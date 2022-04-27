Speed run 4 codes in Roblox: Free Moon Dimension and OOOOOFFF Sound (April 2022)

The game creator releases the Roblox Speed Run 4 in-game codes. These codes can be redeemed for new dimensions and memes. In-game codes are usually only accessible for a limited time. The code can only be used once per player.

Participants in the Roblox Speed Run 4 game must run through diverse and unique courses. There are over 25 stages in the game, each with its appearance and music. Players can race with their pals or beat the clock at levels with time restrictions.

Roblox: Speed run 4 codes for free Moon Dimension and OOOOOFFF Sound

Active codes in Roblox Speed run 4

These codes are still valid, so take advantage of them as soon as possible to unlock new dimensions, sounds, and more:

Moon: Redeem this code and get the Moon Dimension.

OOF: Redeem this code and get the OOOOOFFF Sound.

Expired codes in Roblox Speed run 4

This is a record of previously available codes that have since been removed from Roblox Speed run 4, so if players want to see which codes have been deactivated, they can do so on the list below.

If players used these codes before they were deactivated (Expired), they have nothing to worry about as the rewards will never be lost.

There are no expired codes as of now.

How to redeem the codes

Roblox Speed run 4

To redeem a code in Roblox Speed Run 4, follow the steps below:

Start the game and then click the "Twitter" button on the left side of the screen.

As a result, a new screen will appear.

In the "Enter Code Here" text box, type the code.

And then hit Enter to earn the rewards.

More codes

If players want to gain more Speed Run 4 in-game codes, they should:

follow @actually_tim on Twitter for more codes.

look out for codes hidden in Roblox Ads.

Dimensions in Roblox Speed run 4

Dimensions are a grouping of adjustments made to the experience's 30 stages. There are seven dimensions as of 2022.

1) Normal Dimension

This is the beginner's dimension for players to practice.

2) Moon Dimension

The Moon Dimension is a dimension that can be accessed by entering the code 'MOON'. Not only have the levels been re-skinned, but a few have been changed to make them tougher. It's the most commonly unlocked dimension.

3) Chromium Dimension

The Chromium Dimension is a dimension that may be gained by either shopping or finishing the game. All levels have been updated to have an old Level 12 look at them, with everything being incredibly reflective, making them slightly more difficult.

4) Cosmic Dimension

The Cosmic Dimension is a dimension that may be obtained by either shopping or finishing the game. It's similar to Chromium Dimension but with a cosmic theme. This is perhaps the most difficult dimension in the game due to the darkness and highly reflective platforms.

5) Birchock Dimension

The Birchock Dimension is a dimension that may be obtained by either shopping or finishing the game. Almost every level has an overworld feel to it.

6) Peach Desert Dimension

The Peach Desert Dimension is a dimension that may be obtained by either shopping or finishing the game. All levels include a pastel pink color scheme, as well as sand and cacti. Certain levels, such as Level 10, have been boosted.

7) Cybernaut Dimension

The Cybernaut Dimension is a level that may be unlocked through shopping or playing the game. All levels have the same appearance as Level 22. The stage's darkness adds to the difficulty, but the bright blue platforms make up for it.

Skulls

Skulls are used to access various game modes in Speed Run 4. Currently, there are five of them. It adds to the difficulty of the game.

1) Zombie Mode

In Speed Run 4, the first and cheapest skull is Zombie Mode. It's unlocked after the player earns 30 stars, and when it's turned on, both of the skull's eyes glow red.

All the gems players acquire are doubled while Zombie Mode is active. As soon as players depart the lobby, they will notice zombies spread throughout nearly every stage.

Each level has one or two zombies on the majority of the platforms. In Zombie mode, the player is given a big rifle with thirty rounds of ammunition, and a single hit will kill all of the zombies.

2) Mirror Mode

When Mirror Mode is enabled, the level layout is completely changed, with the end becoming the beginning and vice versa. Some levels have been modified since some portions could not be completed in the other direction, mainly owing to large jumps.

3) Rage quit Mode

Rage quit Mode is a Speed Run 4 mode. Players can choose it after they have earned 90 stars and activated the skull. The eyes of the skull will glow purple when this mode is active. Once this feature is enabled, the player receives an additional three gems once each level is completed.

If the player dies or resets when Ragequit Mode is on, they will be thrown out of the game. The explanation for the kick will say "R A G E Q U I T" when they are kicked. As a result, the mode is the game's second most difficult mode.

4) Impossible Mode

In Speed Run 4, the Impossible Mode is a game mode. By obtaining 120 stars and activating the skull, players will be able to choose it. The eyes of the skull will glow pink when this mode is turned on. When this mode is enabled, the player receives an additional five gems after completing each level.

The entire screen orientation will be inverted upside down while Impossible Mode is active, with the exception of icons, inventory, top bar, mouse cursor, and player list.

5) Ridiculous Mode

In Speed Run 4, there is a mode called Ridiculous Mode. It is the most expensive challenge skull in Speed Run 4 and requires 180 stars to be activated (180 skulls is equal to 6 dimensions fully completed to the last level, or level 30).

The skull spins the screen 360 degrees consistently when activated, never stopping. The skull grants the player +8 gems at every level, the highest gem boost of any skull. As a result, it is the game's most difficult level.

