Goal Kick simulator codes in Roblox: Free Coins and Rewards (May 2022)

Many Roblox users will note that the sooner they gain coins in the Goal Kick Simulator, the better the equipment gets by upgrading it.

This allows them to become the ideal soccer champion. Players can get a good head start on becoming the best footballer by using the codes listed below.

Roblox Goal Kick Simulator will put them to the test by having them shoot a variety of balls into the net from large distances. Players can open up new goal sections as they level up, which will be difficult and require more precision and power.

To receive extra cash for each goal, upgrade the ball. Players will notice that the game follows a similar pattern to many other Roblox simulator games: level up stats, rebirth and repeat.

Roblox: Goal Kick simulator codes for free Coins and Rewards

Active Codes in Roblox Kick simulator

The codes do not have a fixed validity. Hence, players are requested to use them as soon as possible. They are also case sensitive, so copy and paste the code to ensure there are no errors. An easy process to redeem the codes has been explained below:

BALL – Redeem this code and claim 3,500 Gems (New)

FREEGEMS – Redeem this code and claim 3,500 Gems (New)

15K – Redeem this code and claim 5,000 Gems

MOON – Redeem this code and claim 5,000 Gems

THANKSFORPLAYING – Redeem this code and claim 5,000 Gems

UPDATETODAY – Redeem this code and claim 5,000 Coins

UPDATECOMINGSOON – Redeem this code and claim 9,000 Coins

SUPERGOAL – Redeem this code and claim Coins

NICEGOAL – Redeem this code and claim Coins

10k – Redeem this code and claim 10,000 Coins

ROBLOXWASDOWN – Redeem this code and claim 5,000 Coins

RELEASE – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins

Expired Codes in Roblox Kick simulator

As of now, there are no expired codes.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Kick simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

On the PC or mobile device, launch the Roblox Goal Kick Simulator.

On the left side of the screen, click the Backpack button.

Select the Twitter icon.

Select a code from the list below.

Copy the code and paste it into the "Enter Code Here..." text box.

Finally, to collect your prize, click the Redeem button.

More Codes

Dream Labs @DreamLabsGames

Thank you very much for playing!!



Here's a free code to celebrate this milestone: 10K

Stay tuned for a HUGE update this weekend...

To uncover more codes, be sure to follow Dream Labs on Twitter, the experience creators. One may also stay up to date with news, updates, and interactions with other players by joining the game's official Discord server. All the links are available on the game's homepage on Roblox.

Other Sports games on Roblox

1) Volleyball 4.2

This is a fantastic volleyball game because it incorporates all of the rules from the real-world sport. Both teams will compete, with a net between them. The ball will be thrown to one side, while the other must defend and return it to the opponent's team.

If either team fails to guard the ball or it hits the net, the opposite team receives a point. In this game, players can employ a variety of strategies and approaches, such as throwing the ball fast and slow at different times to confuse the opponent.

2) Phenom

Phenom is based on a basketball game which uses the same regulations as the real sport. This game is based on the popular NBA phenom game that was released for the PS2 device, and while there are many similar titles available, this one takes the cake.

Gameplay and control are really smooth and easy to use, with the goal being to steal the ball from your opponent and score. There are many trick shots that players may employ to sneak past their opponents and take the ball from them. To score a goal, one must have a firm grasp on their control and accuracy.

3) DodgeBall

As the name implies, players can either toss the ball at their opponent or dodge it. This game has two modes: the classic version, in which one must toss the ball towards the opponent and try their hardest to hit them in order to win the game.

In dodge mode, players must try their hardest to dodge by evaluating their opponent's movements. The second option is the boss combat mode, also known as juggernaut, which has a lot of health and requires players to strike a lot of balls to defeat.

4) Football Fusion

In this game, two captains form two teams, each with their own set of players, and a coin flip is used to decide who receives the first ball. The captain has the option of receiving or deferring the ball if he wins.

The team with the most points at the end of the game wins. If it is still tied after four quarters, overtime will ensue. On the first drive, the team that scores a touchdown, kicks a field goal on the second drive, or stops the offense after kicking a field goal wins.

5) Sports City

Sports City is a game for all sports enthusiasts. Basketball, volleyball, and hockey are among the sports featured in the game. Many sports will be introduced in the near future.

The game is unique because it brings together all of the sports in one spot rather than focusing on a particular championship. The game is well-designed and enjoyable.

