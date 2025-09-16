How to get Celularcini Viciosini in Steal a Brainrot

Celularcini Viciosini is a Secret-rarity unit that was added with the Extinct Event in Steal a Brainrot. It is a cream-colored character with a unique design, featuring an iPhone with large eyes that are glued to a mobile in its hands. Acquiring this Secret from the Craft Machine is fairly straightforward, but it comes at the sacrifice of several rare Brainrots, including a Pot Hotspot.

This guide describes the arduous methods for obtaining a Celularcini Viciosini in Steal a Brainrot.

Getting Celularcini Viciosini in Steal a Brainrot

The Craft Machine (Image via Roblox)

The Craft Machine provides the main way to get a Celularcini Viciosini. Like other units obtainable from the machine, this iPhone Brainrot does not appear on the conveyor belt, and it cannot be spawned by the developers.

To craft a Celularcini Viciosini, you'll need to deposit the following units and currency in the Craft Machine:

2x La Grande Combinasion

1x Pot Hotspot

1x Job Job Job Sahur

2,700,000,000 Cash

The La Grande Combinasion has a 1% drop rate in the Admin Lucky Block, which only appears during the Admin Abuse events. The Pot Hotspot, possessing a drop rate of 19%, can be acquired from the Secret Lucky Block. Such blocks can be purchased from the Shop for 2399 Robux apiece.

Like the aforementioned units, Job Job Job Sahur is a Secret Brainrot. It has an extremely low chance of appearing on the conveyor belt, even when the Server Luck is boosted to 6x.

The $2.7B that needs to be deposited in the machine equates to the Celularcini Viciosini's cost. This Brainrot can be sold for $1.35B, but it is better to keep it in your base, given that it generates a billion Cash in just five seconds.

An alternative to crafting is stealing a Celularcini Viciosini. This character is most likely to be in a veteran player's base, so you'll need to strategically use items like Medusa Head and Invisibility Cloak to successfully swipe it. Note that the targeted player will be alerted the moment you lift a Brainrot from their base.

Currently, a total of 24 Brainrots can be crafted in this experience. You can check their recipes in our Steal a Brainrot Craft Machine guide.

Income rate of Celularcini Viciosini

Celularcini Viciosini with the Extinct and Fire Traits (Image via Roblox)

The Celularcini Viciosini produces 22,500,000 Cash every second. As a result, it is among the highest-earning Secrets in Steal a Brainrot, surpassing Nuclearo Dinossauro and Los Hotspotsitos by a large margin.

Even though the Celularcini Viciosini is obtained from the Craft Machine, it can receive Traits and Mutations. The best Traits for this unit are Strawberry and Fireworks, since they multiply its income by a factor of 8 and 6, respectively.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Extinct Event update guide

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What Brainrots are required to craft Celularcini Viciosini?

1 Pot Hotspot, 1 Job Job Job Sahur, and 2 La Grande Combinasion are required to make this character in the Craft Machine.

What is the cost of a Job Job Job Sahur?

This Brainrot can be purchased from the conveyor belt for 175,000,000 Cash.

How much money does Celularcini Viciosini make every second?

This unit generates 22,500,000 Cash ($22.5M) every second.

