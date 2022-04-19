Base Battles Codes in Roblox: Free Tokens and more (April 2022)

Roblox codes are one of the most rewarding things for a player. They help in retaining older players and encouraging new players to join the platform.

Base Battles is an action-packed 15v15 vehicle shooter and is one of the most engaging games Roblox has to offer. Base Battles has a very simple and straightforward gameplay objective.

Players must spawn vehicles and race to the objective, collecting tokens on the way to eliminate enemies and using the same tokens to buy new planes, weapons, cars, and more. Base Battles has enraptured the interests of several million players.

Here are all the active Base Battles codes that players can redeem for free tokens and more.

Base Battles codes on Roblox for free tokens and more

Active Codes

It is highly recommended that players use these codes exactly as listed since they are case-sensitive. It is also endorsed to use them as quickly as possible because codes often expire. All functional Base Battles codes are listed below:

150KLIKES - Redeem for 25k Tokens (New)

TURKEY - Redeem for 7,000 Tokens

FIGHTER - Redeem for 8,000 Tokens

MYSTIC - Redeem for 14k Tokens

100KLIKES - Redeem for 15K Tokens

Arctic - Redeem for 4K Tokens

DEVKING - Redeem for 3K Tokens

Base Battle expired codes

Despite other sources listing them as functional codes, the following does not work anymore. Hence, it is suggested that players shouldn't waste their time on these.

BETA - Redeem for 1,090 Tokens

How to redeem codes for Base Battle

The process for redeeming codes on Roblox for Base Battles is a bit lengthy but not complicated. The steps are:

Make sure you have a functional Twitter account Follow the game's developers @TheHyb_ and @josh_2242 on Twitter Launch the game on your device Visit the empty box at the bottom of the screen and enter functional Twitter id Once the id is verified, enter codes in the same box and redeem the reward

Following the developers of Base Battles might seem like a hassle, but players are rewarded for the same with a free in-game skin.

Visual aid to see how to redeem codes on Base Battles

More about Base Battles

Base Battles involves shooting and tons of vehicles. Launched in 2020, the game has been visited almost 25 million times and, on average, boasts 5,000 active players.

Although Base Battles keeps receiving updates periodically, new active codes are not frequently updated. It might not be the best or most popular game on Roblox but it is definitely captivating.

