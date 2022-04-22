Project XL codes in Roblox: free XP and double mastery (April 2022)

Roblox Project XL is an anime-based RPG adventure game where players can test out a wide range of skills, each with their own set of actions, travel across islands, and explore Project XL's large world. Project XL's skills are based on these anime: Demon Slayer, One Piece, Seven Deadly Sins, My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball, Black Clover, and Fairy Tail.

The main goal of Roblox is to gain experience and level up the character in order to unlock new powers. Regardless of whether players are fresh to the game or seasoned veterans, Project XL codes will greatly assist them in improving their in-game character.

Roblox: Project XL codes for free XP and double mastery

Active Codes

With ten active codes, more XP, and mastery increases, incentives may be added shortly, so keep checking back to see if new ones have been included going forward.

Players can redeem all of the currently active Roblox Project XL codes listed below.

20kLikes - Use it to get 20 minutes of double mastery

blackstar6991MVP - Use it to get 30,000 mastery XP

milan242 - Use it to get 30,000 mastery XP

3kLikes - Use it to get 15 minutes of double mastery

SubToJohntoon02 - Use it to get 30,000 mastery XP

Reaiah - Use it to get 30,000 mastery XP

HerbalGibbon13 - Use it to get 5,000 mastery XP

PyrusPlayer - Use it to get 5,000 mastery XP

SubToTheSalehm121 - Use it to get 30,000 mastery XP

SubToKelvingts - Use it to get 30,000 mastery XP

Expired codes

Here is a record of codes that were previously available but have since been removed from Roblox Project XL.

If these codes were used by players before they were deactivated (expired), they have nothing to worry about as the rewards will never be lost.

No expired codes as of now.

Steps to redeem codes

Redeeming active codes in Project XL is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few simple steps:

To start the game, go to the official Project XL page and click the green button.

Complete the character creation and join a server after entering the game.

After joining a server, go to the left-hand side of the screen and click on the 'Settings' icon.

Copy and paste any of the codes from the list of active codes into the 'Enter Code' box.

That concludes the process. The free prizes will now automatically be redeemed if the code you entered is active.

Get more codes

The only option to gain more codes in the game is to wait for fresh ones to be released by the makers of Roblox. This list is created to make it easier for players to find codes, as they can be publicized on social media, in advertisements, directly through content providers, or in other ways.

Any new active promo codes we find will be added to this list so that players can stay up to date with new codes by just checking this post every now and then.

Kit List

Burst of Blue Blames

The character fires a blast fused with blue flames in front of it that has a large radius and a lot of knockbacks. This move deals both burn and high damage.

Blue Flame Raise

The character dashes forward and spins upwards, creating a blue flame tornado that lifts the character and the opponent into the air for a few seconds.

Blue Flame Ignition

The character engulfs everyone in blue flames in front of it. This causes a significant amount of damage.

Cremation: Flashfire Fist

For 60 percent of the cooldown, the character blasts forth a burst of blue flames around it, getting massive speed and damage increases. It lasts a long time and has a very long cooldown when compared to the other X moves of other abilities.

Description

As visible on the home page of Roblox Project XL.

Next code at 85k likes

Group members + 20% exp

Premium members + 20% exp

VIP gamepass members + 30% exp

Commands

!pay playername amount

!giveitem playername

!trade playername

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh