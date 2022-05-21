Roblox Eating Simulator codes (May 2022): Free coins and food 

Roblox Eating Simulator is the best game for all the foodies out there. The objective of the Eating Simulator is to get as huge as possible. The hugest player in the game is considered to be the winner.

This fun foodie game was developed by @YUM in 2021. Players have to eat all the delicious food in the game they find and get big because that will provide gamers coins (in-game currency). These coins can be used to get new pets and abilities that will once again help the players get fat.

This multiplayer adventure game can be played with 12 members connected to a single server. The game was recently updated, and the developers of the game have dropped some new codes for players to enjoy the game more and receive free rewards such as coins and more food.

This article showcases the freshly released active, valid, and expired (if any) codes for Roblox Eating Simulator (May 2022) and ways to redeem them.

Roblox: Codes to redeem free coins and food in Eating Simulator

Active codes

Roblox Eating Simulator codes must be entered in the same manner as mentioned in the list below because these codes are case-sensitive and will not work if keyed in with errors and typos.

Therefore, it would be more convenient for the players to copy and paste the code.

Here are the active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Eating Simulator (May 2022):

BURGER700K – Redeem the code for free Coins & Food (NEW)

– Redeem the code for free Coins & Food (NEW) GINGERBREAD675K – Redeem the code for 57,000 Coins & 56,000 Food

– Redeem the code for 57,000 Coins & 56,000 Food CHRISTMAS625K – Redeem the code for 56,000 Coins & 55,000 Food

– Redeem the code for 56,000 Coins & 55,000 Food MILESTONE600K – Redeem the code for 55,000 Coins & 54,000 Food

– Redeem the code for 55,000 Coins & 54,000 Food SECRETCODE575K – Redeem the code for 54,000 Coins & 53,000 Food

– Redeem the code for 54,000 Coins & 53,000 Food PETREWARD530K – Redeem the code for 53,000 Coins & 52,000 Food

– Redeem the code for 53,000 Coins & 52,000 Food HALFWAY500K – Redeem the code for 52,000 Coins & 51,000 Food

– Redeem the code for 52,000 Coins & 51,000 Food GG475K – Redeem the code for 51,000 Coins & 50,000 Food

– Redeem the code for 51,000 Coins & 50,000 Food INSANEPET450K – Redeem the code for 49,000 Food, 50,000 Coins, & Insane Pet

– Redeem the code for 49,000 Food, 50,000 Coins, & Insane Pet GODLYPET400K – Redeem the code for 45,000 Food, 46,000 Coins, & Lightning Destroyer Pet

– Redeem the code for 45,000 Food, 46,000 Coins, & Lightning Destroyer Pet FREE375K – Redeem the code for 44,000 Food & 45,000 Coins (NEW)

– Redeem the code for 44,000 Food & 45,000 Coins (NEW) GETBIGTODAY350K – Redeem the code for 42,000 Food & 43,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 42,000 Food & 43,000 Coins EAT320K – Redeem the code for 40,000 Food & 41,500 Coins

– Redeem the code for 40,000 Food & 41,500 Coins THANKSSOMUCH300K – Redeem the code for 38,000 Food & 40,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 38,000 Food & 40,000 Coins VERYCLOSE290K – Redeem the code for 31,000 Food & 36,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 31,000 Food & 36,000 Coins SOMEFOOD280K – Redeem the code for 29,000 Food & 34,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 29,000 Food & 34,000 Coins SOMECOINS270K – Redeem the code for 28,000 Food & 33,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 28,000 Food & 33,000 Coins LIVEEVENT260K – Redeem the code for 27,000 Food & 31,500 Coins

– Redeem the code for 27,000 Food & 31,500 Coins BIGMILESTONE250K – Redeem the code for 25,500 Food & 30,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 25,500 Food & 30,000 Coins OPCODE240K – Redeem the code for 24,000 Food & 27,500 Coins

– Redeem the code for 24,000 Food & 27,500 Coins GETFATNOW230K – Redeem the code for 23,500 Food & 26,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 23,500 Food & 26,000 Coins COINSBOOST220K – Redeem the code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem the code for free Food & Coins FATBOOST210K – Redeem the code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem the code for free Food & Coins FREEPET200K – Redeem the code for a Mythic Pet, Food, & Coins

– Redeem the code for a Mythic Pet, Food, & Coins ALMOSTTHERE190K – Redeem the code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem the code for free Food & Coins BIGFAT180K – Redeem the code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem the code for free Food & Coins FAT170K – Redeem the code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem the code for free Food & Coins BUGFIXES140K – Redeem the code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem the code for free Food & Coins BIGTHANKS130K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins EXTRAORDINARY120K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins REALLYCOOL110K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins BECOMEHUGE100K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins REALLYHYPE90K – Redeem code for 5,500 Coins and 4,300 Food

– Redeem code for 5,500 Coins and 4,300 Food FATNECK80K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins BIGBELLY70K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins OMG60K – Redeem code for 2,600 Food & 3,600 Coins

– Redeem code for 2,600 Food & 3,600 Coins CRAZY50K – Redeem code for 2,100 Food & 3,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 2,100 Food & 3,000 Coins FREEFAT40K – Redeem code for 1,600 Food & 500 Coins

– Redeem code for 1,600 Food & 500 Coins INSANE30K – Redeem code for 1,200 Food & 1,900 Coins

– Redeem code for 1,200 Food & 1,900 Coins THANKS20K – Redeem code for 900 Food & Free Coins

– Redeem code for 900 Food & Free Coins YAY10K – Redeem code for 600 Food & Free Coins

– Redeem code for 600 Food & Free Coins RELEASE – Redeem code for 100 Food

Expired codes

Roblox Eating Simulator codes do not last forever and will get expired at any time soon. This is why players are advised to use these codes at their earliest. Typing expired codes will not affect any progress or deletion of the saved game.

Entering expired codes will only lead to non-functioning of the code, so players can always have a look at them. Fortunately, there are no expired codes for Eating Simulator for now!

How to redeem a code in Eating Simulator?

Redeeming a code in the Eating Simulator is not a very complex task as players can easily learn by following the steps below.

Here are the steps for players to learn how to redeem a code in the Roblox Eating Simulator:

Step 1: Open Roblox on your mobile, PC, or any other device

Step 2: Launch Eating Simulator

Step 3: Search for the blue Twitter bird button on the right side of the screen

Step 4: Click on the blue Twitter bird, and a “Code Redemption” window will pop up

Step 5: Enter the desired code from the mentioned list above

Step 6: Or instead, copy the code from above and paste it onto the text box

Step 7: Hit the “Redeem” button to claim the rewards

Step 8: Enjoy the rewards!

Double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid wasting time and non-functioning with the code.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar