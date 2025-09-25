How to get Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos in Steal a Brainrot

Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos is a Secret-rarity character in Steal a Brainrot. As a result of its rarity and high income rate, it is among the most prized units in this game. This Brainrot earns more than five million Cash every second, exceeding that of the Pot Hotspot and the Noo My Hotspot, making it particularly useful for newbies who aim to get rich in a quick time.

This guide tells you how to obtain the valuable Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

Getting Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos in Steal a Brainrot

The Taco Lucky Block (Image via Roblox)

The Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos can be acquired from the Taco Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot. Such kinds of Lucky Blocks exclusively appear on the conveyor belt during the Taco Tuesday admin events, with each costing 50,000,000 Cash ($50M).

The Taco Lucky Block consists of five characters. Notably, the Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos is the rarest Brainrot of them all, possessing a mere 3% drop chance. It is not possible to influence these odds, so you'll need to try and get lucky by opening several of such blocks.

Any Mutations or Traits possessed by the Taco Lucky Block are applied to its contents. So, if you get one with the Shark Fin Trait, the same is given to the Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos. Try to get as many Traits and Mutations on the block as possible because they increase a character's earnings rate.

Like other Brainrots, this Secret unit can be stolen from others. However, before entering the targeted player's base, you'll need to be careful of traps and sentry guns that could ruin your stealing attempt.

There are over 50 Secret Brainrots in this game, each having different acquisition methods and income rates. Learn more about them in this guide.

Income rate of Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos

Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos (Image via Roblox)

In its base form, the Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos generates 5,500,000 Cash ($5.5M) every second. Its income generation is better than fellow Secrets like Chicleteira Bicicleteira and Quesadilla Crocodila, but it is also surpassed by many other units.

The Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos has a cost of 1,000,000,000 Cash ($1B). However, it is technically free, since you don't have to pay anything extra to acquire it from the Taco Lucky Block.

The 50 million spent on the Taco Lucky Block is covered by the Secret Brainrot within 10 seconds. Moreover, you can use any surplus income to obtain more characters from the conveyor belt.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the chance of obtaining a Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos from a Taco Lucky Block?

You have a 3% chance of acquiring this character from a Taco Lucky Block.

When do Taco Lucky Blocks spawn?

Such Lucky Blocks only spawn during Taco Tuesday, the weekly admin event.

What is the sale price of a Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos?

The Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos can be sold for 500,000,000 Cash ($500M).

