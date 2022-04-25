Sonic Speed Simulator code in Roblox: Unlock Riders Sonic Skin (April 2022)

Sonic Speed Simulator on Roblox is a running game where players must boost their top speed to travel rapidly. Codes can help players upgrade their avatars and buy accessories and many skins.

Sonic the Hedgehog-themed levels and characters abound in the game, and players must gather money and orbs to level up and increase their speed. They can test their speed against other players in races as they get quicker. In this simulator game, see if you can become the fastest player around.

Roblox: Sonic Speed Simulator code to unlock Riders Sonic Skin

Active code

The currently functioning Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator code is provided below. Within the game, redeemable coupons will unlock various rewards and skins. The code below may only be accessible for a limited period, so use it as soon as possible.

RIDERS – Unlocks Riders Sonic Skin (Epic)

Expired code

There are currently no expired codes. However, in general, if certain codes were used by players before they were deactivated (Expired), they have nothing to worry about as the rewards will never be lost.

How to redeem the code

To redeem any code in the Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator, players must:

Play the Sonic Speed Simulator game on Roblox.

At the bottom-middle of the screen, click the "Shop" button.

Click the Redeem Codes tab in the Shop Menu.

Copy and paste the valid code provided above into the text box labeled "Enter Code."

To get the rewards, click the Redeem! button.

More codes

It is entirely up to the game developers when fresh Sonic Speed Simulator codes will be released. New codes are usually released in conjunction with major updates, events, festivals, or achievements based on the number of visits. Many Roblox game producers, for example, issue fresh codes if their game reaches a certain number of likes or visits.

For fresh code updates, it is recommended that players follow the game's official social media pages on Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Discord. Most Roblox game creators create Roblox Groups, Discord channels, or Twitter accounts. For more information, please visit Roblox's home page.

Pets in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

A variety of Chao (creatures that appear in the Sonic the Hedgehog series) fall into the category of pets. Players can only have twenty Chao in their inventory by default, and additional inventory slots can be purchased for Robux. While they are in play, the user can also level up Chao by accumulating Experience Points. Chao's qualities will improve as it levels up.

The following are the Chao available in the Sonic Speed Simulator:

Black Chao | Uncommon |( +15 XP per Chaos Orb, +1 Ring per Ring)

Blue Chao | Common |( +10 XP per Chaos Orb, +1 Ring per Ring)

Coral Chao | Rare |( +20 XP per Chaos Orb, +2 Rings per Ring)

Crimson Chao | Rare |( +20 XP per Chaos Orb, +2 Rings per Ring)

Cyan Chao | Common |( +10 XP per Chaos Orb, +1 Ring per Ring)

Gray Chao | Uncommon |( +15 XP per Chaos Orb, +1 Ring per Ring)

Green Chao | Uncommon |( +15 XP per Chaos Orb, +1 Ring per Ring)

Jewel Black Chao | Epic |( +25 XP per Chaos Orb, +5 Rings per Ring)

Jewel Blue Chao | Rare |( +25 XP per Chaos Orb, +2 Rings per Ring)

Jewel Gold Chao | Epic |( +25 XP per Chaos Orb, +5 Rings per Ring)

Jewel Green Chao | Epic |( +25 XP per Chaos Orb, +5 Rings per Ring)

Jewel Pink Chao | Epic |( +25 XP per Chaos Orb, +5 Rings per Ring)

Jewel Red Chao | Epic |( +25 XP per Chaos Orb, +5 Rings per Ring)

Knuckles Chao | Chaos |( +35 XP per Chaos Orb, +15 Rings per Ring)

Mega Chao | Legendary |( +30 XP per Chaos Orb, +10 Rings per Ring)

Navy Chao | Uncommon |( +15 XP per Chaos Orb, +1 Ring per Ring)

Pink Chao | Uncommon |( +15 XP per Chaos Orb, +1 Ring per Ring)

Purple Chao | Rare |( +20 XP per Chaos Orb, +2 Rings per Ring)

Red Chao | Rare |( +20 XP per Chaos Orb, +2 Rings per Ring)

Violet Chao | Rare |( +20 XP per Chaos Orb, +2 Rings per Ring)

White Chao | Common |( +10 XP per Chaos Orb, +1 Ring per Ring)

Yellow Chao | Common |( +10 XP per Chaos Orb, +1 Ring per Ring)

Yellow Green Chao | Common |( +10 XP per Chaos Orb, +1 Ring per Ring)

