Bait and Two Crate Keys
- PLAY – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for a Cosmic Hand Pet.
- PUGSARECOOL – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for Pug Pet
- PUPPET – Redeem this code in the game to get Puppet Master Pet
- R1FT – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for a Purple Pegasus Pet.
- REMNANT – Redeem this code in the game to get Sugardrop
- SADGE – Redeem this code in the game to get Sadge Pet
- SPAC3 – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for a Dave Pet.
- SPF-GS – Redeem this code in the game to get Sunprotec
- THEEND – Redeem this code in the game to get Gears & The End Hoverboard.
- TOX1N – Redeem this code in the game to get Toxin Treats
- TREEHUGGER – Redeem this code in the game to get Koala Pet
- UWURACER – Redeem this code in the game to get Jinshi
- XMASBEATS – Redeem this code in the game to get Drummin Pet
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:
- BADBAD – Redeem this code in the game to get Free Pet (Expires Jan 28)
- BOSSRAID – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for Bloo Chonks Pet
- FALLSEND – Redeem this code in the game to get Fall Staff (Expires December 17)
- L1STED – Redeem this code in the game to get Santa’s List Pet (Expires Jan 3)
- LIBERTY – Redeem this code in the game to get 4th of July code
- m3ta – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem codes for an OP Godly pet.
- PUZZLE – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for Sorry Board (must be in BloxByte Games Group)
- R3BIRTH – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for a Pegasus pet.
- S1LLYBUNNY – Redeem this code in the game to get Crate Key
- SH0P – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for a T-Duck pet.
- SUMM3R – Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem for a Snazzy Pegasus pet.
- VDAY22 – Redeem this code in the game to get Godly Pet (Expires Feb 16)
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
It is extremely easy to redeem Roblox codes in the game. Once players are in the game, they can look for the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen to open the code redemption menu. Players can enter or copy-paste any of the codes from the list of active Roblox Ghost Simulator codes in the box labeled 'Enter a code' in the game and redeem them to obtain rewards.