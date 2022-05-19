Roblox Anime Journey codes (May 2022): Free Spins

Roblox Anime Journey is a newbie game released this year in March. Anime Journey was created by CL Game Studio, where the game lets its players become their favorite anime characters from some of the most popular anime and manga series.

Anime such as Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Bleach, Naruto, etc. Gamers can customize their avatars accordingly and train them to become one of the strongest players in the world. Individuals can fight amongst themselves or the strongest players and defeat them to gain fame and respect.

Roblox Anime Journey is not ready yet and is still in its beta version so gamers may have some bugs and glitches. However, the game still managed to gain some impressive followers within a few months of its arrival. With almost a million gamers visiting the game, this single-player game has received a wonderful response from users.

Roblox Anime Journey was recently updated. Developers have dropped some new codes for gamers to redeem free rewards such as spins, and developers claim to release more new codes upon reaching certain milestones.

This article outlines all the new working, valid, active, and expired (if any) codes for Roblox Anime Journey (May 2022) and ways to redeem those codes.

Codes to redeem free spins in Roblox Anime Journey

New Active Codes

Roblox codes for Anime Journey should be keyed in without any errors or typos as these codes are case-sensitive and will not work if not written correctly. Individuals are advised to copy and paste the desired code from the list below to avoid minor errors.

Copy-pasting the codes will also be easier for the gamers as sometimes the codes are to be typed out while gamers are in the middle of the battles and may not pay full attention to what they are typing.

Anime Journey codes do not last forever, which means they will be gone. This is why gamers should use them at their earliest and not miss out on all the fun that others might be having.

The game developers provide these codes for players to enhance their performance, increase their interest in the game, and make an impression on their opponents.

With that said, here are the active, working, and valid codes for Anime Journey (May 2022):

KELVINGTS – When players redeem this code, they will receive x20 Spins and a 3D Cloth.

– When players redeem this code, they will receive x20 Spins and a 3D Cloth. AtlasZero – When players redeem this code, they will receive x10 Spins.

– When players redeem this code, they will receive x10 Spins. lely_sc – When players redeem this code, they will receive x5 Spins.

– When players redeem this code, they will receive x5 Spins. LucasBestDev – When players redeem this code, they will receive x10 Spins.

– When players redeem this code, they will receive x10 Spins. 10KLIKES – When players redeem this code, they will receive free Spins.

– When players redeem this code, they will receive free Spins. 15KDISC – When players redeem this code, they will receive free Spins.

– When players redeem this code, they will receive free Spins. 7.5KLIKES – When players redeem this code, they will receive free Spins.

– When players redeem this code, they will receive free Spins. 5KLIKES – When players redeem this code, they will receive free Spins.

– When players redeem this code, they will receive free Spins. 2kplayers – When players redeem this code, they will receive x10 Spins.

– When players redeem this code, they will receive x10 Spins. SorryForShuts – When players redeem this code, they will receive x3 Spins.

– When players redeem this code, they will receive x3 Spins. BLACKCLOVER – When players redeem this code, they will receive x5 Spins.

– When players redeem this code, they will receive x5 Spins. lelygamer – When players redeem this code, they will receive x5 Spins.

– When players redeem this code, they will receive x5 Spins. TigreTV – When players redeem this code, they will receive x20 Spins.

Since the game is still in its beta version and needs a lot of bug fixes, some of the new codes might not work initially. Players can try closing the game and re-opening it after a few seconds or double-checking their entered codes.

The above situation could be possible either because some servers are still not updated or gamers may have entered any error code. By doing the above trick, players might be transferred to a new server where the game will be updated and the codes will work there.

Expired codes

Roblox codes get expired from time to time, and the expired codes are regarded as non-functioning codes. However, gamers can always learn about the expired codes to avoid wasting their time trying the old ones.

Entering expired codes does not affect any progression in the game or saved ones, as the code will not work.

Fortunately, there are no expired codes for Anime Journey for now

How to redeem a code in Anime Journey?

Redeeming a code in Anime Journey is not a very complex task, as players can learn how to redeem codes by following the simple steps given below.

Here are the steps for players to learn how to redeem a code in Anime Journey:

Step 1: Open Roblox on mobile, PC, or any other device

Step 2: Launch Anime Journey

Step 3: Press the “Arrow” button present on the left-hand side of the screen to open the “Menu”

Step 4: Select the “Gift” icon option from the menu (the last button)

Step 5: A text box will appear saying, “Enter Code

Step 6: Enter the desired code from the list mentioned above

Step 7: Or instead, copy the code that is to be entered and paste it onto the text box

Step 8: Hit the “Redeem” button to claim the rewards

Step 9: Enjoy the rewards!

Double-check the codes before hitting the “Redeem” button and use the codes as soon as possible to become the most influential player in the world.

Edited by Srijan Sen