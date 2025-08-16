Roblox's response to safety concerns receives Community Notes on X

Amid concerns over child safety on the platform, Roblox CEO David Baszucki recently took to X to update the community on the gaming giant’s new safety releases. Community Notes were swiftly added to the posts made by the gaming firm and CEO David Baszucki, citing the company’s treatment of issues in the community.Following the Schlep controversy, safety concerns have dominated the conversations surrounding the company. It previously released an article detailing its decision to ban vigilante groups, which received strong criticism from the community.The contents of the Community Notes on Roblox and CEO Baszucki’s X postsOn August 15, 2025, CEO David Baszucki made an X post announcing the release of the latest Tech Talks podcast episode. The official Roblox X handle quoted CEO Baszucki’s post, summarizing the points covered in the episode.As these posts received traction, Community Notes were added to them. CEO Baszucki’s post received the following Community Note:“Roblox has a history of ignoring child predator issues, silencing critics, and even suing those who expose them (Ruben Sim). Now they're threatening legal action against Schlep for helping get predators arrested.”The following note was added to the quote post made by the official Roblox X handle:“Not only has Roblox retained a history of ignoring child predator issues, but also has a history of ignoring issues in the Roblox community as a whole. From silencing critics, suing those who speak out, to terminating those (Schlep) who catch child predators.”The links featured in the two Community Notes were identical, consisting of a mixture of news reports and videos from prolific YouTubers. They included articles from Business Insider, Bloomberg, WDBJ7, Fox 32 Chicago, and NBC News. Additionally, YouTube videos by ckapka, Schlep, and Ruben Sim were linked in the notes, each detailing their respective experiences with the platform’s moderation policies.Roblox’s updated safety initiativesThe platform's updated safety initiatives were first revealed in an article on the platform’s official blog section, titled More on our Removal of Vigilantes from Roblox. The article explained the negative impact of vigilantism, encouraging the usage of existing reporting tools to catch bad actors.Subsequently, CEO Baszucki, CSO Matthew Kaufman, and Senior Director of Product Policy, Eliza Jacobs, elaborated on these decisions in the 28th episode of the Tech Talks podcast. CSO Matthew Kaufman also discussed the prospect of open-sourcing technology for providing a safer environment for users.The episode, titled Update on Our Safety Initiatives, covered the following topics:Trusted ConnectionsAge estimationSensitive issuesVigilantismPolicy for games with private spacesCommunity safety councilReporting optionsThis podcast episode was released shortly after the Schlep controversy, which arose when the platform sent the YouTuber a cease-and-desist notice for vigilantism. The legal notice described Schlep’s efforts as “actively interfering with Roblox’s established safety protocols.”The platform's community criticized this decision, with prominent YouTubers like KreekCraft and CubeINC ending their partnerships with the Video Stars Program.