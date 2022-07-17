Tower Heroes codes in Roblox: Free skins, modifier and more (July 2022)

Codes in Roblox Tower Heroes can be redeemed for in-game currency, skins, and other useful items. Players have two options to get to the next level: they can either work hard to fight bosses and use Robux to get new items, or they may utilize these free codes.

In this game, players use specialized towers to protect themselves from waves of enemies. They can access more towers, money, and experience by conquering the waves. They can buy crates and more towers with coins.

Free Roblox Tower Heroes codes can be used to easily defeat waves of bosses

Active codes in Roblox Tower Heroes

Here are the active codes in the game:

pizzatime- Redeem this code in the game to get Skin and a Sticker (new)

2020VISION- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Streamer Skin

crispytyph- Redeem this code in the game to get Typh Hazel Stickers

CubeCavern- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Wiz SCC Skin

Easter2022- Redeem this code in the game to get the Maoi Sticker (New)

ENCORE- Redeem this code in the game to get Stickers and Characters

ENEMYPETS- Redeem this code in the game to get Spider Stickers

FRANKBDAY- Redeem this code in the game to get the Funny Birthday Frank Skin (New)

HEROESXBOX- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Xbox Skin

ODDPORT- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Skin and Stickers

PixelBit- Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Coins

PVPUPDATE- Redeem this code in the game to get Modifier

SPOOKTACULAR- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Bat Boy Skin and Smiley Face Sticker

TEAMUP- Redeem this code in the game to get the Team Up Sticker (New)

THSTICKER- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Stickers

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned further below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Tower Heroes

The following codes do not work in the game anymore:

Valentine2022- Redeem this code in the game to get Angel Slime skin

COOPERATE - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Free Stickers

4JULY2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Modifier

July42020- Redeem this code in the game to get the Fireworks Skin

4JULY2021- Redeem this code in the game to get the Fireworks Modifier

100MIL - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Skin and 20 Coins

1MIL - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Million Skin & 20 Coins

APRILFOOL - Redeem this code in the game to get Negative 20 Coins and Gun Wizard Skin

CartoonyWizard - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Cartoony Outline Wizard Skin

DevHiloh - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Hiloh Skin

FastFood - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Orange Soda Skin

FRANKBDAY - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Birthday Frank Skin and Stickers

halloween2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Green Jack o Lantern Skin

happy2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 2021 Voca

July42020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Fireworks Skin

Karts&Chaos - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Popcorn Skin

lunar2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Coins

NEWLOBBY - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Burst Skin

ONEYEAR_TH - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Coins and Concept Chef

PoisonShroom - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Mushroom Skin

TEAMSPARKS - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Metaverse Skin

thxgiving - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Pilgrim Skin

TreeBranch - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Leaves Skin

xmas2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Snowflake Skin

Detailed steps for the redemption process

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Use the generated username and password to get into the Roblox platform.

Enter the game's name into the search field to find it on the homepage. Please start the game once you find it.

Let the game finish loading. It may take a few seconds to load like all the other Roblox games.

Search for the Roblox Icon button on the side of the screen after the game has fully launched. Please click on it to see a pop up window.

To redeem the codes, the following step must be flawless. Copy and paste an active code in the text box.

Once you have entered the code, the promised rewards will be added to your accounts.

Players can type the codes themselves but that may lead to mistakes. Copying and pasting them remains to be the best way to redeem the codes.

