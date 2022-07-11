Ninja Clicker Simulator codes in Roblox: Free pets, boosts, and more (June 2022)

Players can use Roblox Ninja Clicker Simulator codes to open eggs significantly faster and receive double the luck boosts. More critters assisting in more clicks will line up as users open more eggs. They will be able to unlock many more eggs and get stronger pets by using these rewards.

The game's rules are shockingly straightforward:

Collect shurikens, reborn for yen.

Update the equipment.

Gather pets and make them.

Explore new realms.

Go to new islands.

Become the wealthiest ninja ever.

This is a slightly different kind of ninja title where gamers build their avatars by collecting more and more pets rather than slaying monsters.

Roblox: Codes to get free boosts, pets, luck, shurikens, and more in Ninja Clicker Simulator

Active codes

The active codes in the game are:

10KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of x2 egg speed boost

15KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 luck boost

17KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get x4 egg speed

1MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of x2 luck boost

5KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of x2 Open egg speed boost

BOOST - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 min of x10 Yen

BZZZZZ - Redeem this code in the game to get x10 Pet chances potion

CAPCAKE - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of x2 luck boost

CAVE - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of x2 egg speed boost

EarthGem - Redeem this code in the game to get Earth gem pet

EASY - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of x2 luck boost

EZRAINBOW - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of x2 luck boost

Fans - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 luck boost

FireGem - Redeem this code in the game to get Fire gem pet

gal4xy - Redeem this code in the game to get a Galactus pet

HELLOITSME - Redeem this code in the game to get x4 egg speed

HIDDENONE - Redeem this code in the game to get x4 egg speed

HONEY - Redeem this code in the game to get x10 yen boost

HW2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get a free pet

Imp0st3r - Redeem this code in the game to get a Ultra Imposter pet

itscapcake - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 min of x10 Yen

MAGIC - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of x2 luck boost

NICELL - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of x2 Open egg speed boost

nicell4 - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 min of x10 Yen

P1RAT3S - Redeem this code in the game to get a Deadly Scull pet

Power - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 egg speed

ROLLINROLLIN - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of x2 Open egg speed boost

SECRET - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of x2 Open egg speed boost

SoSorry - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 luck boost

thecookieboiyt - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 min of x10 Yen

THEEND - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 egg speed

Water - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 luck boost

WaterGem - Redeem this code in the game to get Water gem pet

The exact steps to redeem codes have been mentioned below.

Expired codes

No codes have yet become invalid. They do not, however, have an expiration date. It's also anyone's guess because the creators haven't provided any information.

All Roblox codes share this trait, so players must act quickly and use the active codes as soon as possible. Rewards and items won't disappear from their accounts even if the codes do, so they don't need to worry about this.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Ninja Clicker Simulator

Before redeeming a code, users should use the created username and password to access the Roblox platform. They can follow these straightforward steps to redeem the codes:

Use the game's name to search for it on the homepage and start the Roblox Ninja Clicker Simulator.

Give the game some time to load.

Look for the Twitter button on the screen's side.

An active code from the active list should be copied and pasted in the "Code here" space.

After submitting the code, the promised incentives will be added to the player's accounts.

Roblox gamers are permitted to enter the code manually. However, it is recommended that they copy and paste it to avoid making any mistakes.

