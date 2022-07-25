Roblox Aimblox codes (July 2022): Free cash and more

Aim Lab Official developed the fantastic first-person shooter (FPS) Roblox Aimblox in 2021. Even though it is still in beta, this title has amassed a large following in just one year.

With more than 60 weapons at their disposal, including snipers, assault rifles, pistols, and exclusives, players will hone their aim while engaging in combat with others. Earning in-game cash and keys to unlock additional characters, gun attachments, and abilities is the primary goal of the gameplay.

New features and codes are added to the experience every Friday. The article below highlights several recently released codes and some existing ones for readers to learn more about.

These codes are quite helpful because they offer free rewards that gamers can use to enhance their play, have more fun, and make the game even more captivating.

Roblox Aimblox codes will help users earn extra cash to buy more weapons

New and active codes

Since they are case-sensitive, players must enter Roblox codes precisely as they appear in the list below for them to work. If the code is entered incorrectly or with a typo, it will not work.

Users can easily copy and paste the code from the list below into the appropriate text box or area. This method of entering codes will be more straightforward and require less time and effort from the gamers.

They should also remember that Roblox codes have a limited lifespan and try to use them as soon as feasible.

Here are all the active and freshly released codes for Roblox Aimblox (July 2022):

LIKES250K – Redeem this code in the game to receive free cash (NEW)

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free cash (NEW) LIKES230K – Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward LIKES215K – Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward LIKES200K – Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward NEWPLAYER – Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward LIKES180K – Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward AimbloxEaster – Redeem this code in the game to receive the Bunny Tech Sight attachment

– Redeem this code in the game to receive the Bunny Tech Sight attachment AimbloxTweets – Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward LIKES177K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash 50MIL – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES165K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES150K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES140K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES130K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES120K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES110K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES100K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES90K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES80K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES70K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash kreekcraft – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES60K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES50K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES40K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES30K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $2,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $2,000 cash LIKES25K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $2,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $2,000 cash IMPOSTER – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,500 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,500 cash Aim issueue – Redeem this code in the game to receive $500 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $500 cash joemama – Redeem this code in the game to receive $100 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $100 cash Gun – Redeem this code in the game to receive $25 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $25 cash SHINOBI – Redeem this code in the game to receive $50 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $50 cash PLAYBETA – Redeem this code in the game to receive $50 cash

Note: Gamers can try exiting the title and reopening it if they face issues while redeeming a code. By doing this, they will be relocated to a new, updated server where the code can be easily redeemed.

Expired codes

Fortunately, there are no invalid or expired codes for Roblox Aimblox.

How to redeem a code in Roblox Aimblox

Redeeming a code in Roblox Aimblox is easy, and readers can learn by following the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Open Roblox Aimblox on mobile, PC, or any other supported device.

Step 2: Click on the blue Twitter bird button, which might be available on the side of the screen.

Step 3: A code redemption window panel will pop up, enter or copy the desired code from the list of active codes mentioned above.

Step 4: Paste it into the text box that says “Enter Code Here” and hit the redeem button to claim the rewards.

Players should never forget to double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid entering any mistakes.

How to get more codes for Roblox Aimblox

By following the Aimblox developers on Twitter and joining their official Discord server, users can get more codes for the game as well as the latest news regarding updates. Additionally, they can communicate with the creators and other Aimblox gamers.

