Roblox teases nostalgic surprise: Roblox Classic to hit the metaverse

The Roblox Classic event is about to roll out soon, and the company's recent tweet has elated fans. According to the available information, fans will get to enjoy this event once again, which will bring back certain events and give the "classic" look to some of the existing ones for the time. Roblox has planned to roll out the update on May 23, 2024, however, the exact timing is still unknown.

In the short promotional clip shared on X, fans can see several classic features and items like the Cheezburger, the Classic Hat, and the Epic Duck floating around. This caught everyone's attention and further hyped the upcoming event.

This article will share more information about the upcoming Roblox Classic Event as well as what fans expect and think about it.

The Roblox Classic event is all set to hit everyone with nostalgia

As mentioned, the upcoming Roblox Classic event will roll out on May 23, 2024. The developers plan to bring back many of the old features, events, and items to the platform for a limited time. While Roblox has yet to specify what will return, fans are speculating most of the iconic features and items will be back.

Fans are extremely excited to finally get their hands back on these items after such a long time. Several existing games like BedWars and Livetopia have changed their icons to the old classic ones.

This clearly indicates these games will see the return of nostalgic events and items. Fans also speculate that games like Adopt Me and Toilet Tower Defense might receive a makeover for the upcoming event.

Fans are extremely excited and so are the Roblox streamers

Apart from the regular fans, all the streamers are extremely hyped for the upcoming Roblox Classic event. Many have commented on Roblox's X post about their upcoming long streams to cover. Popular streamer KreekCraft mentioned that he would cover the whole event in his 24-hour stream.

Streamers are hyped about the upcoming event (Image via X)

Other popular names in the community also mentioned similar intentions, setting the mood for everybody. Here are a couple of reactions:

Fans are talking about streamers who will stream the event non-stop (Image via X)

Fans are hyped about the event (Image via X)

FAQs about the Roblox event

What is the Roblox Classic event?

It is an upcoming event that will take players back into the original days of Roblox with blocky graphics.

Will the event bring back iconic items?

According to the available information, the upcoming event will bring back certain items and events from the days gone.

Will existing games also change graphics?

Some of the existing games are expected to dive into the event and offer a nostalgic experience to players using the older graphics or bring back certain items for the time.

