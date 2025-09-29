Pot Hotspot Steal a Brainrot: How to get, rarity, and income rate

Steal a Brainrot is all about acquiring characters based on brainrot memes and building the ultimate collection. Pot Hotspot is a Secret Brainrot, which, unlike most others, does not spawn on the conveyor belt. It can only be obtained from a rare Lucky Block that typically appears during Taco Tuesday and Admin Abuse events. This makes the unit invaluable for players who want to finish their collection of Secrets.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about Pot Hotspot, including its availability and earnings rate in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

How to get Pot Hotspot in Steal a Brainrot

A Rainbow-mutated Pot Hotspot (Image via Roblox)

There are multiple ways to acquire a Pot Hotspot. The primary method is to acquire it from the Secret Lucky Block, a block-like item that is pitch black, has white wings, and has two eyes with question marks inside them.

Ad

Trending

Obtain Pot Hotspot from Secret Lucky Block

A Secret Lucky Block can be purchased from the Shop with 2399 Robux. Alternatively, you buy it with 750,000,000 Cash ($750M) whenever it spawns on the conveyor belt. Note that other players can also buy the block, so make sure to accompany it to your base after the initial purchase.

Upon opening the Secret Lucky Block, you'll get a single Brainrot out of its four contents. The Pot Hotspot has a 19% drop chance, while the rarest unit in this block is Spaghetti Tualetti, which has a 1% drop rate.

Ad

Steal the character from other players

Pot Hotspot can also be stolen in Steal a Brainrot. Scout for this unit in other players' bases while playing in a public server. After finding one, deploy traps and sentry guns near the targeted player's base, wait for them to get distracted, and then steal their unit. The traps and sentry guns will prevent the opponent from pursuing while you take their character to your base.

Ad

Trade for the character

Find a player who is eager to exchange their Pot Hotspot in return for a Brainrot of similar rarity. After negotiating with them, take their Pot Hotspot from their base while allowing them to steal one of your units. Remember to only make such exchanges when you trust the other party to stay true to the deal.

Pot Hotspot isn't the only hotspot-related Brainrot. There's also the Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos, which you can learn more about in this guide.

Ad

Income rate of Pot Hotspot in Steal a Brainrot

Earnings of Pot Hotspot (Image via Roblox)

The Pot Hotspot has a base earnings rate of 2,500,000 Cash ($2.5M) per second. Although several Secret Brainrots surpass this unit's income rate, it is a highly sought-after character as it is an essential component for crafting Celularcini Viciosini in Steal a Brainrot.

Ad

The Pot Hotspot can be sold for 300,000,000 Cash ($300M) if you require money instantly for making a purchase. Yet, it is better to keep the character in your base and eventually deposit it in the Craft Machine for creating Celularcini Viciosini.

Also check: Chicleteira Bicicleteira Steal a Brainrot: How to get, rarity, and income rate

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the rarity of Pot Hotspot?

Ad

Pot Hotspot belongs to the Secret category.

How much money does Pot Hotspot generate every second?

This character gives 2,500,000 Cash every second.

Is there a ritual for spawning Pot Hotspot?

There is no such ritual. The main way to obtain it is via Secret Lucky Blocks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025