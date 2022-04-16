Saitamania codes in Roblox: Free Boosts, Speed and Power (April 2022)

Welcome to One Punch Man: Saitamania, a Roblox game based on the One Punch Man anime series. A world in which people have unique superpowers and dangerous monsters prowl the planet's surface.

Get ready to fight monsters and defend the world! There are no exotic weapons, just one punch in this fun Roblox game!

The best approach to get free in-game boosters is to use Roblox Saitamania codes. EXP, money, strength, and stamina increases are usually provided.

Players can also obtain stat resets and bonus money on occasion. Players must be CL Game Studio Roblox club members to use the Saitamania codes. Enjoy this anime game and win!

Roblox: Saitamania codes for free Boosts, Speed and Power

Active codes

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it is listed, or it might not work correctly! Here's a look at all of the working Saitamania codes.

SUB_TO_PAIDA—Redeem code for Boosts

cq2y7—Redeem for Boosts and Spins

7U2U3—Redeem for Boosts and Spins

jlwg—Redeem code for an XP Boost & Spins

z3gCj—Redeem code for an Agility Boost & More (NEW)

ylo2Z—Redeem for 20 Minute Agility Boost, 6 Spins

W91X8—Redeem for Boosts

33v6y—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins

BU5Y—Redeem code for Boosts

uu2_B—Redeem for Coins Boosts and Spins

GKB4V—Redeem for 19 Minute XP Boost

pQp4X—Redeem code for XP Boost

TWy5H—Redeem for Coin and XP Boost, 28 Spins

fqjq—Redeem code for an Agility Boost & Spins

a2lhi—Redeem code for a Coin Boost & More (The l in this code is a lower case 'L')

BU15Y—Redeem for Agility and Experience Boosts

pbox—Redeem code Boosts and Spins

UPDATE_10—Redeem for All Boosts and 500 Spins

9o13K—Redeem for Boosts and Spins

w2GeN—Redeem for Agility, Coin, Strength Boost

TVKq—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins

gN3MU—Redeem for Agility and Coins Boosts

fG1R9—Redeem code for an Agility Boost & More

hVfa—Redeem code for 5 Spins and Strength Boost

Tvk5—Redeem code for Boosts & Spin

jl1wg—Redeem for 27 Minute XP Boost (The l in this code is a lower case 'L')

20_MILLION—Redeem for 6 Hour All Boosts and 250 Spins

X1wnw—Redeem for Coin, Agility and XP Boost

mvfV—Redeem code for Coins Boost

Tu2Jc—Redeem for Agility, Coin, XP Boost and 6 Spins

1vV5—Redeem code for Boosts

wA_7—Redeem code for an XP Boost & Spins

126m—Redeem for Agility Boost and 10 Spins

6G22C—Redeem for 15 minute XP Boost, 13 Spins

4ycf—Redeem code for Boosts and Spins

Z1a2y—Redeem code for a Strength Boost & More

iVx2t—Redeem for Coin, Strength and XP Boost, 18 Spins

lF28l—Redeem for 25 Minute XP Boost (The first and second l in this code are both lower case 'L's)

kpc5T—Redeem code for an Agility and Coin Boost

jxFN—Redeem code for Boosts

6G2C—Redeem code for an XP Boost & Spins

i02pL—Redeem for Strength Boost and XP Boost for 15 minutes

mdOI—Redeem for Spins and Boosts (The I in this code is an upper-case 'i')

1vV25—Redeem for Coins and Agility Boosts

olu1t—Redeem for Coin Boost and 12 Spins

pnu8—Redeem code for an Agility Boost

cw2rZ—Redeem for Boosts and 5 Spins

DBye—Redeem code for Spins and Boosts

7dn1—Redeem code for Boosts and Spins

iJdQ—Redeem code for Boosts and Spins

wA_47—Redeem for 23 Minute XP Boost

7R2aC—Redeem code for a Strength Boost, XP Boost, & Spins

mQ2IX—Redeem for Boosts and Spins

RMP4x—Redeem code for an Agility & XP Boost

gZ1tH—Redeem for Agility Boost, Experience Boost, and Spins

_e2co—Redeem for Agility, Strength, Coins, and Experience Boosts

f1qjq—Redeem for 25 Minute Agility Boost

yUp5c—Redeem for Boosts and Spins

X5fi—Redeem for Boosts and Spins

V2824—Redeem for 6 Spins

wWI2K—Redeem code for an Agility Boost, Spins, & More (The I in this code is an upper-case 'i')

zE4ex—Redeem for Agility Boost

Xwnw—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins

yloZ—Redeem code for an Agility Boost & Spins

M3gCj—Redeem code for Agility, Coin and XP Boosts, 5 Spins

wGeN—Redeem for Boosts and Spins

600k_members—Redeem for 650 Spins

iea1m—Redeem for Boosts and Spins

wT2JU—Redeem for Boosts and Spins

Eg10k—Redeem for Boosts

naw7—Redeem code for 20 Spins and Strength Boost

Expired codes

These Saitamania codes no longer work.

UPDATE_9.5—Redeem code for All Boosts & Spins

CODE_EVENT_4—Boosts & Spins

UPDATE_9—Redeem code for Spins & Boosts

460k_members—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins

70K_LIKES—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins

CODE_EVENT_3—Boosts & Spins

UPDATE_8.9—Redeem for 6 Hour All Boosts and 250 Spins

NEW_YEAR—Redeem for All Boosts for 6 hours

E610K—Redeem for Coin Boost, XP Boost and Spins

UPDATE_Roblox_8—Boosts & Spins

CODE_EVENT_5—Boosts & Spins

CODE_EVENT_8—Boosts & Spins

CODE_EVENT_2—Boosts & Spins

500k_members—Redeem for 500 Spins

60K_LIKESS—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins

CODE_EVENT_1—Boosts & Spins

25k_likes—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins

v—Redeem for Boosts and Spins

UPDATE_6.0—Redeem for 100 Spins

30K_likes—Redeem for All Boosts

CODE_EVENT_6—Boosts & Spins

CODE_EVENT_7—Boosts & Spins

Steps to redeem the code

In Saitamania by Roblox, redeeming codes for free goodies is simple, but it may take a little longer than in other games. To enable promotional codes for the account, follow the instructions below.

Go to the official CL Game Studio Roblox group page.

If not yet, log in to the account.

On the right side of the page, click Join.

Allow 15 minutes for the game to recognize the account as a registered member of the CL Group.

Start the game.

To access the menu, hit the Arrow Icon on the right side of the screen.

Press the Twitter icon (yellow arrow in the image above) to open the code redemption box.

In the text box, type the code (green arrow in the image above).

To collect the prize, click the Use Code! button.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar