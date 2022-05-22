Roblox Clicker Simulator codes (May 2022): Free rewards

Roblox Clicker Simulator is an all-genre multiplayer game created by Pressure Studios in 2021. Even in such a short span of time, Clicker Simulator has managed to gain a tremendous fan following. Over two hundred million gamers visit the game regularly, with tons of them playing it daily.

Clicker Simulator is all about clicking to get clicks. Players have to hatch, collect, and trade legendary pets and rebirths to get a Clicks Multiplier and Gems, unlock more double jumps, discover islands, climb the leaderboards, buy rebirth pets and buttons, and explore the game.

The main aim of gamers is to become the Clicking God, which means the best player in the game worldwide. However, the game was recently updated and developers have introduced new features like a new future island, 2 newly crafted and reborn pets, and so on along with some new codes to redeem free rewards.

This article further showcases the new working, valid and active codes, along with expired ones for Clicker Simulator (May 2022), and ways to redeem them.

Codes to redeem in Roblox Clicking Simulator

New active codes

To make Roblox Clicker Simulator codes to work, they have to be keyed in the same manner as mentioned in the list below, otherwise, the codes will not function. They are case-sensitive and need to be entered without any errors or typos.

Therefore, users should simply copy and paste the code instead of entering it manually. This will not only avoid errors but will also be convenient for the users, and will avoid wasting time.

These codes do not last forever, which means they can expire anytime soon, which is why players should try to use them as soon as possible and not miss out on the fun that others might be having.

Here are the active codes for Roblox Clicker Simulator (May 2022):

400DOUBLELUCK – Redeem the code for free rewards (NEW)

– Redeem the code for free rewards (NEW) LUCKYCODE21 – Redeem the code for free rewards

– Redeem the code for free rewards 2xlongluck350 – Redeem the code for a Luck Boost

– Redeem the code for a Luck Boost LIKECLICK12 – Redeem the code for free rewards

– Redeem the code for free rewards tokcodeluck12 – Redeem the code for free rewards

– Redeem the code for free rewards twitter100k – Redeem the code for free rewards

– Redeem the code for free rewards 325CLICKS2 – Redeem the code for free rewards

– Redeem the code for free rewards 300DOUBLELUCK – Redeem the code for free rewards

– Redeem the code for free rewards 300SHINYCHANCE – Redeem the code for free rewards

– Redeem the code for free rewards 275K2XSHINY – Redeem the code for free rewards

– Redeem the code for free rewards 250KLIKECLICKS – Redeem the code for free rewards

– Redeem the code for free rewards 225KLIKECODE – Redeem the code for free rewards

– Redeem the code for free rewards 200KLIKECODE – Redeem the code for free rewards

– Redeem the code for free rewards 175KLIKELUCK – Redeem the code for free rewards

– Redeem the code for free rewards FREEAUTOHATCH5 – Redeem the code for 2 Hours of Auto Hatch

– Redeem the code for 2 Hours of Auto Hatch 150KCLICKS – Redeem the code for free rewards

– Redeem the code for free rewards 125KLUCK – Redeem the code for 2x Luck

– Redeem the code for 2x Luck 100KLIKES – Redeem the code for free rewards

– Redeem the code for free rewards 75KLIKES – Redeem the code for free rewards

– Redeem the code for free rewards 50KLikes – Redeem the code for free rewards

– Redeem the code for free rewards 30klikes – Redeem the code for 2 Hours of 2x Luck

– Redeem the code for 2 Hours of 2x Luck 20KLIKES – Redeem the code for 3 Hours of Auto Hatch

– Redeem the code for 3 Hours of Auto Hatch freeautohatch – Redeem the code for Free Auto Hatch

Note: Re-check the entered code if it is not functioning properly. If the problem continues, try closing the game and running it again after a few seconds.

The above situation may occur due to an un-updated server, and performing the said trick will put the player on the new server where the code might work. If that doesn't work, then there might have been a mistake while entering the code.

Expired codes

Roblox Clicker Simulator codes do not last forever, which is why it is always beneficial for players to use these codes at their earliest. However, users can always look at the expired codes to find out more about them.

Entering an expired code will not lead to any deletion of the progress of the game or harm any saved game, as they simply won't work if entered by any player.

Here are the expired codes for the Clicker Simulator for players to have a look at:

10KLikes – Redeem the code for free rewards

– Redeem the code for free rewards UPDATE4HYPE – Redeem the code for 1 Hour of 2x Luck

– Redeem the code for 1 Hour of 2x Luck 2022 – Redeem the code for the 2022 Champion Pet

How to redeem a code in Roblox Clicker Simulator

Redeeming a code in Roblox Clicker Simulator is not a very challenging task, and anyone can learn it by following the simple steps given below.

Here are the steps for redeeming a code in the Clicker Simulator:

Step 1: Open Roblox on mobile, PC, or any other device.

Step 2: Launch Clicker Simulator.

Step 3: Click on the “Menu” button available on the left side of the screen.

Step 4: Select the blue Twitter bird button in the Menu.

Step 5: A “Code Redemption” window panel will pop up.

Step 6: Enter the desired code from the above mentioned in the list.

Step 7: Or simply, copy the code from the list mentioned above and paste it into the text box that says “Enter Code Here” in the pop-up window.

Step 8: Hit on the “Confirm” button to claim the rewards.

Step 9: Enjoy the rewards!

Make sure to double-check the entered code before hitting the “Confirm” button to avoid any sort of error.

