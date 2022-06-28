Roblox Crewmates codes (June 2022): Free rewards

Players can receive free rewards with Roblox Crewmates codes that will help them perform better throughout the gaming session and have more fun with their friends and other online gamers. Having said that, Crewmates is an all-genre multiplayer title released in 2020.

The creators recently updated it and released some free codes and new features.

Codes to redeem free rewards in Roblox Crewmates

Active codes

Since Roblox codes are case-sensitive and won't function if entered incorrectly or with mistakes, users should type them with extreme caution. To make the process simple and stress-free, they can copy and paste these codes from the list below into the appropriate text box.

Codes are also not permanent, meaning they will be removed from the game after a certain amount of time. This is why gamers are always recommended to use them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the fun others might have.

Here are all the active and freshly released codes for Roblox Crewmates (June 2022):

POPITSUS – Redeem this code in the game to receive Pop It rainbow skin (NEW)

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Pop It rainbow skin (NEW) SQUIDGAME – Redeem this code in the game to receive Squid Game pet and skin (NEW)

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Squid Game pet and skin (NEW) 100K – Redeem this code in the game to receive a suitcase pet and a fancy suit skin

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a suitcase pet and a fancy suit skin 999IQ – Redeem this code in the game to receive Sherlock Holmes skin and magnifying glass

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Sherlock Holmes skin and magnifying glass PUMPKINHEAD – Redeem this code in the game to receive a pumpkin hat

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a pumpkin hat MINICREWMATE – Redeem this code in the game to receive a mini crewmate hat

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a mini crewmate hat IMPOSTORPACK – Redeem this code in the game to receive impostor skin and knife

Note: Players should try closing the title and starting it again after a few minutes if they have trouble redeeming a code while playing. This will transfer them to a fresh, updated server where it will be simple to redeem the codes.

Expired codes

Fortunately, there are no expired or invalid codes for Roblox Crewmates for now.

How to redeem a code in Roblox Crewmates

Redeeming a code in Roblox Crewmates is easy, and readers can learn by following the steps given below.

Here are the steps for players to follow:

Step 1: Open Roblox Crewmates on a supported device like PC, mobile, or any other.

Step 2: Search for the gift icon, which might be available at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Click on it, and a Code Redemption window panel will pop up.

Step 4: Enter or copy the desired code from the abovementioned list.

Step 5: Paste it onto the text box that says "INSERT CODE HERE."

Step 6: Hit the Redeem button to claim the rewards.

Users should always make sure to double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid entering any mistakes or errors.

How to get more codes for Roblox Crewmates

Gamers should follow the developers, Lionly Studios, on Twitter, join their official Discord server, or join the Roblox group with the same name, i.e., Lionly Studios, to find more Crewmates codes.

Users can access the most recent information about the game, updates, and codes by joining these groups and servers. To learn new strategies for winning the game, they can also interact with the developers and other Crewmates gamers.

More about game

Lionly Studios created the game Crewmates, which supports up to ten players on a single server. Over the past two years, the game has received millions of visits and has established itself as one of the most popular ones on the platform.

Crewmates is a complete replica of a popular game Among Us, where users will be Crewmates or Impostors. The rules remain the same: if they take the latter role, gamers must stop crew members from escaping by killing them and destroying various aspects of the ships.

Additionally, if gamers are Crewmates, they must perform the duties on the map while avoiding being killed by the Impostor. They can be expelled from the ship if crew members believe they know who they are and call a meeting to accuse them of being dishonest.

Players should be aware that the suspected Impostor will only be banished from the ship if the accusation is accurate. Otherwise, the game will continue.

Users can also acquire free pets and build an exclusive pet collection in the game. For more information, readers can look at the game's controls. The following is a list of the controls found on the game's official website:

G: Invite Friends

Tab / M: Open / Close Map

R: Report Body

Space: Use / Emergency ~ Vent / Sabotage (Impostor)

Q: Kill (Impostor)

A / D: Switch Vent (Impostor)

Crewmates is a fun and intriguing experience where players can play with their friends or other online games worldwide and make new friends. Readers who haven't played the game should do so instantly for a thrilling and enjoyable gaming experience.

