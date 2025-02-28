Ninja Time Yellow Thunder guide

During the initial stages of your Ninja Time playthrough, joining a powerful Clan is necessary for your progression. While the one you will be getting in the beginning is random, you can later use the spins to reroll and acquire another one. Being a part of a stronger Clan has its benefits, as it lets you unlock new skills. There are very few Clans that can help you emerge victorious in PvE and PvP battles and the Yellow Thunder is one of them.

The Yellow Thunder Clan in Ninja Time enhances the way you move during combat. It lets you rewrite the way the battle goes on by offering abilities like teleportation, Kunai attacks, etc. If interested, our guide will help you understand the Yellow Thunder Clan's skill tree (moves) and how to get it.

All Yellow Thunder moves in Ninja Time (100% skill tree)

The Yellow Thunder skill tree (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@Breazsy)

As of this writing, the Yellow Thunder Clan gives you access to eight moves in its skill tree. To unlock them, you will have to earn mastery by playing the game. You will need a total of 25 mastery ranks to completely unlock the Yellow Thunder skill tree and access all of its moves.

For your reference, we have mentioned all the moves in the list below:

Yellow Kunai

Requirement: Yellow Thunder 1

Chackra Cost: 0 Chackra

What it does: Allows the user to throw a Kunai anywhere throughout the map.

Yellow Teleport

Requirement: Yellow Thunder 1

Chackra Cost: 10 Chackra

What it does: Allows the user to teleport to a Kunai that was thrown using the Yellow Kunai move. A UI can be accessed to select the desired Kunai in case multiple of these weapons are thrown.

Yellow Seal

Requirement: Yellow Thunder 4

Chackra Cost: 0 Chackra

What it does: Allows the user to use a magical seal that pulls any incoming projectile.

Mark of the Storm

Requirement: Yellow Thunder 6

Chackra Cost: 0 Chackra

What it does: Allows the user to throw a Kunai on an ally or enemy. Upon using this ability again, the user will be teleported to them instantly.

Yellow Blink Dash

Requirement: Yellow Thunder 6

Chackra Cost: 20 Chackra

What it does: Allows the user to throw a Kunai and instantly get teleported to it. To get teleported, the user will have to use this move again.

Yellow Thunderous Flight

Requirement: Yellow Thunder 8

Chackra Cost: 50 Chackra

What it does: Allows the user to throw a Kunai and if it's the enemy, they will teleport above them and slam them to the ground, dealing immense damage.

Yellow Tri-Kunai Assault

Requirement: Yellow Thunder 10

Chackra Cost: 75 Chackra

What it does: Allows the user to throw a Kunai at the opponent and teleport to them. Once teleported, the user will cause damaging slashes to the opponent.

Yellow Heavenly

Requirement: Yellow Thunder 25

Chackra Cost: 100 Chackra

What it does: Allows the user to summon a clone that takes away the enemy and damages them. Once the enemy is brought back, the user will attack the enemy with a great AoE thunder attack.

Also check: Ninja Time Clans tier list

How to get Yellow Thunder Clan in Ninja Time

Enter the Spins menu to reroll your Clan (Image via Roblox)

To obtain a Yellow Thunder Clan, you will have to use spins in Ninja Time — a currency needed to reroll Clans, Family, and Elements. Once you have a spin, head over to the main menu and enter the "Spins" option. From there, you can switch to the Clans tab and reroll to get the Yellow Thunder.

The Yellow Thunder is a Legendary Clan, so your chances of obtaining it are only 5%. Thus, you may have to use the spin multiple times before you finally obtain it. To get spins though, you can complete quests, redeem active codes, and use Robux.

FAQs

What are the chances of getting the Yellow Thunder Clan in Ninja Time?

The chances of obtaining the Yellow Thunder Clan are only 5% in this experience.

What is the best Clan in Ninja Time?

At the time of writing, the Purple Eyes is the best Clan to join.

Can you join more than one Clan in Ninja Time?

Yes, you can join more than one Clan but it requires you to spend Robux.

