Roblox x Dave & Buster's metaverse: How to play, games, and more

US restaurant chain Dave & Buster's announced its entry into the Roblox metaverse by creating a series of mini-games that can be accessed via their virtual location. The teaser for the title was launched via Twitter and surprised the community.

The Dave & Buster's Entertainment company headquarters in Coppell, Texas, claims its new product is "an interactive and immersive digital experience that reflects the energy of one of D&B's physical locations." In a statement to the press, the company said the new product is made for multi-user experiences, allowing friends to play together and connect via their favorite games.

Dave & Buster's Roblox games are competitive and addictive

The game recreates the iconic Dave and Buster's location in full immersion, complete with an arcade midway, a restaurant, and an excellent background for avatar photos. The experience is packed with exciting mini-games. Winning these games offer tickets that can be redeemed for in-game favors and rewards.

The Winner's Circle, Dave & Buster's prize shop, has been recreated in the metaverse and looks incredibly detailed. The virtual restaurant has been developed for customers to buy Power Drinks to increase speed, strength, and skill in arcade games.

Users can exchange their tickets for in-game customizations like paths and descriptors or purchase expensive add-ons that let users customize their gameplay with clothes, animals, accessories, and more.

The tile features reinvented iconic arcade games such as Full-Tilt (TM) and Gridiron Blitz (TM), two newly released shooters, and Superball Dash, a Robloxified version of the broadwalk staple alley roller. While traveling around the world, many other games and hidden adventures exist.

More about Roblo x Dave & Buster's world

To strengthen the in-store and online customer relationship, Dave & Buster's agency partner Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media collaborated on the Roblox world's possibilities.

MELON, a well-known game-design studio, built Dave & Buster's world on Roblox. The studio has also worked with numerous big brands like Chipotle, NFL, Pacsun, Sony, Warner Music, and Universal Music Group.

The title features reinvented iconic arcade games such as Full-Tilt (TM) and Gridiron Blitz (TM), two newly released shooters, and Superball Dash, a Robloxified version of the broadwalk staple alley roller. While traveling around the world, there are a ton of other games and hidden adventures that users can explore.

The experience, which is currently live, employs cutting-edge technology and ingeniously revives several Dave & Buster's midway mainstays. This is also forward-thinking marketing that increases the brand's exposure to the virtual world.

Ahead of this weekend's NFL Super Bowl, Dave & Buster's announced that it has transformed the arcade football classics Gridlron Blitz and Full Tilt into Roblox obstacle courses.

Dave & Buster's CEO, Chris Morris, said

"Dave & Buster's is the pioneer in midway and arcade games. That creativity and innovative spirit continues to drive us to explore new ways to expand our leadership in interactive experiences for our guests. I am excited for Dave & Buster's to enter this rapidly growing digital space with Dave & Buster's World."

Pete Thornfield, vice president of marketing, said:

"It was important to us that Dave & Buster's World fully capture the fun and interactive energy of a physical D&B"

More about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. was established in 1982. The dining company operates 203 locations that provide a full-service restaurant and bar under two brands - Dave & Buster's and Main Event.

The company also runs 52 Main Event-branded locations in 17 states around the US. These locations provide state-of-the-art laser tag, bowling, arcade, and virtual reality games. As of 2022, the company has expanded internationally to Canada and Puerto Rico, with two locations.

Poll : 0 votes