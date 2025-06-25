Orangutan Grow a Garden: How to get, drop rate, and traits

The Orangutan is a standout among the Pets in Grow a Garden. While others typically grant crop mutations and affect active animals in the garden, this primate has a unique passive that takes effect when you're busy crafting. Obtaining the Orangutan is fairly straightforward, but its extremely low drop rate means you may need to spend a lot of Sheckles.

Ad

This guide tells you how to get the Orangutan pet and benefit from its passive in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get Orangutan in Roblox Grow a Garden

The Rare Summer Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Orangutan can be acquired from the Rare Summer Egg in Roblox Grow a Garden. It has a 15% drop rate, being the second rarest Pet in the particular egg that was released in the Summer Season update.

Ad

Trending

Given that the Rare Summer Egg is exclusive to the summer event, the Orangutan is available for a limited time. Get as many eggs as possible and hatch them to maximize your chances of getting the Pet. If you're lucky, you may even get the coveted Seal in Grow a Garden.

A Rare Summer Egg can be purchased from the Pet Egg Shop for 25,000,000 Sheckles or 99 Robux. You can also obtain it as a reward from the Summer Harvest event that occurs every hour in the game. During the event, you simply need to add Summer fruits into an NPC's cart alongside other players.

Ad

The odds of getting a Rare Summer Egg from the Summer Harvest event are 6.66%. As a result, the most reliable way of obtaining them is to purchase the eggs the moment they appear in stock.

Also check: Grow a Garden Summer Harvest: List of all rewards and how to get them

Orangutan's passive ability explained

The Orangutan is useful during crafting (Image via Roblox)

The Orangutan's passive ability, Helping Hands, is immensely beneficial. When crafting any gear, there's a small chance that a material won't be consumed. Since crafting has become a permanent feature in Grow a Garden, the Orangutan will be invaluable once the developer starts adding more recipes.

Ad

Interestingly, the Orangutan's trait is not limited to a single material. Every material used during the gear crafting process has a less than 4% chance of not being consumed. For instance, the Reclaimer tool requires a Common Egg, a Harvest Tool, and 500,000 Sheckles. Players with the Orangutan Pet will have a small chance to get back the egg, Harvest Tool, and Sheckles.

You can increase your chances of saving materials during the crafting process by getting more Orangutans. Their passives are stackable, so you can get 20% or more odds if there are six Orangutans in the garden.

Ad

Like other Pets, the Orangutan's trait is active only when it is dropped in the garden. It doesn't provide any benefits when it is in the inventory.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Orangutan Pet?

The Orangutan Pet can be obtained from the Rare Summer Egg.

What is the drop rate of the Orangutan Pet?

The Orangutan has a 15% drop chance in the Rare Summer Egg.

Ad

What is the passive ability of the Orangutan?

The Orangutan's passive gives a small chance for a material to not be consumed during the crafting process.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024