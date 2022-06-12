Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator codes (June 2022): Free coins, runes, strengths, and more  

In 2019, Broken Wand Studios released Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator, a fighting game. Up to 15 players can connect to a single server to play this multiplayer title. It is one of the most well-known games on the platform.

Players can earn coins by fighting with swords and upgrade the swords to improve their gameplay and climb the leaderboard. They can also level up to unlock new in-game items and become the ultimate player by hitting the top of the leaderboard. Players can customize their characters as well as rank them up in the game.

The Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator was recently upgraded, and the developers added new features as well as active codes for the players. These codes will reward players with gems and coins, which will help them improve their performance and become the top player in the world.

How to receive free rewards in Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator

New active codes

Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator codes must be entered correctly without any errors or mistakes. Since these codes are case-sensitive, any mistakes or typos will prevent the codes from working in the game.

Players can simplify the procedure by copying the code from the list below and pasting it into the text box in the game. This will save them the time and effort.

Roblox codes aren't supposed to last forever, which means they will expire after a specific period of time. As a result, players should utilize these codes as quickly as possible so that they do not lose out on the free rewards.

With that said, here are all the freshly released codes along with the old but active codes for Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator (June 2022):

runesstack – Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Runes (NEW)

megaboss – Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Power

GOLD – Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Coins

DEMON – Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Coins

Sword – Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Runes

Runes7000 – Redeem this code to receive 7,000 Runes

Runes5000 – Redeem this code to receive 700 Runes

SuperBigRunes – Redeem this code to receive 700 Runes

MassiveRunes – Redeem this code to receive 700 Runes

HugeRunes – Redeem this code to receive 500 Runes

LargeRunes – Redeem this code to receive 2,000 Runes

AlotOfRunes – Redeem this code to receive 700 Runes

2kRunes – Redeem this code to receive 2,000 Runes

BigRunes – Redeem this code to receive 250 Runes

MassiveCrystal – Redeem this code to receive 150 Crystals

Crystal100 – Redeem this code to receive 100 Crystals

BiggestRunes – Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Runes

SuperCrystal – Redeem this code to receive 25 Crystals

Crystal50 – Redeem this code to receive 50 Crystals

Update2 – Redeem this code to receive 500 Coins

TonsORunes – Redeem this code to receive 500 Runes

SuperRunes – Redeem this code to receive 500 Runes

Coins100 – Redeem this code to receive 100 Coins

SuperPower – Redeem this code to receive 150 Strength

MoreRunes – Redeem this code to receive 15 Runes

Twitter3 – Redeem this code to receive 20 Runes

Update1 – Redeem this code to receive 500 Coins

Twitter2 – Redeem this code to receive 5 Runes

boss – Redeem this code to receive 25 Power

release – Redeem this code to receive 50 Coins

Powerful – Redeem this code to receive 25 Power

Coins50 – Redeem this code to receive 50 Coins

Runes5 – Redeem this code to receive 5 Runes

Twitter1 – Redeem this code to receive 25 Coins

Note: If players are having problems redeeming a code, they should close the game and re-open it after a few minutes. This might transfer them to a new server that has been updated, where the code will work.

Expired codes

Luckily, there are no expired codes for Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator for now.

How to redeem a code in Boss Fighting Simulator

To redeem a code in Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator, players will have to follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Open Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator on mobile, PC, or any other supported device

Step 2: Click on the blue Twitter bird icon available on the screen and a 'Code Redemption' window panel will pop up

Step 3: Enter the desired code or copy it from the list above and paste it onto the text box that says 'Enter Code Here'

Step 4: Hit the 'Redeem!' button to claim the rewards

Players should make sure to double-check the code before hitting the 'Redeem!' button to avoid mistakes.

How to get more codes for Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator

To find more codes for the Boss Fighting Simulator, players should follow the developers' official Twitter account, Broken Wand Studios. They can join the Discord server as well to get news and updates about the game, and they will also be able to chat with other Boss Fighting Simulator players.

The codes are released after the game reaches certain milestones that are set by the developers. Such codes also attract more players to the game.

