TanqR vs. Bandites playing Roblox Arsenal in RB Battles Season 3 Championship: Round details and more 

TanqR, the season 2 champion, locked horns with Bandites at Roblox Arsenal in the eighth group stage matchup of the Season 3 Championship. They faced each other in two rounds. In the first one, they competed in three shooting challenges in a special venue (map) made for the Roblox RB Battles tournament. The second round featured both YouTubers squaring off in a traditional 1v1 Arena Mode match.

The winner would receive 30,000 Robux and move on to the Semi-finals to take on PinkLeaf in Jailbreak. Instead of Russo, the season 1 champion KreekCraft, joined the hosts as a guest commentator for the final Group Stage match.

RB Battles @RobloxBattles



2 Arsenal pro's.. but only 1 can win! Who will it be?



Watch here:

youtu.be/vaXy3Jk2u0E Today @BanditesYT takes on the RB Battles Season 2 champion @TanqROfficial in Arsenal by @ROLVeStuff 2 Arsenal pro's.. but only 1 can win! Who will it be?Watch here: Today @BanditesYT takes on the RB Battles Season 2 champion @TanqROfficial in Arsenal by @ROLVeStuff!2 Arsenal pro's.. but only 1 can win! Who will it be? 🏆Watch here:▶ youtu.be/vaXy3Jk2u0E https://t.co/oUvEl3YR9T

How did TanqR eliminate Bandites in Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship?

Round 1: TanqR defeats Bandites

Bandites rushing to eliminate the missed NPC (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

The players had to make their through a custom Arsenal shooting range and eliminate NPC enemies as fast as possible. After three challenges, the individual with the lowest time wins the round and receives a point.

Bandites saw a great start to the round as he began eliminating enemies at a rapid pace. However, he made a small mistake and missed one foe. He had to go back and kill the adversary, which was time-consuming. Bandites managed to complete the first shooting challenge in a minute and thirty seconds.

TanqR demonstrated his mastery in Arsenal by rushing to the exit by eliminating all enemies. He completed the challenge in just 45 seconds.

Bandites failed to kill several enemies once the second shooting challenge began. He lost some momentum as he reloaded his weapon. One point in the game saw him using his knife to eliminate multiple foes. He advanced to the final shooting challenge in 59 seconds.

TanqR before falling from the bridge (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

TanqR's run in the second challenge started a little slower than Bandites'. However, he registered a variety of headshots, which gained him some momentum. Unfortunately, he fell from the bridge near the exit but was eventually able to get back on track. He completed the challenge in 52 seconds.

Bandites missed some shots in the final challenge, costing him a few seconds. He completed the course in 52 seconds. TanqR, on the other hand, started the round in haste and arrived at the exit section within 40 seconds. The latter won the round and earned a point.

Round 2: TanqR defeats Bandites

Round 2 saw the players participate in a traditional PvP bout. The first contestant to reach an elimination score of 32 kills would win a point. Both content creators used the walls as shields and took some point-blank shots at each other.

TanqR got off to a dream start, earning the first point by eliminating Bandites. The former continued to dominate the game with some incredible FPS moves.

Bandites eliminated TanqR a few times. However, his efforts were futile, as the latter was very active on the map and kept acquiring kills. TanqR's score was at 20 while Bandites had only nine kills.

The latter was eliminated a few more times as he was outplayed by the season 2 champion. Eventually, TanqR reached the game point, while Bandites only had 13. TanqR won the series and proceeded to the Semi-finals to face PinkLeaf in Roblox Jailbreak.

