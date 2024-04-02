'Wanted to create a game related to the old Roblox catalog': ItsMuneeb on The Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt, Genre Shift, RDC, and more [Exclusive]

The Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt was one of the standout challenges in the inaugural Roblox The Hunt: First Edition. With two unique game modes, players battled for their clan or tribe to snag an exclusive badge and Token. This unexpected shift to a fighting-based challenge in a user-friendly experience not only turned heads but also received positive feedback from the community.

Sportskeeda Esports recently had the opportunity to conduct a Q&A session with Muneeb Parwaz, aka ItsMuneeb, the mastermind behind Catalog Avatar Creator. We covered a variety of topics, including The Hunt's unusual challenge, its genre shift, and GDC.

Q&A with Catalog Avatar Creator's very own ItsMuneeb

Expand Tweet

Given that ItsMuneeb is known for Catalog Avatar Creator, our conversation began with why he decided to make a fighting-based hunt challenge in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition.

ItsMuneeb responded:

"Now, going from an avatar editing experience to a combat fighting game may seem crazy... however there actually is a strong link between the two! Because The Hunt's theme is time travel (past or future), I wanted to create a game which is related to the old Roblox catalog."

Roblox The Hunt First Edition was set in an Infinite Vault with a typical time travel theme. This prompted ItsMuneeb to introduce a fighting genre task to maintain the event's theme.

He further elaborated on the tribes featured in the challenge, confirming that they were indeed inspired by the four classic 'clan' bundles of Roblox:

"Before the community-created (UGC) catalog was a thing, all items were created by Roblox themselves. There are many character bundles created by Roblox, some of which are for classic 'Clans' of Roblox. These clans were very prominent in the olden days of Roblox, so I had the idea to make my quest require players to join a team (of one of these clans) & battle it out in order to achieve victory!"

Official Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt cover (Image via @MuneebParwazMP/X)

I was also interested to know about the new genre's debut in Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt. The fighting-based challenge was clearly popular, and Muneeb concurred:

"It was really fun creating the fighting game, because it was something new and refreshing for me to develop! It required a lot of testing and balancing in order to ensure that all of the weapons & combat mechanics were configured fairly, and I am really happy with the end result of the game!"

He said the community enjoyed the theme and added that people were even excited about the leaks beforehand:

"Players really enjoyed the theme of our event as it included the classic clans & characters of Roblox, and the social media reception of our game was really good! People were really hyped from even seeing leaks of our event before it officially came out."

ItsMuneeb's avatar in Catalog Avatar Creator (Image via Roblox)

I also asked him whether he managed to visit GDC and if he had any big takeaways from the annual event. Muneeb responded:

"Unfortunately I did not attend GDC. However, I did attend RDC (Roblox Developer Conference) last year, and it was such a blast! I was able to meet a lot of my long-time online friends for the first time in-person, and got to network with many talented developers from the Roblox community! I can't wait to go again this year. :)"

Instead, he shed light on last year's RDC (Roblox Developers Conference) participation and confirmed his participation for the upcoming event. He also said he is looking forward to RDC 2024.

Discussion about Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt with ItsMuneeb

Official poster of Catalog Avatar Creator (Image via Roblox)

Muneeb concluded the discussion about the Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt with a lore-based explanation of the game's event challenge:

"For Catalog Avatar Creator's quest, we took players back in time to the classic 2014 era of Roblox. Players had to join 1 of 4 clans of Robloxia: Redcliff Knights, Korblox Empire, The Overseers, or Splintered Skies. These clans then had to face off in a battle of rounds of either Team Deathmatch or Capture the Flag in order to achieve victory!"

Muneeb once again highlighted the positive reception from the community and mentioned that players can expect more exciting content after The Hunt concludes:

"The community reception of our event was extremely positive: many people enjoyed our quest as the rounds were action-packed and fun to play. The classic theme of our game also gave veteran Roblox players feelings of nostalgia, and many have asked us to publish the quest as a new experience once the event is over!"

Follow Sportskeeda's Roblox section for the latest codes, guides, and much more about the metaverse.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes