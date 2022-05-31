Roblox King Legacy codes (June 2022): Free Beli, gems, and more 

In a recent turn of events, Roblox King Legacy has been updated and the developers of the game have offered some new codes for gamers. These codes provide players with some exciting rewards such as Beli (in-game currency), resets, and gems.
The developers have also updated some features in the game. Roblox King Legacy is a multiplayer all-genre game that is inspired by the famous anime and manga series One Piece.
Readers can check out all the working, active, valid, and expired codes for Roblox King Legacy and also learn how to redeem these codes in the article below.
Roblox: King Legacy codes to redeem free rewards
New Active Codes
Roblox King Legacy codes do not last forever, meaning they will expire anytime and will be gone forever from the game. This is why players are always encouraged to try and redeem these codes as soon as possible.
Just like other Roblox codes, King Legacy codes are also case-sensitive and need to be typed in the exact same manner as mentioned in the list below. The code will not work when entered with any sort of typo or error.
Players can copy the code from the list below and paste it into the required text box or location. This will prevent the user from entering the code with mistakes.
Here are all the active, working, and valid codes for Roblox King Legacy (June 2022):
- UPDATE3.5 – Redeem this code to receive 5 Gems
- 650KLIKES – Redeem this code to receive a Stat Reset
- Update3_17 – Redeem this code to receive 3 Gems
- Update3_16 – Redeem this code to receive 3 Gems
- Update3_15 – Redeem this code to receive 3 Gems
- Update3 – Redeem this code to receive 3 Gems
- THXFOR1BVISIT – Redeem this code to receive 3 Gems
- 550KLIKES – Redeem this code to receive a Stat Reset
- 1MFAV – Redeem this code to receive 5 Gems
- Peodiz – Redeem this code to receive 100,000 Beli
- DinoxLive – Redeem this code to receive 100,000 Beli
Expired Codes
King Legacy codes are not everlasting and will become invalid sooner or later, which is why players are always encouraged to try these freebies at their earliest to not miss out on the fun. However, one can always take a look at the expired codes to check.
Players should be aware of the expired codes as entering them is a waste of time and effort between the fun gaming sessions. Individuals should also note that if one enters an invalid code, it will not affect or delete the progress of the game or even the earlier saved games.
Here are all the invalid or expired codes for Roblox King Legacy for players to take a look at:
- Update2_5 – Redeem this code for 3 Gems
- 500KLIKES – Redeem this code for a Stat Reset
- Update2_17 – Redeem this code for 3 Gems
- Update2_16 – Redeem this code for 5 Gems
- Update2_14 – Redeem this code for 5 Gems
- Update2_13 – Redeem this code for 5 Gems
- 300KLIKES – Redeem this code for a Stat Reset
- 400KLIKES – Redeem this code for a Stat Reset
- 600KFAV – Redeem this code for 1 Gem
- 700KFAV – Redeem this code for 1 Gem
- 800KFAV – Redeem this code for 1 Gem
- 900KFAV – Redeem this code for 1 Gem
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – Redeem this code for 3 Gems
- 300MVISITS – Redeem this code for 100,000 Beli
- 500KFAV – Redeem this code for 100,000 Beli
- 250KLIKES – Redeem this code for a Stat Reset
- GasGas – Redeem this code for a Gem
- BeckyStyle – Redeem this code for 100,000 Beli
- KingPieceComeBack – Redeem this code for 100,000 Beli
- REDBIRD – Redeem this code for 250,000 Beli Cash
- NewDragon – Redeem this code for 3 Gems
- Brachio – Redeem this code for a Gem
- 150KLIKES – Redeem this code for Stat Reset
- 200MVISITS – Redeem this code for 100,000 Beli
- 300KFAV – Redeem this code for 100,000 Beli
- UpdateGem – Redeem this code for a reward
- 20MVisit – Redeem this code for a reward
- 22kLike – Redeem this code for a reward
- 23kLike – Redeem this code for a reward
- 26kLikes – Redeem this code for a reward
- 35MVisit – Redeem this code for a reward
- 45KLIKES – Redeem this code for a reward
- 45MVISIT – Redeem this code for a reward
- 50KLIKES – Redeem this code for a reward
- 60MVISITS – Redeem this code for a reward
- 70KLIKES – Redeem this code for a reward
- 80MVISITS – Redeem this code for a reward
- 90KFavorites – Redeem this code for a reward
- 100KFAV – Redeem this code for a reward
- BeckComeBack – Redeem this code for a reward
- BestEvil – Redeem this code for a reward
- Makalov – Redeem this code for a reward
- Merry Christmas – Redeem this code for a reward
- MIUMA – Redeem this code for a reward
- OpOp – Redeem this code for a reward
- Peerapat – Redeem this code for a reward
- QuakeQuake – Redeem this code for a reward
- Shadow – Redeem this code for a reward
- Snow – Redeem this code for a reward
- String – Redeem this code for a reward
- TanTaiGaming – Redeem this code for a reward
- Threeramate – Redeem this code for a reward
How to redeem codes in Roblox King Legacy
Redeeming a code in Roblox King Legacy is very simple, and one can easily learn by following the steps mentioned below.
Here are the steps for players to look at and learn how to redeem a code in Roblox King Legacy:
Step 1: Open Roblox on PC, mobile, or any other desired device
Step 2: Launch King Legacy
Step 3: Search for the 'Setting Gear' which can be found near the health bar
Step 4: Click on it and a 'Code Redemption' box can be visible at the bottom of the menu
Step 5: Enter the code that needs to be redeemed from the list mentioned above into the text box
Step 6: Or simply, copy the desired code from above and paste it onto the text box that says 'Enter Text Here'
Step 7: Hit the 'Redeem' button to claim the rewards
Step 8: Enjoy the rewards!
Players should make sure to double-check the entered code before hitting the 'Redeem' button to avoid any mistakes or errors.
Players can stay updated regarding the game as well as the codes by joining the Discord servers of the game.