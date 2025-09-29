Chicleteira Bicicleteira Steal a Brainrot: How to get, rarity, and income rate

Chicleteira Bicicleteira is a character in Steal a Brainrot that has the appearance of a humanoid bubblegum machine. It arrives on the conveyor belt while pedaling a bicycle, which produces coins and confetti particles. This Brainrot is not only popular for its visual effects, but also for its earnings because it generates millions of Cash every second.

This guide explains the many ways to obtain Chicleteira Bicicleteira in Steal a Brainrot.

How to get Chicleteira Bicicleteira in Steal a Brainrot

A Rainbow-mutated Chicleteira Bicicleteira (Image via Roblox)

Chicleteira Bicicleteira is a Secret Brainrot. Like others of similar rarity, it has an extremely low chance of appearing on the conveyor belt. Nonetheless, it is not a developer-spawned character, meaning you don't necessarily have to attend a Taco Tuesday or Admin Abuse to acquire this unit in Steal a Brainrot.

Here are the three different ways to obtain a Chicleteira Bicicleteira:

Purchase from the conveyor belt

A Chicleteira Bicicleteira can be bought for 750,000,000 Cash ($750M) once it arrives on the conveyor belt. To increase its spawn chance, buy Server Luck gamepasses from the Robux Shop. Each subsequent purchase of the gamepass increases the appearance rate of high-rarity units, including Secret and OG Brainrots.

Steal the character from others

If you don't have enough Cash for buying Chicleteira Bicicleteira, steal it from other players. Wait for the opponent to go AFK or get distracted by your friends. Then, enter their base, press and hold the E key to take their Bicicleteira, and head to the Collect Zone in front of your base.

Although stealing lets you get Brainrots for free, it is quite challenging. The targeted player is notified about your theft, so you'll need to rely on your friends and gears like All Seeing Turrets to stop the opponent from chasing you.

Trade for the Brainrot

Join the Steal a Brainrot Discord server and contact any player who has a Chicleteira Bicicleteira. If they are ready to trade their unit for one of yours, carry out the exchange in a private server. Let the trader steal a unit from your base, while you steal their Bicicleteira at the same time.

Over 50 Secret Brainrots can be collected in this Roblox experience. Their acquisition and income rates can be found in this guide.

Income rate of Chicleteira Bicicleteira

Earnings of a Chicleteira Bicicleteira (Image via Roblox)

A Chicleteira Bicicleteira, when affected by no Mutations or Traits, generates 3,500,000 Cash ($3.5M) per second. It is useful for both new players and veterans who are trying to amass money for performing Rebirths or for purchasing costlier Brainrots like the Spaghetti Tualetti and Dragon Cannelloni.

Chicleteira Bicicleteira also has a ritual. When two such characters are placed at the edges of the conveyor belt, close to its entrance, the Graffiti event will begin on the server. Moreover, a single Secret-rarity Los Chicleteiras will be summoned, which you can buy for 1,200,000,000 Cash ($1.2B).

Also check: How to get Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos in Steal a Brainrot

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the cost of a Chicleteira Bicicleteira?

This Secret Brainrot can be purchased with 750,000,000 Cash.

What is the earnings rate of Chicleteira Bicicleteira?

In its base form, a Chicleteira Bicicleteira generates 3.5M/s.

Is Steal a Brainrot free to play?

Yes, this Roblox experience is completely free.

