Untitled Attack on Titan (AoT) codes in Roblox: Free Gold (April 2022)

Roblox features almost all the famous Anime games, and Attack on Titan is one of them. This article focuses on an Attack on Titan-based game called Untitled Attack on Titan (AoT). The Untitled Attack on Titan is a Roblox RPG in which players work together with other players to defeat Titans and earn riches.

While Players can buy gold using Robux, they can also redeem the following codes for free gold, various legendary items, gifts, and some OP ODM gear. Gold can be used to purchase the best and most up-to-date ODM gear. The game's Headless and Mid developers have released a slew of wiki codes that players can use to earn gold.

Roblox: Codes for free Gold in Untitled AoT

Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan active codes list

Sub2FloatyZone - Redeem for 1000 Gold

125kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

120kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

Sub2Exoryusei - Redeem for 500 Gold

105kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

ReOpened! - Redeem for 1,000 Gold (NEW)

Sub2Wxlk3r - Redeem for 500 Gold

110kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

135kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

115kLikesCod - Redeem for 1000 Gold

95kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

140kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

Sub2SpaceJambeast - Redeem for 500 Gold

100kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

90kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

85kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

130kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan expired codes list

10kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

11kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

12kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

13kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

14kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

15kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

17kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

2.5kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

20kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

20Mvisits - Redeem for 500 Gold

22kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

24kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

26kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

28kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

3.5kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

3.5kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

30kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

32kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

34kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

36kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

38kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

3kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

4.5kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

40kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

43kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

46kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

48kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

5.5kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

56kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

58kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

5kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

60kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

63kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

65kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

6kLikesCode - Redeem for 1000 Gold

7.5kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

70kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

75kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

7kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

8.5kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

80kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

8kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

9kLikesCode - Redeem for 1k Gold

HAPPY_HOLIDAYS - Redeem for 2,000 Gold

HappyNewYear2022 - Redeem for 1k Gold

NewMission! - Redeem for 500 Gold

ThankYou!! - Redeem for 5,000 Gold

Steps to redeem the codes

Players will need a Roblox account and the game loaded on their device to redeem these codes on an Android device or a PC. Once done, they can follow the steps given below:

Play the Untitled Attack on Titan (Untitled-AOT) game on the Roblox website.

To access the menu, press the M button in the upper-right corner of the screen.

On the left side of the screen, select 'CODES.'

Copy the working gift codes and paste them into the "Enter codes here" section.

Enjoy the rewards

Untitled Attack on Titan codes continue to be released on the game's official social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, and the game's official Discord. The gift codes are usually released by the game's producers on occasions such as the game's milestones, collaborations, and special events.

Skills

Skills are offensive or supportive that help a player in battle. Distinct 3DMGs have different abilities. The weapons used to combat Titans in UAOT are 3DMG Gear (also known as ODM Gear in the English adaptation).

3DMG Gear comes in many shapes and sizes. Everyone has their own set of rarities, statistics, and abilities. However, the main thing is to cut around the neck and reach for the throat. The Titans bleed out and die instantly.

Controls

Below is a list of controls:

Movement: W A S D

Alt movement: arrow keys

Space: jump/gas boost

LMB: attack

E: Right grapple

Q: Left grapple

R: reload blades

F: refill station interact

H: flare

Z: skill 1

X: skill 2

C: skill 3

V: skill 4

Edited by Shaheen Banu