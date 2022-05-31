5 most expensive Devil Fruits in Roblox King Legacy

Roblox King Legacy is one of the most popular gacha games on the platform, and it has been played by billions of gamers across the world in the past three years. This Roblox title was created by Venture Lagoons in 2019 for players to have fun while discovering new secrets in-game.

The multiplayer all-genre Roblox game can be played by 12 members connected to a single server, where they have to kill the evil monsters with the help of three fighting means, depending on which user to choose. In this multiplayer title, Devil Fruits have a vital role to play.

Gamers have to collect Devil Fruits to become the best in Roblox King Legacy in the whole world. There are several fruits with unique abilities, rarities, and ways of obtaining them.

Lavish Devil Fruits available in Roblox King Legacy

What are Devil Fruits in Roblox King Legacy, and how to obtain them?

Before finding out the expensive fruits in the game, let's know what a Devil Fruit is and how an individual can obtain and use them in this Roblox game. Devil Fruits play a crucial role as they are used in both the game modes for grinding and PvP.

Devil Fruits are like real-world fruits eaten by normal living beings. Likewise, if a character consumes Devil Fruits in Roblox King Legacy, they will gain special abilities depending on the category of fruit eaten.

These fruits spawn every 1-2 hours under a tree in any random location. They stay for 15 minutes, and even if players manage to collect them before disappearing, they will de-spawn after 10 minutes.

Additionally, Devil Fruits are divided into three categories: Paramecia, Zoan, and Logia. As they say, everything in the world has its pros and cons, and so do Devil Fruits.

Apart from having the advantage of gaining abilities after consuming it, there is a drawback, too, as Roblox gamers will lose their ability to swim in the game.

Since they can no longer swim after eating Devil Fruits, users must take other means of transformation like ice paths, flying, or boats to travel long distances and move forward to discover new secrets.

According to update 3.5, there are currently 36 fruits available in the title, out of which 15 are Paramecia, 11 are Zoan, and 10 are Logia. Let's look at the most expensive ones of them all.

Note: Readers should remember that these fruits are being ranked based on the Robux (in-game currency), Beli (in-game currency), and gems needed for their obtainment and not on their rarity and specialty.

5) Quake

Gura-Gura No Mi (Quake) is a Paramecia-type fruit that translates to the Tremor-Tremor Fruit. It grants players the ability to cause tremors. Interestingly, this fruit was used by Edward Newgate, also known as Whitebeard, and is the captain of the Whitebeard pirates in the anime/manga series.

Quake has an Epic rarity that can be gained by searching for it, purchasing it from the Black Market (in-game) for 2,700,000 Beli, 3 Gems, or 1,800 Robux, or users can also obtain it from Gacha.

Quake appears to be a glass ball and has a light blue ball inside with dark blue cracks that glow. It is a beautiful-looking fruit that has massive AoE, does large amounts of damage when awakened, has long stuns, and has excellent combo potential when awakened fully.

4) Phoenix

Tori Tori no Mi (Phoenix) is a Legendary fruit considered in the Rare category earlier, but it's now a Mythical Zoan-type fruit that transforms gamers into a phoenix. Marco used this Devil Fruit in the anime/ manga series.

Phoenix can be found randomly on the map, bought from the Black Market for 3,375,000 Beli, ten gems and 2,250 Robux, or the Gacha. This fruit has the attribute of healing players and setting opponents on fire.

This is the best Legendary fruit for beginners because of its low stat requirements. Users can try to obtain it for more damage and gain unique attributes by consuming the fruit.

3) Spinosaurus

Ryu Ryu no Mi (Spinosaurus) is an Ancient Zoan-type Devil Fruit in the Rare category and was a Legendary category fruit earlier. It allows users to transform into a Spinosaurus hybrid and a full Spinosaurus if they want.

Spinosaurus was eaten by Page One in the anime/manga series. It is one of the three dinosaur fruits and can be obtained for 2,250,000 Beli, ten gems, or 2,500 Robux from the Black Market, from Gacha, or by searching for it in-game. It is one of the most difficult Rare category fruits to obtain.

Spinosaurus lacks mobility in transformation, which means players can't dodge or use teleportation. They also can't move while activating the move, so it is awful for PvP and average for PvE.

2) Dough

Mochi Mochi no Mi (Dough) is a Legendary fruit that comes under a special Paramecia-type fruit that turns gamers into mochi (a sticky substance that looks similar to dough). It is considered one of the best fruits in the game entirely.

Dough can be obtained by searching it in the game at random locations, 4,275,000 Beli, ten gems, 2,850 Robux from the Black Market, or Gacha. The fruit looks exactly like a real doughnut with a green stem coming from the top.

Dough has very high damage power, with rapid cooldown moves, long-range, and good stuns. It is also excellent at grinding. Though it can't fly, it has good mobility on the land.

Excellent with the Hakis (Busoshoku and Haoshoku), players can naturally heal HP while using Dough Spin.

1) Dragon

Uo Uo No Mi (Dragon) is a Legendary fruit under the Zoan category fruit. It is one of the fruits that deals the most damage in the game and is also considered to be having the fastest speed after Light fruit (Logia type fruit).

Dragon can be obtained by finding it in the game anywhere on the map, buying it from the market for 7,500,000 Beli, ten gems, 5,000 Robux, or Gacha with a 0.5% chance of obtaining it. It is the most expensive fruit in the game and is considered the most difficult to obtain because of its chances and prices.

After consuming the fruit, users have an 80% increase in their health and stronger Dragon moves. However, they cannot wield swords or use fighting styles.

It is highly compared with the Dough Fruit, and individuals are often confused between them when it comes to ranking the better one and deciding which one is worth obtaining more.

