Roblox Tower of Hell Codes (April 2022): Free Coins and Legendary Rewards 

Roblox Tower of Hell is a Roblox game created by uwuPyxl and ObrenTune in 2018. The game is one of the most popular games on Roblox and is loved by millions on the platform. With over 18 billion visits, the game is of the adventure genre. The multiplayer game can be played by up to 20 players connected on a single server.

Developers of Roblox Tower of Hell have also provided codes for the players to collect gifts rewards, some legendary balls, and more exciting things. Since the codes are updated regularly, this article further discusses new updates, valid codes, how to redeem them, and more about the game.

Roblox: Tower of Hell codes to redeem free coins and much more

New Active Code

Roblox Tower of Hell has updated new codes for its players to win free coins, vault stage passwords, Secret Stages, and more. The codes do not last forever, which means they get updated regularly and the old ones get expired, so players are advised to use the codes as soon as possible. Also, these codes are case-sensitive and need to be entered correctly for their proper functioning.

Players can simply copy and paste the code mentioned below to avoid any errors. The new codes for Tower of hell are:

5KMILESTONE - Redeem for Twthis codeter Minigunner

DOUBLEBLOXIES - Redeem for Cowboy Skin

ICYFREEZE - Redeem for IcyTea Freezer

MYW1F3L3FTM3 - Redeem for Garbage Bad and also Child Support

W33KLICODE - Redeem for 65 XP

B1RDHUNT3R - Redeem for Hunter Tower

Expired Codes

If players type in an expired code, it will simply not work. There is nothing wrong with typing in the expired code for a game, as no progress will be lost. Thus, it helps to know the expired codes, as it will save valuable time for the gamer. Here is the expired code for Tower of Hell:

HAPPY3AST3R! - Redeem for Springtime Commander Skin

Tower of Hell Vault & Secret Stages codes

Here are some codes for receiving vaults & Secret stages:

DERHAUSAUFGABE : New Vault and Secret Stage Code

: New Vault and Secret Stage Code First vault code : 69420

: 69420 Second vault code : 5164627

: 5164627 /freemember: 36 hours of Free Membership (but only available from 06/13 to 06/14)

Once again, players are advised to use codes correctly as these are case-sensitive and will only work if entered correctly.

How to redeem the codes?

To redeem the code, follow the steps given below:

Open the Roblox game on a PC or mobile device and launch Tower of Hell Open the Chatbox by pressing the speech bubble button Enter the correct code from above in the chatbox section Or instead, copy the desired code mentioned above and paste it into the chat box section Hit enter and collect rewards Enjoy the Rewards!

More about Tower of Hell

Popular game Tower of Hell is a round-based obby game. The game’s main objective is to reach the top of a randomly-generated tower, which resets every eight minutes. The timer speeds up when the player completes a tower before it resets.

The game is derived from ObreTune’s former game, Kiddie’s Tower of Hell. Later, the game was renamed Obren’s Inferno: Reborn. This is an obby game where players have to compete with other players in multiple towers that have no checkpoints, similar to Tower of Hell.

Tower of Hell was created as a more complicated substitute to the game, containing all the basic sections of the game. The Tower of Hell has also now been updated, and contains only 17 sections of ObrenTune Inferno: reborn. As of now, it does not have any checkpoints or rounds.

This competitive game has many, many fans out there. The game has various difficulties, ranging from “Very Easy” to “Insane”. Players can also purchase membership subscriptions and enjoy some benefits. Memberships can be purchased through the menu.

The game is very competitive and fun to play, so stay updated with the codes and latest updates to maintain the fun and craze of the game.

