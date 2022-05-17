Roblox Hunter x Athena codes (May 2022): Free rewards

Roblox has plenty of games for its anime fandom, considering how large the fandom is. Fans of anime and manga series love playing theme-based titles on the platform. Players have the chance to live out their dreams of becoming their favorite anime characters while playing these games.

One of the anime theme-based games is Hunter x Athena, a newer offering released in April by Kaibutsu. The title has received a tremendous response from gamers and gained thousands of followers.

The multiplayer offering can be played with up to 40 players connected to a single server. Users have to upgrade their characters and look stronger to become the most powerful in the world.

The game was recently updated, and the developers of the game have released some new codes for players to enjoy their game and have more fun. These codes, also known as freebies, will help them upgrade their characters more quickly and make an impression on their opponents.

Codes to redeem free rewards in Roblox Hunter x Athena

Active codes

Users should be aware that these codes must be typed out in the same format as given in the list below to work, as these codes are case-sensitive and will not work if typed with any errors or typos.

They should also focus while typing out these codes, or else gamers can simply copy and paste the desired code from the list below to avoid any errors. It will not only prevent mistakes but will also require less effort on their part.

As these codes also do not last forever and might expire at any time, players should try and use them at their earliest. Otherwise, they will not be able to receive the free rewards that others are enjoying.

Here are the active and valid codes for Roblox Hunter x Athena Codes (May 2022):

!500ClanReroll – Redeem the code to reroll the Clan

New codes: !700ClanReroll, !700NenColorReroll, !700FaceReroll are the new codes to redeem free clan, Nen Color, and Face, respectively.

Note: If the new codes aren’t working while playing the game, try closing the game and re-opening it after some time.

This could happen due to the non-update of the server, which is why it is not supporting the new code. Applying the above trick will lead users to a new server where the game might be updated, and the codes could be working.

Expired codes

Since these codes do not last forever and will expire at any time, gamers will no longer be able to redeem the free rewards from them. This is why they are always told to use the code as soon as possible.

When the codes expire and no longer work, entering them will not lead to any deletion of the game’s progress. As a matter of fact, the code will simply not work. To avoid wasting time typing out expired codes, players can always look at the list of expired codes to have an idea of what not to use.

Luckily, there are no expired codes for Hunter x Athena for now!

How to redeem codes for Roblox Hunter x Athena

Redeeming the codes for Hunter x Athena is not a difficult task, as users can do it by following the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Open Roblox on mobile, PC, or any other device

Step 2: Launch Hunter x Athena

Step 3: Open the chat window by pressing the “/” key from the keyboard

Step 4: Click on the chat button

Step 5: Enter the desired code from the list mentioned above, or simply copy the selected code from above and paste it onto the box

Step 6: Hit Enter to claim and enjoy the rewards

Roblox gamers are advised to stay connected with the developers regarding new updates about the game and codes on their social media handles, like following them on Twitter or joining the official Discord server.

They must also use these codes before they expire to become more powerful characters and make gaming sessions more exciting and memorable!

Edited by Ravi Iyer