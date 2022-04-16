Saitamania codes in Roblox: Free Boosts, Speed and Power (April 2022)

Welcome to One Punch Man: Saitamania, a Roblox game based on the One Punch Man anime series. A world in which people have unique superpowers and dangerous monsters prowl the planet's surface.
Get ready to fight monsters and defend the world! There are no exotic weapons, just one punch in this fun Roblox game!
The best approach to get free in-game boosters is to use Roblox Saitamania codes. EXP, money, strength, and stamina increases are usually provided.
Players can also obtain stat resets and bonus money on occasion. Players must be CL Game Studio Roblox club members to use the Saitamania codes. Enjoy this anime game and win!
Roblox: Saitamania codes for free Boosts, Speed and Power
Active codes
Make sure to enter the code exactly as it is listed, or it might not work correctly! Here's a look at all of the working Saitamania codes.
- SUB_TO_PAIDA—Redeem code for Boosts
- cq2y7—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- 7U2U3—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- jlwg—Redeem code for an XP Boost & Spins
- z3gCj—Redeem code for an Agility Boost & More (NEW)
- ylo2Z—Redeem for 20 Minute Agility Boost, 6 Spins
- W91X8—Redeem for Boosts
- 33v6y—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins
- BU5Y—Redeem code for Boosts
- uu2_B—Redeem for Coins Boosts and Spins
- GKB4V—Redeem for 19 Minute XP Boost
- pQp4X—Redeem code for XP Boost
- TWy5H—Redeem for Coin and XP Boost, 28 Spins
- fqjq—Redeem code for an Agility Boost & Spins
- a2lhi—Redeem code for a Coin Boost & More (The l in this code is a lower case 'L')
- BU15Y—Redeem for Agility and Experience Boosts
- pbox—Redeem code Boosts and Spins
- UPDATE_10—Redeem for All Boosts and 500 Spins
- 9o13K—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- w2GeN—Redeem for Agility, Coin, Strength Boost
- TVKq—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins
- gN3MU—Redeem for Agility and Coins Boosts
- fG1R9—Redeem code for an Agility Boost & More
- hVfa—Redeem code for 5 Spins and Strength Boost
- Tvk5—Redeem code for Boosts & Spin
- jl1wg—Redeem for 27 Minute XP Boost (The l in this code is a lower case 'L')
- 20_MILLION—Redeem for 6 Hour All Boosts and 250 Spins
- X1wnw—Redeem for Coin, Agility and XP Boost
- mvfV—Redeem code for Coins Boost
- Tu2Jc—Redeem for Agility, Coin, XP Boost and 6 Spins
- 1vV5—Redeem code for Boosts
- wA_7—Redeem code for an XP Boost & Spins
- 126m—Redeem for Agility Boost and 10 Spins
- 6G22C—Redeem for 15 minute XP Boost, 13 Spins
- 4ycf—Redeem code for Boosts and Spins
- Z1a2y—Redeem code for a Strength Boost & More
- iVx2t—Redeem for Coin, Strength and XP Boost, 18 Spins
- lF28l—Redeem for 25 Minute XP Boost (The first and second l in this code are both lower case 'L's)
- kpc5T—Redeem code for an Agility and Coin Boost
- jxFN—Redeem code for Boosts
- 6G2C—Redeem code for an XP Boost & Spins
- i02pL—Redeem for Strength Boost and XP Boost for 15 minutes
- mdOI—Redeem for Spins and Boosts (The I in this code is an upper-case 'i')
- 1vV25—Redeem for Coins and Agility Boosts
- olu1t—Redeem for Coin Boost and 12 Spins
- pnu8—Redeem code for an Agility Boost
- cw2rZ—Redeem for Boosts and 5 Spins
- DBye—Redeem code for Spins and Boosts
- 7dn1—Redeem code for Boosts and Spins
- iJdQ—Redeem code for Boosts and Spins
- wA_47—Redeem for 23 Minute XP Boost
- 7R2aC—Redeem code for a Strength Boost, XP Boost, & Spins
- mQ2IX—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- RMP4x—Redeem code for an Agility & XP Boost
- gZ1tH—Redeem for Agility Boost, Experience Boost, and Spins
- _e2co—Redeem for Agility, Strength, Coins, and Experience Boosts
- f1qjq—Redeem for 25 Minute Agility Boost
- yUp5c—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- X5fi—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- V2824—Redeem for 6 Spins
- wWI2K—Redeem code for an Agility Boost, Spins, & More (The I in this code is an upper-case 'i')
- zE4ex—Redeem for Agility Boost
- Xwnw—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins
- yloZ—Redeem code for an Agility Boost & Spins
- M3gCj—Redeem code for Agility, Coin and XP Boosts, 5 Spins
- wGeN—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- 600k_members—Redeem for 650 Spins
- iea1m—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- wT2JU—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- Eg10k—Redeem for Boosts
- naw7—Redeem code for 20 Spins and Strength Boost
Expired codes
These Saitamania codes no longer work.
- UPDATE_9.5—Redeem code for All Boosts & Spins
- CODE_EVENT_4—Boosts & Spins
- UPDATE_9—Redeem code for Spins & Boosts
- 460k_members—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins
- 70K_LIKES—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins
- CODE_EVENT_3—Boosts & Spins
- UPDATE_8.9—Redeem for 6 Hour All Boosts and 250 Spins
- NEW_YEAR—Redeem for All Boosts for 6 hours
- E610K—Redeem for Coin Boost, XP Boost and Spins
- UPDATE_Roblox_8—Boosts & Spins
- CODE_EVENT_5—Boosts & Spins
- CODE_EVENT_8—Boosts & Spins
- CODE_EVENT_2—Boosts & Spins
- 500k_members—Redeem for 500 Spins
- 60K_LIKESS—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins
- CODE_EVENT_1—Boosts & Spins
- 25k_likes—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins
- v—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- UPDATE_6.0—Redeem for 100 Spins
- 30K_likes—Redeem for All Boosts
- CODE_EVENT_6—Boosts & Spins
- CODE_EVENT_7—Boosts & Spins
Steps to redeem the code
In Saitamania by Roblox, redeeming codes for free goodies is simple, but it may take a little longer than in other games. To enable promotional codes for the account, follow the instructions below.
- Go to the official CL Game Studio Roblox group page.
- If not yet, log in to the account.
- On the right side of the page, click Join.
- Allow 15 minutes for the game to recognize the account as a registered member of the CL Group.
- Start the game.
- To access the menu, hit the Arrow Icon on the right side of the screen.
- Press the Twitter icon (yellow arrow in the image above) to open the code redemption box.
- In the text box, type the code (green arrow in the image above).
- To collect the prize, click the Use Code! button.