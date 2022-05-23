Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator codes (May 2022): Free runes, coins, and more

Broken Wand Studios created Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator in 2019, and the fighting game is a great hit among the Simulator games on Roblox. It is one of the most well-known games on the platform, with a decent amount of fans following.

The multiplayer fighting game can be played with up to 20 members connected to a single server and allows players to slay powerful bosses with great weapons, earn coins, upgrade swords and become the best player in the game across the world.

This is a PvP game where players have to rank up and make their name on the leaderboards. Gamers can use the codes provided by the developers themselves to receive free rewards such as coins, power, runes, and many more exciting gifts.

These codes are made available to the users upon reaching certain milestones set by the developers. This article further showcases new active, working, valid, and expired (if any) codes for Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator (May 2022) and ways to redeem them.

Roblox: Codes for Boss Fighting Simulator to redeem free rewards

Active codes

Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator codes should be typed in very carefully as these codes are case-sensitive and will only work if entered without mistakes and errors, as mentioned in the list below. Typing an error code will lead to non-functioning of the code and will also waste an individual’s time and effort.

Therefore, it would be a lot simpler for players to copy the code from the list below and paste it into the required location, and the code will be error-free and mistake-free.

Boss Fighting Simulator codes do not last forever. Therefore users should use them as soon as possible to not miss out on the fun.

Players should try and use as many codes as possible to make the gaming session more memorable, as these help the game become more interesting and attractive and increase the number of gamers in the game.

Here are the working, valid, and active codes for Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator (May 2022):

runesstack – Redeem the code for 5,000 Runes (NEW)

megaboss – Redeem the code for 5,000 Power

GOLD – Redeem the code for 5,000 Coins

DEMON – Redeem the code for 5,000 Coins

Sword – Redeem the code for 5,000 Runes

Runes7000 – Redeem the code for 7,000 Runes

Runes5000 – Redeem the code for 700 Runes

SuperBigRunes – Redeem the code for 700 Runes

MassiveRunes – Redeem the code for 700 Runes

HugeRunes – Redeem the code for 500 Runes

LargeRunes – Redeem the code for 2,000 Runes

AlotOfRunes – Redeem the code for 700 Runes

2kRunes – Redeem the code for 2,000 Runes

BigRunes – Redeem the code for 250 Runes

MassiveCrystal – Redeem the code for 150 Crystals

Crystal100 – Redeem the code for 100 Crystals

BiggestRunes – Redeem the code for 1,000 Runes

SuperCrystal – Redeem the code for 25 Crystals

Crystal50 – Redeem the code for 50 Crystals

Update2 – Redeem the code for 500 Coins

TonsORunes – Redeem the code for 500 Runes

SuperRunes – Redeem the code for 500 Runes

Coins100 – Redeem the code for 100 Coins

SuperPower – Redeem the code for 150 Strength

MoreRunes – Redeem the code for 15 Runes

Twitter3 – Redeem the code for 20 Runes

Update1 – Redeem the code for 500 Coins

Twitter2 – Redeem the code for 5 Runes

boss – Redeem the code for 25 Power

release – Redeem the code for 50 Coins

Powerful – Redeem the code for 25 Power

Coins50 – Redeem the code for 50 Coins

Runes5 – Redeem the code for 5 Runes

Twitter1 – Redeem the code for 25 Coins

How to redeem a code in Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator?

To learn how to redeem a code in Boss Fighting Simulator, players can follow the simple steps below.

Here are the steps for players to learn how to redeem a code in Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator:

Step 1: Open Roblox on mobile, PC, or any other device

Step 2: Launch Boss Fighting Simulator

Step 3: Search for the blue Twitter bird button available on the side of the screen

Step 4: Click on the blue bird button, and a “Codes” window will popup

Step 5: Enter the desired code from the list mentioned above

Step 6: Or instead, copy the code from above and simply paste it onto the text box saying “Code Here”

Step 7: Hit the “Redeem!” button to claim the rewards

Step 8: Enjoy the rewards!

Double-check the code before hitting the “Redeem” to prevent the code from not functioning and avoid mistakes and errors.

