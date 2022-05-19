Mega Noob Simulator codes in Roblox: Free strength, noob, and more (May 2022)

Players can redeem Roblox Mega Noob simulator codes for noob heads, which can be used to buy enhancements on the black market, or they can be converted into cash. Make sure to strengthen the character as soon as possible, otherwise the opponents will discover a way to crush them first.

It's all about growing to be the game's biggest noob, and the only way to do so is to crush bacon hair to increase power and size. Players will need to buy improvements to deal immense damage to newly added bosses and their henchmen if they want to become the biggest noob right away.

Roblox: Mega Noob Simulator codes for free strength, noob, and more

Active codes in Roblox Mega Noob Simulator

As these codes are case sensitive, players should copy and paste them as they appear. Players should redeem them at the earliest as they have no expiry date. The requisite steps to redeem the codes are explained in detail in the next section.

100M - Redeem code and get free 100M Noob

200M (New Code) - Redeem code and get free Surprise Pet

BUFFNOOB - Redeem code and get free 50 heads

DOULIFT - Redeem code and get free 50 strength

HOLIDAY - Redeem code and get free Festive Noob pet

METAVERSE - Redeem code and get free AJ Bacon Hair

NEWB - Redeem code and get free 50 heads

RETRO - Redeem code and get free 500 coins Present pet

SPOOK - Redeem code and get free Halloween Hat

stonk - Redeem code and get free 50 free coins

stonks - Redeem code and get free 500 free coins

SWASHBUCKLER - Redeem code and get free 500 free coins

TRADEME - Redeem code and get free Surprise Pet

TRADEME - Redeem code and get free Tree Noob Pet

UNIVERSE - Redeem code and get free +250 Strength

WILD - Redeem code and get free 100 coins Present pet

WILD - Redeem code and get free 100M Noob

Winter2021 - Redeem code and get free +250 Strength

Winter2021 - Redeem code and get free Tree Noob Pet

WORKOUT - Redeem code and get free 50 strength

Expired codes in Roblox Mega Noob Simulator

Fortunately, no codes have expired yet. Keep following the official Discord and Twitter accounts for future codes.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Mega noob simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem the game's codes:

On the PC or mobile device, open the Roblox Mega Noob Simulator.

On the left side of the screen, click the Twitter button.

Copy the code from the above-mentioned list.

There, enter the code to receive the code rewards.

Bosses in Roblox Mega Noob Simulator

Lots of Roblox players have been hunting for active and functioning codes since the developer of Mega Noob Simulator released the new version. The sole reason gamers are looking for codes is because the game has been updated with several new bosses that are difficult to beat.

A list of bosses in the game are:

Laser Bacon - The Bacon Boss's right hand man. The first boss to be encountered.

Bacon Boss - Runs quite quickly. Players can be picked up and thrown against a wall. At least a third of their health is depleted.

General Bacon - With the sabres, run and murder players. General Grievous from Star Wars is the inspiration for this boss.

Emperor Bacon - Bacon's most powerful leader. Lights up and deals a lot of damage. When players touch it, it can produce a temporary invincibility shield that can harm them.

Clown Bacon - He merely sprays shoes at players to slow them down, and he also drives a chainsaw over them.

SkeleDeath - A gigantic floating skeleton head, not bacon. On the Halloween ship, players will find it. Later, more information will be added. (10 Rebirth is required)

Mega Santa - The nefarious Santa Claus. Attempts to hurl players and throws explosive gifts at them.

RoboDeath - A snowman robot death machine, not bacon. With his snowball blasters fires at players.

Destroyer of worlds - It's a unique boss. Players must pilot a spaceship while avoiding his strikes and firing at him.

Bacon beard - The Pirate leader. Players must combat minions, avoid cannon fire, and fire back.

Fire elemental - He fires fireballs with his hammer. The AJ striker boss is one of three opponents who must be defeated in order to begin the game.

Water elemental - He produces waves, swings his trident, and shoots water tornadoes. One of three bosses that must be defeated before the AJ striker boss may be fought.

Earth elemental - Shoots vines out of walls, assaults players at close range, and shoots vines out of the earth. One of three bosses that must be defeated before the AJ striker boss can be activated.

AJ striker - He rolls on the ground and shoots players with his gun. He begins conjuring lightning strikes after losing half of his HP.

Bionic bacon - With 300HP, it is a stronger version of the Destroyer of Worlds. He throws his laser weapon, blasts players with his firearms, dumps a bomb that splits the screen into four halves, and starts running over meaningless rocks at 150 HP.

Mega guest - He is a visitor, not a bacon. He has the skin of a big visitor. In the realm of guests, he is the boss.

Builderman - He looks like a builder, yet he has a different face. He throws his ban hammer, which blasts spikes out of the earth. He is the guest world's final boss.

Death - Players must hurl rocks at him when he drops rocks. Sends a lava wave by slamming his fist and directs Breaths towards players.

Mecha bacon - Similar to bacon boss, but fires spikes faster and has somewhat more power.

Christmas emperor bacon - The ultimate and more powerful Emperor.

The King Bacon - He is thought to be the final storyline boss in this Roblox game, and he acts like a death boss. However players have to go through a lot of bosses to get to him. The Golden King skin is the reward one gets to defeat him.

Conclusion

All the fans who love going to the gym will definitely love this game on Roblox. The esthetics are designed to create exaggerated versions of muscles and show off all kinds of gains. If someone loves a good simulator game, this is the end of the search for them.

