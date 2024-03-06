Pirate Legacy codes (March 2024)

Pirate Legacy codes are a great way to get a leg up on the early game. Using them, you can receive plenty of cash, XP boosts, stat refunds, and more to help you along your journey to be the best player in the world. Best of all, they have no prerequisites for redeeming them, making them accessible to everyone.

Codes like UPDATE3 and GRAVITYBLADE are standouts for providing significant rewards, which may prove to be instrumental in defining your build. In this article, you will find all such codes for Pirate Legacy, along with a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Pirate Legacy. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Pirate Legacy are issued.

Active Pirate Legacy codes

Active codes for Pirate Legacy (Image via Roblox)

The table below lists all the active codes for Pirate Legacy that can be used to receive rewards. Players are advised to use them quickly, as they tend to expire without any prior warning. Once they expire, the rewards tied to them will be lost permanently.

List of Pirate Legacy active codes Code Rewards UPDATE3RESET Stat refund UPDATE3 20,000 Cash GRAVITYBLADE XP Boost for 15 minutes UPD2 Freebies NEWYEARSRACE Race reroll NEWYEARSCASH 20,000 Cash SORRYFORSHUTDOWNS X2 XP for 15 minutes UPD1 10,000 Cash ICEAGE X2 XP for 30 minutes GLOBAL X2 XP for 30 minutes PIRATE350 X2 XP for 30 minutes R3FUND Stat refund BETA 40,000 Cash

Inactive Pirate Legacy codes

The codes in the table below cannot be used anymore to receive rewards. This is because every Roblox code has an undefined expiration date, which causes it to become inactive.

List of Pirate Legacy inactive codes Code Rewards DataLoss 2,000 Cash, 550 XP SHUTDOWN1! 6,000 XP, 20,000 Cash Christmas! 1,000 Cash

How to redeem active Pirate Legacy codes

How to redeem codes for Pirate Legacy (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Redeeming Pirate Legacy codes is fairly straightforward. Just follow the steps listed below:

Launch Pirate Legacy on Roblox.

Use the Twitter bird icon to open the Codes menu.

Enter a valid code in the text box and press Redeem to receive your rewards.

Repeat for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, leaving little room for error while manually entering them. Since every currently active code for Pirate Legacy only uses uppercase letters, consider keeping your caps lock active while entering them.

Alternatively, you can entirely avoid typographical errors by pasting the codes directly from the active codes table. It is a quicker and more accurate alternative to typing them one after another.

Pirate Legacy codes and their importance

Codes for Pirate Legacy and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Pirate Legacy can have a major impact on gameplay, thanks to the items, in-game currency, and boosts they provide. Players can stock up on cash, receive boosts to the rate of XP gained for a limited time, or refund their stat points to fine-tune their build.

These elements lead to a much smoother gameplay experience, making the codes an important part of the anime-inspired game.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Pirate Legacy code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Pirate Legacy (Image via Roblox)

Pirate Legacy will display an error message in response to an incorrectly typed or inactive code. As of now, the game has yet to show signs of server-related issues that affect code redemption. If you run into such an error, rebooting the Roblox Player app and trying again may address the issue.

Where to find new Pirate Legacy codes

New codes for Pirate Legacy are posted on the developers’ official social media handles and Roblox page. Alternatively, you can find them in our active codes table, which will be updated the moment new ones are released.

FAQs on Pirate Legacy codes

What are the different types of rewards obtainable through codes for Pirate Legacy?

You can receive in-game cash, boosts, stat refunds, and rerolls through codes in Pirate Legacy.

When are new codes added to Pirate Legacy?

New codes for Pirate Legacy are added when the game receives major updates.

What are the newest codes for Pirate Legacy?

The codes UPDATE3RESET, UPDATE3, and GRAVITYBLADE are the newest additions to Pirate Legacy.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes