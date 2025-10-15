Plants Vs Brainrots Cerberinno Hotdoggino guide

Cerberinno Hotdoggino is a unique character added by the Cards update in Plants Vs Brainrots. Belonging to the Limited rarity, this Brainrot is a three-headed dog, akin to the Greek mythical entity named Cerberus, but with bright orange horns, nose, teeth, and feet. Players can fight its boss version, but due to its immense health, they must have the most powerful plants in their garden.

Here's all you need to know about the rare Cerberinno Hotdoggino in Roblox Plants Vs Brainrots.

How to get Cerberinno Hotdoggino in Plants Vs Brainrots

Official cover art of Plants Vs Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

You can get a Cerberinno Hotdoggino after defeating its boss version or as a gift. The latter is most convenient, but you'll need to find players willing to part with their Cerberus-inspired character for free.

Below are detailed explanations on how to get this Limited Brainrot.

Defeat the boss Cerberinno Hotdoggino

Rebirth 6 requirements (Image via Roblox)

Cerberinno Hotdoggino is unlocked as a boss after you perform your sixth Rebirth. For this particular Rebirth level, the Los Sekolitos and the Meowzini Sushini must be in your Brainrot inventory and you must have a minimum of 300,000,000 Money in your account.

After rebirthing, the Cerberinno Hotdoggino has a chance to appear as a boss character after every 500 spawns. It usually has over 300,000 HP. To defeat it, repeatedly hit the boss with your Baseball Bat and purchase and use several Frost Grenades to slow its movement. Moreover, put your best plants in the lane that the Cerberinno chooses to march.

Once defeated, the Limited Brainrot will be stored in your inventory. Place it in any of your empty slots in your base to make it generate income.

Acquire it as a gift

The gifting feature in the game (Image via Roblox)

Like other Brainrots, the Cerberinno Hotdoggino can be gifted by one player to another. You can ask one of your friends to offer this coveted character. To do so, they must equip the Cerberinno, approach your avatar, hold the E key, and click "Yes" when a confirmation about sending the gift appears on screen.

It is also possible for you to send gifts to others. This in-game feature fosters a sense of teamwork, letting players complete their collections.

Earning rate of Cerberinno Hotdoggino

Cerberinno Hotdoggino (Image via Roblox)

The Cerberinno Hotdoggino has a base earnings rate of $5000 per second in Plants Vs Brainrots. As a result, it is better than Wardenelli Brickatoni and Dragon Cannelloni. Note that the income of this Limited Brainrot is affected by its weight as well as by Mutations like Neon and Ruby.

When affected by the standard Mutations, the Cerberinno Hotdoggino has the following income rates:

Gold : Around $10,000 per second

: Around $10,000 per second Diamond : Around $15,000 per second

: Around $15,000 per second Frozen : Around $15,000 per second

: Around $15,000 per second Ruby : Around $20,000 per second

: Around $20,000 per second Neon : Around $25,000 per second

: Around $25,000 per second Rainbow: Around $30,000 per second

To avoid accidentally selling this Brainrot, double-click on its name to favourite it. You'll know when a character has been favourited when a heart appears next to their name.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What is the Rebirth requirement for boss Cerberinno Hotdoggino?

To unlock this boss, you must perform Rebirth 6.

How much health does the boss Cerberinno Hotdoggino possess?

This boss typically has a health of over 300,000.

Which are the best plants for fighting bosses?

King Limone, Mango, and Tomade Torelli are some of the best plants.

